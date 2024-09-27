Elijah's Law (AB 2317) Passes In California: A Major Step Towards Protecting Children With Food Allergies In Childcare.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elijah's Law California AB2317

California Becomes The Fifth State To Adopt Crucial Protections For Food Allergy Families.

- Thomas SilveraSACRAMETO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On September 25th, 2024, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Elijah's Law (AB 2317) a significant legislative measure aimed at protecting children at risk of anaphylaxis in child care centers. This landmark law ensures that child care facilities are equipped with critical protocols and emergency measures to manage food allergies. With this, California becomes the fifth state to adopt such protections, joining New York, Illinois, Virginia, and Maryland in creating safer environments for children with severe allergies.The journey to this success faced considerable hurdles. A previous attempt in 2022 was vetoed by Governor Newsom due to concerns over implementation and the need for stakeholder consensus. However, a coalition of advocates, organizations, and lawmakers worked tirelessly to ensure the law's passage. Assemblyman Stephanie Nguyen played a crucial role in championing Elijah's Law. Her unwavering commitment to the health and safety of California's children was instrumental in bringing the bill to fruition.Jenna Riemenschneider, Vice President of Advocacy and Policy for the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), "commends Governor Newsom and the California State Legislature for enacting this law that will save lives. Nearly 500,000 children in California live with food allergies. Elijah's Law will help ensure their safety in child care settings. With this bill signing, California becomes the fifth state to adopt Elijah's Law and we believe its passage will continue building momentum to provide key protections for children with food allergies in child care centers"Following the law's passage, Sung Poblete, CEO of FARE (Food Allergy Research and Education ), expressed optimism:“With Governor Newsom's signature, California's food allergy families are looking forward to a brighter future in 2028 when the state's 40,000 childcare facilities will be safer for the more than 175,000 infants, toddlers, and children with potentially life-threatening food allergies,” We are grateful for the work of Thomas Silvera, Assembly Member Nguyen, and Governor Newsom for their effort and support of food allergy families across California.”Lynda Mitchell, CEO of the Allergy and Asthma Network emphasized the importance of the law:“We are pleased to see California become the fifth state to pass a version of Elijah's Law to protect infants and young children with food allergies at daycare facilities. Parents of children with food allergies deserve to know their child is safe at daycare. When enacted, this law will save lives, ensuring that policies will be in place for daycare staff to be properly trained to prevent and respond to anaphylaxis emergencies and that epinephrine will be readily available on site for treatment”Eleanor Garrow-Holding, President & Chief Executive Officer for the Food Allergy Anaphylaxis, Connection Team (FAACT), expressed her support "This law will provide the education and training that is essential for childcare center personnel to care for children managing food allergies and life-threatening anaphylaxis. As a parent of a now 21-year old, I wish we had this type of legislation in place when my son was younger. He didn't attend preschool or childcare centers because there were no safety protocols in place. Wen will continue to advocate with the Elijah-Alavi Foundation until every state passes Elijah's Law and Elijah's memory will forever live on."Starting January 1, 2028, Elijah's Law will enhance food allergy safety in childcare centers. Trained staff volunteers will be available to administer epinephrine in emergencies, following clear protocols for responding to anaphylaxis. Staff will undergo comprehensive training, and children with allergies will have personalized emergency plans. Centers will implement strategies to reduce allergen exposure and obtain parental consent for epinephrine use. The California EMS agency will oversee training, in line with CDC guidelines.Thomas Silvera and Ondina Hawthorne , founders of Elijah-Alavi Foundation and Elijah-Alavi's parents, expressed : "We want to take a moment to express our gratitude to Governor Newsom and Assemblywoman Stephanie Nguyen for their support in passing Elijah's Law.“Today, as we celebrate the passage of Elijah's Law, we have proven that when we unite with purpose and passion, we can forge real change."Elijah's Law stands as a testament to the power of advocacy, collaboration, and community engagement in driving meaningful change. For more information about Elijah's Law, the Elijah-Alavi Foundation, and their initiatives in food allergy awareness and education, please visit or ...

Thomas Silvera

Elijah-Alavi Foundation

+1 718-314-5720

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.