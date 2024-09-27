Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Red Dot Sight For Firearms (SGM-381)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"I wanted to create an improved sight that would allow a shooter to more quickly acquire a target," said an inventor, from Palmer, Alaska, "so I invented the EPOXY RED SIGHT (ERDS). My design would enhance environmental awareness and speed when aiming and firing a weapon."

The patent-pending invention provides an innovative new style red dot sight for firearm owners. It offers an alternative to traditional aluminum or steel housed sights, and it allows the user to easily see the intended target. It also increases environmental awareness, speed, and performance. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use and is ideal for firearm owners, target shooters, hunters, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGM-381, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

