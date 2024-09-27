Global Hernia Repair Devices And Consumables Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The hernia repair devices and consumables market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.27 billion in 2023 to $5.65 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing incidence of hernias, aging population and hernia risk, high success rates of hernia repair surgeries, growing awareness and diagnosis, patient preference for minimally invasive procedures, introduction of mesh materials.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Hernia Repair Devices And Consumables Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The hernia repair devices and consumables market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on bioabsorbable materials, patient-centric treatment approaches, rising prevalence of obesity-related hernias, expansion of ambulatory surgical centers, development of hernia repair training programs.

Growth Driver Of The Hernia Repair Devices And Consumables Market

The growing healthcare industry is expected to boost the growth of the industrial power supply market going forward. The healthcare industry encompasses a broad spectrum of organizations, professionals, products, and services dedicated to the maintenance and improvement of health. The growing healthcare industry creates a demand for advanced, reliable, and energy-efficient power supply solutions to support the diverse technological and operational needs of healthcare facilities and services.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Hernia Repair Devices And Consumables Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Allergan PLC, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Medical Inc., Herniamesh Srl, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic PLC, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Via Surgical Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Inc., LifeCell Corporation, Atrium Medical Corporation, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Cousin Biotech SAS, Cryolife Inc., Olympus Corporation, TELA Bio Inc., Aspide Medical, pfm medical ag, Poly Medicure Limited, Purple Surgical, Sutures India Pvt. Ltd., Angiologica B.M. Srl, Dipromed Srl, Davol Inc., B. Braun SE, Insightra Medical Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Galaxy Medical Products Inc., McGinley Orthopaedic Innovations.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Hernia Repair Devices And Consumables Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the hernia repair devices and consumables market are developing innovative products such as hernia mesh to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. A hernia mesh, also known as surgical mesh, is a medical device used in hernia repair surgeries to provide support to weakened or damaged tissue and reduce the risk of hernia recurrence.

How Is The Global Hernia Repair Devices And Consumables Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Fixation Devices, Consumables

2) By Surgery Type: Open Tension-Free Repair Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery

3) By Hernia Type: Umbilical Hernia, Incisional Hernia, Inguinal Hernia, Femoral Hernia, Other Hernia Types

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Hernia Repair Devices And Consumables Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Hernia Repair Devices And Consumables Market Definition

Hernia repair devices refer to devices used to treat hernia by supporting the weak protruding tissue and by fixing the tissue back in its place. These devices are used to give fragile or injured tissue additional support.

Hernia Repair Devices And Consumables Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global hernia repair devices and consumables market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Hernia Repair Devices And Consumables Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hernia repair devices and consumables market size, hernia repair devices and consumables market drivers and trends, hernia repair devices and consumables market major players and hernia repair devices and consumables market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

