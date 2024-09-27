FEMALE-OWNED AND FORMULATED, AWARD-WINNING BEAUTY THAT STANDS THE TEST OF TIME AND EMBRACES AGING GRACEFULLY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrity Makeup Artist and Founder, Aimée Carr, Receives Award and Unveils Promising New Products

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VOODOO MAKEUP has continually demonstrated dedication when it comes to its environmentally conscious, vegan, and cruelty-free formulations. Featuring unique formulations meticulously crafted without mycotoxins, soy, gluten, and other common allergens, VOODOO MAKEUP's commitment to sustainability shines through in its products. Their exceptional quality has earned them recognition, with the recent announcement of Voodoo Makeup's Under Eye Eraser being named a finalist for the 2024 CEW Beauty Award.The acclaimed Voodoo Makeup's Under Eye Eraser is on par with its award-winning counterpart, Voodoo Makeup's 10 Years Younger Corrector and Highlighter. The latter was honored with the 2022 Color Corrector Product of the Year Award at the Beauty Innovation Awards from Indy Beauty. From these product successes, it's evident that celebrity makeup artist, master formulator, and founder Aimée Carr stands out in her field. What distinguishes her creations is her commitment to advancing the concept of "clean" beauty without compromising on performance, embodying VOODOO MAKEUP's excellence.Aimée's products set themselves apart by eschewing harsh chemicals, irritants, allergens, and talc, all while adhering to vegan and cruelty-free principles. Her dedication to safety and sustainability is further evident in her meticulous sourcing practices and advocacy for eco-friendly packaging solutions such as refillable and recyclable cases that blend functionality with aesthetics.The Voodoo Makeup's Under Eye Eraser ($38) and 10 Years Younger Corrector and Highlighter ($38) feature coconut oil and shea butter as their primary ingredients, delivering effective results without unwanted additives. These products notably combat dark circles and come in three shades (Light, Medium, and Dark) to cater to diverse skin tones. The user-friendly formulas precisely target imperfections like dark spots, under-eye circles, melasma, hyperpigmentation, and skin discoloration with ease, resulting in a natural, radiant complexion.VOTE: CEW MEMBERS, PLEASE VOTE FOR VOODOO MAKE-UP at app/cew/login or sign up for a membership to join an exclusive beauty community!For a dose of clean beauty inspiration, and company updates, including an upcoming foray into skincare, makeup artist training, and a line of kid-friendly beauty products inspired by Carr's twin daughters, follow @voodoomakeup on Instagram. Witness firsthand how the brand supports various global causes, in addition to its commitment to delivering innovative clean beauty solutions. Discover the world of VOODOO - where clean beauty transcends expectations.# # #ABOUT VOODOO MAKEUP:Founded by Makeup Artist Aimée Carr, VOODOO MAKEUP challenges the conventions of clean beauty with a vegan, cruelty-free selection crafted without mycotoxins, soy, gluten, or major allergens. On a mission to prove that“high-performing” products can feature doctor-approved ingredients that are“safe enough to eat,” the brand continuously pushes all the boundaries of innovation in skincare and beauty, promoting them both as interconnected aspects of health. VOODOO MAKEUP is dedicated to using only the best natural ingredients, creating one of the largest clean beauty color selections featuring rich, buildable pigments perfect for all people, everywhere. Browse the organic collection that is powerfully redefining clean beauty at voodoomakeup. Follow @voodoomakeup on Instagram for inspiration, product updates, and more. VOODOO - There's clean beauty, then there's VOODOO clean.

