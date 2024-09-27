ANNUAL MINERAL RESOURCES AND ORE RESERVES STATEMENT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PERTH, Australia, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) ("Hot Chili" or the "Company") is pleased to release its annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (MROR) statement for the Costa Fuego Project (the "Project") as of 30 June 2024. Costa Fuego comprises the Cortadera, Productora, Alice, and San Antonio deposits, all of which have updated Mineral

Resource

Estimates ("MRE"

or

"Resource")

completed during

the

reporting period.

All

deposits lie

proximal to one another, at low altitude (800 m to 1,000 m), approximately 600 km north of Santiago. Continue Reading







Table 1: Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project Mineral Resource, 30 June 2024, with an effective date of 26 (CNW Group/Hot Chili Limited)





Table 2. Summary of Cut-Off Grades and Copper Price changes (CNW Group/Hot Chili Limited) Indicated Mineral Resources1

are estimated at 2.9 million tonnes of copper, 2.6 million ounces of gold, 12.8 million ounces of silver, and 68 thousand tonnes of molybdenum. Inferred Mineral Resources1

are estimated at 0.5 million tonnes of copper, 0.4 million ounces of gold, 2.3 million ounces of silver, and 12 thousand tonnes of molybdenum. No

Ore

Reserves

are

currently

reported for

the

Costa

Fuego

Project. Key

highlights

A 6% increase in copper equivalent 2 contained metal for the combined Indicated resource (including a 9% increase in copper equivalent 2 contained metal for the higher-grade component of the Indicated resource3)

Over 85% of Costa Fuego's MRE is now classified as Indicated The updated MRE suggests a strong platform to support the planned Costa Fuego Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS). The

MRE

update

follows 24

months

of

material

investment,

totalling

24.5

km

of

drilling across

Costa

Fuego;

a

mix of

development,

metallurgical,

geotechnical,

resource

expansion and

exploration

drilling, designed

to

progress the Project towards its PFS and maiden Ore Reserve, expected to be completed around the end of 2024. The

Costa

Fuego

Mineral Resource

Statement

as of 30

June

2024, with

an

effective

date

of

26 February 2024,

is shown in Table 1.

1 Reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Resource estimates for the

Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits comprising

the

Costa

Fuego

project. Figures

are

rounded to

nearest

thousand, or

if

less,

to

the

nearest

hundred. Reported

to

appropriate significant figures and in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (2012) and National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mineral resource estimation practices are in accordance

with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource

and

Mineral Reserve

Best

Practice Guidelines

(29

November 2019)

and

CIM

Environmental,

Social

and

Governance

Guidelines for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserve Estimation (8 September 2023) and reported in accordance CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (10 May 2014) that are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101 Resource reported at +0.20%

CuEq

for

open

pit

and

+0.27%

CuEq

for

underground. 2 For details on how the copper equivalent grade was calculated, see Note 8 to Table 1 below. 3 The 'higher-grade' component of the Costa Fuego Mineral Resource Estimate includes material above a cut-off grade of 0.6%

CuEq. 4 Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. These Mineral Resource estimates include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be

categorised

as

Mineral

Reserves.

It

is

reasonably

expected

that

the

majority

of

Inferred

mineral resources

could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

Table 1: Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project Mineral Resource, 30 June 2024, with an effective date of 26 February 2024

1 Mineral Resources are reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Resource estimates for the

Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits.

All

figures are

rounded,

reported to

appropriate

significant

figures

and

reported in

accordance

with

the

Joint

Ore

Reserves Committee

Code (2012) and NI 43-101. Mineral Resource estimation practices are in accordance with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Best Practice Guidelines (29 November 2019) and CIM Environmental, Social and Governance Guidelines for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserve Estimation

(8

September

2023) and

reported

in

accordance

CIM

Definition

Standards

for

Mineral

Resources

and

Mineral

Reserves (10

May

2014)

that are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. 2 The Productora deposit is 100% owned by Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera El Aguila SpA (SMEA). SMEA is a joint venture (JV) company – 80% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada (a 100% subsidiary of

