Zapshot Boosts Student Social Life At California State University, Northridge During The Back-To-School Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zapshot's pop-up event at California State University, Northridge.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- During the Back-to-School season, Zapshot has rolled out events aimed at freshmen across universities in Los Angeles. On September 4th, a pop-up event was held at California State University, Northridge, offering opportunities for students to connect and engage.Zapshot has been exploring the next generation of digital communication through collaborations with students in the Los Angeles area. This time, the pop-up event took place amidst the welcoming atmosphere of "Meet the Clubs" at California State University, Northridge, providing students with a unique opportunity to experience the Zapshot's features.With Voice-to-Text messaging, Zapshot enables efficient and personalized communication, allowing users to send both voice and text messages without the need for typing. By utilizing these features, students can instantly share their emotions and experiences with friends.At the pop-up event, many students were intrigued by the Voice-to-Text messaging feature, commenting, "This looks fun!" as they quickly tried out the app and enjoyed communicating through voice.Having enriched students' social lives so far, Zapshot plans to continue organizing events to provide even more opportunities for students to enjoy a fuller social experience.Instagram:Website:About Zapshot:Zapshot is currently available on iOS with a mission to change the way younger generations like Gen Z, communicate. It breaks the limitations of traditional text chat by introducing a more engaging, personalized method of communication. Zapshot allows users to convey not just words, but also emotions and nuances into conversations. Starting with the vibrant community at UCLA, our goal at PH7, Ltd. is to make online communication more intimate, engaging, and expressive for the new generations.Company Information:PH7, Ltd. is a startup dedicated to developing Zapshot, a new social media application specializing in audio. Based primarily in Los Angeles, USA, the company brings together a diverse and global team. Devoted to reshaping how the new generations communicate, PH7, Ltd. is leading the way in creating the future of communication tools that cater to the evolving needs of today's digital natives.

Katy Tanabe

PH7, Ltd.

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.