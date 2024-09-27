Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Kitchen Gadget (SGM-378)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a gadget to tenderize and marinate meat within seconds," said an inventor, from Corona de Tucson, Ariz., "so I invented the GUZMAN INVENTION. My all-in-one design also enables you to maintain the shape of the meat for a better product presentation."

The patent-pending invention provides a new kitchen gadget for tenderizing and marinating meats. In also would help maintain the shape of the meat. As a result, it saves time and effort when preparing various meats, and it eliminates the need to use several gadgets. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGM-378, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