Hot Chili Limited), and 20% owned by

Compañía Minera del Pacífico S.A (CMP). 3 The Cortadera deposit is controlled by a Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA (Frontera). Frontera is a subsidiary company – 100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited. 4 The San Antonio deposit is controlled through

Frontera (100% owned by Sociedad Minera El

Corazón Limitada,

which is a 100%

subsidiary of

Hot Chili Limited), and Frontera has an Option Agreement to earn a 100% interest. 5 The MRE in the tables above form coherent bodies of mineralisation that are considered amenable to a combination of open pit and underground extraction

methods

based on

the

following

parameters:

Base

Case

Metal Prices:

Copper

US$3.00/lb,

Gold

US$1,700/oz,

Molybdenum

US$14/lb,

and Silver

US$20/oz. 6 All

MRE

were

assessed

for

Reasonable

Prospects

of

Eventual

Economic Extraction

(RPEEE)

using both

Open

Pit

and

Block

Cave

Extraction

mining methods at Cortadera and Open Pit mining methods at the Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits. 7 Metallurgical recovery averages for each deposit consider Indicated + Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching performance. Process recoveries: Cortadera – Weighted recoveries of 82%

Cu, 55% Au, 81% Mo and 36% Ag.

CuEq(%) =

Cu(%) + 0.55

x Au(g/t)

+

0.00046

x

Mo(ppm)

+

0.0043

x

Ag(g/t).

San

Antonio

-

Weighted

recoveries

of

85%

Cu,

66%

Au,

80%

Mo

and

63%

Ag.

CuEq(%) = Cu(%) +

0.64

x Au(g/t)

+

0.00044

x Mo(ppm) +

0.0072

x

Ag(g/t). Alice

-

Weighted

recoveries

of 81% Cu,

47%

Au, 52% Mo

and

37%

Ag.

CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.48 x Au(g/t) + 0.00030 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0044 x Ag(g/t). Productora – Weighted recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 48% Mo and 18% Ag.

CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.46 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0021 x Ag(g/t). Costa

Fuego – Recoveries of 83% Cu, 53% Au, 71% Mo and 26% Ag.

CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.53 x Au(g/t) + 0.00040 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0030 x Ag(g/t). 8 Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades are

calculated

based

on

the

formula: CuEq%

=

((Cu%

×

Cu

price

1%

per

tonne × Cu_recovery)

+

(Mo ppm ×

Mo price

per

g/t

×

Mo_recovery)

+

(Au

ppm

×

Au

price

per

g/t

×

Au_recovery)

+

(Ag

ppm

×

Ag

price

per

g/t

×

Ag_recovery))

/ (Cu

price

1%

per

tonne

×

Cu recovery).

The

base

case

cut-off

grade

for

Mineral Resources

considered

amenable to

open

pit

extraction

methods at

the

Cortadera,

Productora,

Alice and San Antonio deposits is 0.20% CuEq,

while

the cut-off grade

for Mineral Resources considered amenable to underground extraction methods at the Cortadera deposit is 0.27% CuEq. It is the Company's opinion that all the elements included in the CuEq calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold. 9 Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. These

MRE

include

Inferred Mineral

Resources

that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorised as Mineral Reserves. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. 10 The effective date of the MRE for the period ending 30 June 2024 is 26 February 2024 (the "2024 Effective Date"). Refer to ASX Announcement "Hot

Chili

Indicated Resource

at

Costa

Fuego

Copper-Gold

Project

Increases

to

798

Mt" for

JORC

Table

1

information

in

this

statement related

to

the Costa Fuego Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) by Competent Person Elizabeth Haren, who is also a qualified person (within the meaning of NI 43- 101)

constituting

the

MRE

of

Cortadera,

Productora,

Alice

and

San

Antonio

(which combine

to

form

Costa

Fuego). Hot

Chili

confirms it

is not aware

of any

new

information

or

data

that

materially

affects the

information

included in

the

Resource

Announcement

and

all

material assumptions

and

technical parameters stated for the Mineral Resource Estimates in the Resource Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed since the 2024 Effective Date. 11 Hot Chili Limited is not aware of political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources, other than those common to all such projects, including the permitting of a mining operation, access to adequate funding on reasonable terms, etc. See "Risk Factors" in the current Technical Report available on Sedar and the Forward-Looking Statements in the Annual Report.

