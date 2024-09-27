California Masons Present $75,757 Donation To Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, Surpassing $2.3MM Donated Since 2009

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Donation Milestone Is One of Four Donations to MLB Community Foundations Across California, Totaling Over $305,000 Donated This Season Alone

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on ten years of partnership, the Masons of California , in affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, are proud to announce that they have raised $75,757 this season for youth development programs through their signature Masons4Mitts baseball mitt drive, marking a total of more than $2.3 million donated through MLB community foundations since Masons4Mitts was established in 2009. Since 2015, the Masons of California have provided over $526,000 and over 26,300 mitts to players in Los Angeles through the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's Dodgers Dreamteam program, and more than 115,000 mitts to players across the state.

Each year, Masons4Mitts teams up with the San Francisco Giants, Angels Baseball, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and San Diego Padres to purchase real, leather baseball mitts that are given free of charge to young ballplayers in youth leagues across California. Through youth baseball, Masons4Mitts and its partners provide children with a safe place to play while they develop key collaboration skills, learn about health and nutrition, build productive study habits and more.

In recognition of this important milestone, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation celebrated Masons of California in a special pregame celebration in advance of yesterday's Dodgers-Padres game. Following the pregame ceremony, the Masons of California presented a check to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation on the field to support their Dodgers Dreamteam program. Among those in attendance at this special event were:

Sean Metroka, Grand Master, Masons of California

Doug Ismail, President, California Masonic Foundation

Chip Herwegh , Board Member, Masons of California

Robert Simonet , Prince Hall Masons of California

Freddie Davis and Gabriel Lopez, Captains, South Bay Spartans

Nichol Whiteman, Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation

Masons4Mitts is one of several ways the California Masons support youth education and development. Other philanthropic endeavors include: the Investment in Success scholarship program for high school seniors who demonstrate extraordinary potential despite difficult circumstances; their partnership with Raising A Reader to bring literacy programs to under-resourced elementary schools; and their partnership with the San Diego Padres through the Johnny Ritchey Scholarship program to support first-generation, underserved high school seniors.

About the Masons of California

Freemasonry is the world's first and largest fraternal organization, guided by the enduring belief that a everyone has the responsibility to make the world a better place. For 300 years, Freemasonry has enhanced and strengthened the character of its members by providing opportunities for fellowship, charity, and the search for truth-within themselves and the larger world. Through Freemasonry, we make true friends, improve ourselves, and make a positive impact on our communities. The Masons of California have more than 40,000 members and more than 330 lodges located throughout the state. The California Masonic Foundation is committed to making a profound difference in our local community, and touches the lives of thousands of Californians each year. Learn more at freemason.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram .

About Masons4Mitts

Since 2009, Masons4Mitts has been the signature public fundraising campaign of the Masons of California. Working with community fund partners at the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, L.A. Angels, and San Diego Padres, Masons4Mitts allows members of the fraternity to donate funds to purchase and deliver high-quality, leather baseball mitts to young ballplayers throughout the state-many of whom do not have access to such equipment otherwise. Through Masons4Mitts, young players are provided with a safe place to learn and play the game, develop collaboration skills, learn about health and nutrition, build productive study habits, and more. Masons4Mitts has raised more than $2.3 million for youth baseball programs since 2009 and is the largest single sponsor to many of its MLB partners' community funds. Learn more at .

About the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation:

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) tackles the most pressing problems facing Los Angeles with a mission to improve education, health care, homelessness, and social justice for all Angelenos. Reimagined in 2013, LADF has since raised over $154 million, including a $50 million pledge in 2024 by its Chairman Mark Walter and Dodgers Ownership, marking the largest contribution ever from an MLB ownership group to the organization's charitable partner. Under its new strategic plan,“Lasting Impact for Los Angeles,” LADF is amplifying best practices, scaling solutions, growing its capacity and refining its work with investments exceeding $60 million in its programs and grants to local organizations. To date, LADF has positively impacted over 10 million youth. LADF is the proud recipient of ESPN's Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year, Robert Wood Johnson Sports Award, Beyond Sport's Sport for Reduced Racial Inequalities Collective Impact Award, and the Aspen Institute Project Play Champion. To learn more, visit and join the conversation on Instagram , X , and Facebook .

Media Contact

