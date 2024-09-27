Genetically Modified Vegetables Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Genetically Modified Vegetables Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The genetically modified vegetables market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.1 billion in 2023 to $0.12 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased crop yield, pest resistance, drought tolerance, improved shelf life, enhanced nutritional content, weed control.

The genetically modified vegetables market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to consumer health awareness, climate change adaptation, regulatory support, food security concerns, global population growth.

The surge in demand for healthy and more yielding crops is driving the genetically modified vegetable market forward. Crops are plants that are grown for economic profit. With the constant population across the world and shrinking farming lands along with increased droughts, the need for high-yielding crop species is increasing. This need can be met using genetically modified vegetables.

Key players in the market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Syngenta AG, Dupont de Nemours Inc., Groupe Limagrain Holding SA, JR Simplot Company, JKAgri Genetics Ltd., Mahyco Private Limited, Calyxt Inc., Stine Seed Farm Inc., Nuseed Pty Ltd., KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, Sakata Seed Corporation, Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc., Pairwise Plants LLC, EuropaBio, Biotechnology Industry Organization, Corteva Inc., Sakata Seed America Inc., Jivo Wellness Pvt Ltd., Ambar Protein Industries Limited, The Monsanto Company, Limagrain Holding SA, Precigen Inc., Arcadia Biosciences Inc., Aerofarms Inc., Benson Hill Biosystems Inc.

Major companies operating in the genetically modified vegetables market are developing new virus resistant vegetables to sustain their position in the market. Virus-resistant vegetables refer to a category of genetically modified or selectively bred vegetable varieties that have been engineered or developed to possess natural resistance against specific viruses.

1) By Type Of Modification: Transgenic, Cis-Genic, Sub-Genic, Multiple Trait Integration

2) By Crop: Soybean, Cotton, Maize, Oilseed Rape, Canola, Alfalfa, Other Crops

3) By Technique: Gene Guns, Electroporation, Microinjection, Agrobacterium, Other Techniques

4) By Trait: Herbicide Tolerance (HT), Insect Resistance (IR), Stacked Traits, Other Traits

5) By Application: Scientific Research, Agriculture Crops

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Genetically modified vegetables refer to vegetables that have their genetic material altered. The DNA of these plants is inserted with a gene from a bacteria or other organism which results in the expression of the traits that the gene represents. These vegetables are used for better resistance to certain diseases and chemicals.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global genetically modified vegetables market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Genetically Modified Vegetables Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on genetically modified vegetables market size, genetically modified vegetables market drivers and trends, genetically modified vegetables market major players and genetically modified vegetables market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