Commodity Price Assumptions

Commodity

price

assumptions

used

to

estimate the

30

June

2024

Mineral Resources

are

provided below:



Copper : US$3.00/lb

Gold : US$1,700/oz

Silver : US$20/oz Molybdenum : US$14/lb

Cut Off Grade and Reporting Copper Price Analysis

Following release of the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA)2

in June 2023, a review of MRE appropriate CuEq Cut-off Grades (COG) was completed, with revisions to long-term consensus copper price assumptions and breakeven grade assessments considered.

The long-term consensus copper price assumption changed from US$3.30/lb Cu in 2022, to US$3.85/lb Cu in 2024.

The change in copper price, in combination with the latest costs, as informed by the Company's PEA in June 2023, has reduced the breakeven grade for the Costa Fuego Project.

The revised COGs reflect these changes in assumptions and have been set appropriately higher than the calculated breakeven grade.

These

key

assumptions

in

relation

to

COGs

are

summarised

in

Table

2.

Table 2.

Summary

of

Cut-Off

Grades and

Copper

Price

changes

1 Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades

are

calculated

based

on

the

formula:

CuEq%

=

((Cu%

×

Cu

price

1%

per

tonne

×

Cu_recovery)

+

(Mo ppm × Mo

price per g/t × Mo_recovery)

+ (Au ppm

× Au

price per g/t × Au_recovery)

+ (Ag

ppm ×

Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery))

/ (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu recovery). Metallurgical recovery averages for each deposit consider Indicated + Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching performance. Process recoveries: Cortadera – Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55%

Au,

81%

Mo

and

36%

Ag.

CuEq(%)

=

Cu(%)

+

0.55

x

Au(g/t)

+

0.00046

x Mo(ppm) +

0.0043

x Ag(g/t).

San

Antonio

-

Weighted recoveries

of

85%

Cu,

66%

Au,

80%

Mo

and

63%

Ag.

CuEq(%)

=

Cu(%)

+

0.64

x

Au(g/t)

+

0.00044

x

Mo(ppm)

+

0.0072

x

Ag(g/t). Alice - Weighted recoveries of 81% Cu, 47% Au, 52% Mo and 37% Ag.

CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.48 x Au(g/t) + 0.00030 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0044 x Ag(g/t). Productora – Weighted recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 48% Mo and 18% Ag.

CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.46 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0021 x Ag(g/t). Costa

Fuego – Recoveries of 83% Cu, 53% Au, 71% Mo and 26% Ag.

CuEq(%) =

Cu(%) + 0.53 x Au(g/t) +

0.00040 x

Mo(ppm)

+

0.0030

x

Ag(g/t).

Base

Case

Metal Prices:

Copper

US$

3.00/lb,

Gold

US$

1,700/oz,

Molybdenum

US$

14/lb, and Silver US$20/oz. It is the Company's opinion that all the elements included in the CuEq calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold 2 The preliminary economic assessment (the "PEA") relating to the disclosure in this Document has been posted on the Company's website at

and

filed

on

SEDAR+ () under

the

Company's issuer profile.

For readers

to

fully understand

the information

in

this

Presentation,

they

should

read

the

PEA

in

its

entirety,

including

all

qualifications,

assumptions,

limitations

and

exclusions that

relate

to

the

information

set

out

in

this

Presentation

that

qualifies

the

technical

information

contained

in

the

PEA.

The

PEA

is

intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context. The technical information in this Presentation is subject to the assumptions and qualifications contained in the PEA. The Company confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production targets and forecast financial information in the PEA continue to apply and have not materially changed with the release of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate.

Approval

Hot Chili's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr Christian Easterday is responsible for this announcement and has provided sign-off for release to the

ASX and TSXV.

For

more

information

please contact:

Christian

Easterday

Managing

Director

–

Hot

Chili Tel:



+61

8

9315

9009

Email:

[email protected] Carol

Marinkovich

Company

Secretary

–

Hot

Chili Tel:



+61

8

9315

9009

Email:

[email protected] 49

North Investor

Relations Email:

[email protected]

or visit Hot Chili's website at



Qualifying Statements

Qualified Persons – NI 43-101

The

information

pertaining

to

the

MRE included in this Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement has been reviewed and approved by Ms. Elizabeth Haren (FAUSIMM

(CP)

&

MAIG) of Haren

Consulting

Pty

Ltd. Ms.

Haren is considered to be "independent" of Hot Chili under Section .5 of NI 43-101. All other scientific and technical information in this statement has been reviewed and approved by Mr Christian Easterday, MAIG, Hot Chili's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Each of Ms. Haren and Mr. Easterday are a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Competent Persons – JORC and ASX

The information in this Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement that relates to Mineral Resources for Cortadera, Productora, Alice, and San Antonio which constitute the combined Costa Fuego Project is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation compiled by Ms Elizabeth

Haren, a Competent Person who is a Member and Chartered Professional of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of

Geoscientists.

Ms

Haren is a full-time employee of Haren Consulting

Pty Ltd and an independent consultant to Hot Chili. Ms

Haren has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code of Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'.

Ms Haren consents to the inclusion in this statement of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.

This Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr Christian Easterday,

MAIG, Hot Chili's Managing Director. This statement as a whole has been approved by Mr Easterday who consents to the inclusion of this statement in the Company's Annual Report in the form and context in which it appears.

Cautionary Note for

U.S.

Investors

Concerning

Mineral

Resources

NI 43-101 is a rule of the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Technical disclosure contained in this MROR statement has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Classification System. These standards differ from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and resource information contained in this MROR statement may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by

domestic United

States

companies

subject to the SEC's

reporting and

disclosure

requirements.

All

amounts

in

this

MROR

statement

are

in

U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Forward Looking Statements

This

MROR statement contains certain statements that are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and Australian securities legislation (each, a "forward-looking statement"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "expected", "may", "plan", "planned", "potential", "should", "suggested", "will", "would", and variants of these words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements within this

MROR statement are based on information currently available and what management believes are reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this MROR statement. In addition, this MROR statement may contain forward-looking statements attributed to third-party industry sources, the accuracy of which has not been verified by the Company.

In this MROR statement, forward-looking statements relate to practices including (a) Mineral Resource estimation, (b) preliminary

mine

design,

and

(c)

the

undertaking

of

studies

including the

Preliminary

Feasibility

Study

(PFS), among other things. (a) Mineral resource estimation includes the results of completed programs of sampling, including drilling and pulp resampling in this statement, to convert Inferred mineral resources to Indicated, to extend Mineral Resources and to identify new deposits, and the Company's ability to convert Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves. Assumptions and methodology employed within Mineral Resource estimation that have a material impact on the reported results include metal prices, forecast and modelled metal recoveries, mining, processing, and shipping methods and costs, and Mineral Resource estimation practices. (b) Preliminary mine design refers to the models for reasonable eventual economic extraction for the mineral resource and in this statement includes Open Pit and Underground methods. In addition to the assumptions made in the mineral resource, material factors include geotechnical models, and historic or current workings.

(c). The undertaking of studies includes consideration of the timing and outcomes of regulatory processes required to obtain permits for the development and operation of the Costa Fuego Project and/or future planned economic studies, whether or not the Company will make a development decision and the timing thereof, the ability of the Company to complete the PFS on

the timeline indicated or at all, and the involvement of contributing third parties such as consultants and subject matter experts.

The forward-looking statements within this MROR statement are based on information currently available and what management believes are reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this

MROR statement. In addition, this MROR statement may contain forward-looking statements attributed to third-party industry sources, the accuracy of which has not been verified by the Company.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking

statements. A

number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially

from

a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in the forward-looking

statements in this MROR statement, including, but not limited to, the following material factors: operational risks; risks related to the cost estimates of exploration; sovereign risks associated with the Company's operations in Chile; changes in estimates of mineral resources of properties where the Company holds interests; recruiting qualified personnel and retaining key personnel; future financial needs and availability of adequate financing; fluctuations in mineral prices; market volatility; exchange rate fluctuations; ability to exploit successful discoveries; the production at or performance of properties where the Company holds interests; ability to retain title to mining concessions; environmental risks; financial failure or default of joint venture partners, contractors or service providers; competition risks; economic and market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described elsewhere in this

MROR

statement and elsewhere in the Company's

public disclosure record.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this MROR statement are based upon assumptions which the Company believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this MROR statement, the Company has made assumptions regarding: future commodity prices and demand; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future currency exchange and interest rates; the impact of increasing competition; general conditions in economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; future tax rates; future operating costs; availability of future sources of funding; ability to obtain financing; and assumptions underlying estimates related to adjusted funds from operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made herein, please refer to the public disclosure record of the Company, including the Company's most recent Annual Report, which is available on SEDAR+ ()

under

the

Company's

issuer

profile.

New

factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all those factors or to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this MROR statement are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and are made as of the date of this MROR statement. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this

MROR statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

Cautionary

Statement

–

JORC

Code

(2012)

The

Preliminary

Economic Assessment

referred

to

in

this

MROR

Statement is

equivalent

to

a

Scoping Study

under

JORC Code(2012) reporting guidelines. It has been undertaken for the purpose of initial evaluation of a potential development of the Costa Fuego Copper Project in Chile. It is a preliminary technical and economic study of the potential viability of the Costa Fuego Copper Project. The PEA outcomes, production target and forecast financial information referred to in the report are based on low level technical and economic assessments that are insufficient to support estimation of Ore Reserves. The PEA is presented in US dollars to an accuracy level of +/- 35%. While each of the modifying factors was considered and applied, there is no certainty of eventual conversion to Ore Reserves or that the production target itself will be realised. Further exploration and evaluation and appropriate studies are required before Hot Chili will be in a position to estimate any Ore Reserves or to provide any assurance of any economic development case. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the PEA.

Of the Mineral Resources scheduled for extraction in the PEA production plan, approximately 99% are classified as Indicated and 1% as Inferred. The Company has concluded that it has reasonable grounds for disclosing a production target which includes a small amount of Inferred Mineral Resources. There is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of Indicated Mineral Resources or that the production target itself will be realised. The viability of the development scenario envisaged in the PEA does not depend on the inclusion of Inferred Mineral Resources. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource with continued drilling.

The Mineral Resources underpinning the production target in the PEA have been prepared by a competent person in accordance with the requirements of the JORC 2012. For full details on the Mineral Resource estimate, please

refer to the ASX announcement of 31 March 2022. The Mineral Resource Estimate update released in February 2024 does not materially change the Mineral Resource inventory that formed the basis of the 2023 PEA, and no new scientific or technical information has been developed that would materially affect the outcome of the 2023 PEA and, therefore, the results and conclusions of the 2023 PEA are considered current and have been restated for this Report.

To achieve the outcomes indicated in the PEA, including reaching Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") and production stages,

funding in

the

order

of

US$1.10 Billion

will

be

required,

including pre-production

and

working capital

and

assumed financing charges. Investors should note that that there is no certainty that Hot Chili will be able to raise that amount of funding

when

needed. One

of

the

key

assumptions

is

that

the

funding

for

the

Project will

be

available when

required.

It

is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to, or otherwise affect the value of, Hot Chili's existing shares. It is also possible that Hot Chili could pursue other value realisation strategies such as debt financing,

a

sale

or

partial sale

of

its

interest

in

the

Costa Fuego

Copper

Project, sale

of

further royalties

and/or

streaming rights, sale of non-committed offtake rights, and sale of non-core assets.

For readers to fully understand the information in this MROR Statement, they should read the PEA Technical Report (available on or at ) in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions and exclusions that relate to the information set out in this MROR Statement

that qualifies the technical information contained in the Technical Report. The Technical Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context. The technical information in this

MROR Statement is subject to the assumptions and qualifications contained in the Report.

This MROR Statement contains forward-looking statements. Hot Chili has concluded that it has a reasonable basis for providing these forward-looking statements and believes it has a reasonable basis to expect it will be able to fund development of the Costa Fuego Copper Project. However, a number of factors could cause actual results or expectations to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely of the results of the PEA.

Productora

Project

Tenements

The

Productora

Project is

100%

owned

by

a

Chilean

incorporated

company

named

Sociedad Minera

El

Aguila SpA (SMEA). SMEA is a Joint Venture company, 80% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada (a 100% subsidiary of

Hot Chili

Limited), and

20% owned

by

CMP Productora (a 100%

subsidiary of

Compañía

Minera

del Pacífico S.A) (CMP).

The Joint Venture agreement provided access to key infrastructure as well as securing an experienced major Chilean partner with

substantial operational,

financial and development capability. CMP

previously had

an Option to

increase its

stake

in

Productora

to

50.1%

following completion

of

the

Definitive

Feasibility

Study

(DFS).

However, in March 2016 Hot Chili completed the Productora PFS and CMP did not elect at the time to exercise its Option. Hot Chili has since repaid CMP the Option fee and CMP has accepted the payment, removing all requirements over Productora.

There were no tenement changes that had a material impact on the Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves during the reporting period.

Mining Activity

There were no mining activities in the 12 months to 30 June 2024. There has been no depletion of the current publicly reported Mineral Resource.

Mineral Resources

The Productora MRE (breccia hosted copper-gold deposit) has been updated during the period covered by this MROR statement. The update follows the addition of 16 Reverse Circulation and Diamond Drill exploration drillholes for 5,000 m (including four metallurgical drillholes), a large pulp resampling campaign for silver and soluble copper assays, and a new approach to estimating the oxide and transitional weathering domains.

Immaterial

positive

changes

were

reported

for

the

Productora

Indicated

MRE copper and gold contained metal, as well as an additional 2.8 Moz of

silver metal at 0.35

g/t, which has now been incorporated into the

CuEq

contained metal, in line with the approach across other Costa Fuego MREs.

The current Productora MRE was publicly released on 26 February 2024 with an effective date of 26 February 2024, and supersedes the previous MRE, released 31 March 2022 with an effective date of 31 March 2022.

Previously,

the

Alice

MRE

has

been

combined

with

the

Productora

MRE

due

to

their

proximal locations.

Therefore, the Productora MRE with an effective date of 31 March 2022 as presented below will differ from the Productora MRE as disclosed on 31 March 2022. The decision to separate was based on their differing geological settings and

mineralisation styles.

A

comparison

between reporting

periods

is

provided in

Table

3

below.

Table 3: Comparison of Productora MRE between

30 June 2023 and 30 June 2024 Reporting Periods

Productora

Project Mineral

Resource

at

30

June

2023

Grade Contained

Metal Classification Tonnes CuEq Cu Au Ag Mo Copper

Eq5 Copper Gold Silver Molybdenum (+0.21%

CuEq5) (Mt) (

%) (

%) (g/t) (g/t) (ppm) (tonnes) (tonnes) (ounces) (ounces) (tonnes) Indicated 236 0.50 0.42 0.08 0.00 147 1,180,000 980,000 631,000 - 34,800 M+I

Total 236 0.50 0.42 0.08 0.00 147 1,180,000 980,000 631,000 - 34,800 Inferred 87 0.34 0.29 0.03 0.00 76 290,000 250,000 88,000 - 6,700

Productora

Project Mineral

Resource

at

30

June

2024

Grade Contained

Metal Classification Tonnes CuEq Cu Au Ag Mo Copper

Eq6 Copper Gold Silver Molybdenum (+0.20%

CuEq6) (Mt) (

%) (

%) (g/t) (g/t) (ppm) (tonnes) (tonnes) (ounces) (ounces) (tonnes) Indicated 248 0.49 0.41 0.08 0.35 140 1,210,000 1,020,000 668,000 2,760,000 34,600 M+I

Total 248 0.49 0.41 0.08 0.35 140 1,210,000 1,020,000 668,000 2,760,000 34,600 Inferred 52 0.36 0.31 0.07 0.27 92 190,000 160,000 110,000 450,000 4,800

1 Mineral Resources are reported on a 100% Basis. All figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures and reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (2012) and NI 43-101. Mineral resource estimation practices are in accordance with

CIM

Estimation

of

Mineral Resource

and

Mineral

Reserve

Best

Practice

Guidelines

(29

November

2019)

and

CIM

Environmental,

Social and

Governance

Guidelines

for

Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserve Estimation (8 September 2023) and reported in accordance CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (10 May 2014) that are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. 2 The Productora deposit is 100% owned by Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera El Aguila SpA (SMEA). SMEA is a joint venture (JV) company – 80% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada (a 100% subsidiary of

Hot Chili Limited), and 20% owned by

Compañía Minera del Pacífico S.A (CMP). 3 The MRE in the tables above form coherent bodies of mineralisation that are considered amenable to open pit extraction methods based on the following parameters: Base Case Metal Prices: Copper US$3.00/lb, Gold US$1,700/oz, Molybdenum US$14/lb, and Silver US$20/oz. 4 The Productora MRE was assessed for Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction (RPEEE) using an Open Pit mining method. Metallurgical recovery averages for Productora consider Indicated and Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching

performance. 5 Resource Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades for the period ending 30 June 2023 are calculated based on the formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per

tonne

× Cu_recovery)

+ (Mo

ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery)+(Au ppm × Au price

per g/t × Au_recovery)+ (Ag ppm × Ag price per

g/t

×

Ag_recovery))

/

(Cu

price

1%

per

tonne

×

Cu

recovery).

The

base

case

cut-off

grade for

mineral

resources

considered

amenable

to

open

pit

extraction methods

at

the

Productora

deposit is

0.21%

CuEq.

Weighted

recoveries

of

84%

Cu,

47%

Au,

47%

Mo

and

0%

Ag

(not

reported) were

used.

CuEq(%)

=

Cu(%) +

0.46

x

Au(g/t)

+

0.00026

x

Mo(ppm). 6 Resource Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades for the period ending 30 June 2024 are calculated based on the formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1%

per

tonne

×

Cu_recovery)

+

(Mo

ppm

×

Mo

price

per

g/t

×

Mo_recovery)

+

(Au

ppm

×

Au

price

per

g/t

×

Au_recovery)

+

(Ag

ppm

×

Ag

price

per

g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu recovery). The base case cut-off grade for Mineral Resources considered amenable to open pit extraction methods at Productora is 0.20% CuEq.

Weighted recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 48% Mo and 18% Ag were used.

CuEq(%) = Cu(%) +

0.46

x

Au(g/t)

+

0.00027

x

Mo(ppm)

+

0.0021

x Ag(g/t). 7 Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. These Mineral Resource estimates include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be

categorised

as

Mineral

Reserves. It

is

reasonably

expected

that

the

majority of

Inferred

mineral resources

could

be

upgraded

to

Measured

or

Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. 8 The effective date of the estimate of MRE for the period ending 30 June 2023 is 31 March 2022 (the "2023 Effective Date"). Refer to ASX Announcement

"Hot

Chili

Delivers

Next

Level

of

Growth"

("Resource

Announcement")

for

JORC

Table

1

information

related to

the

Costa

Fuego

Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) by Competent Person Elizabeth Haren, who is also a qualified person (within the meaning of NI 43-101) constituting the MREs of

Cortadera,

Productora,

Alice

and

San

Antonio

(which

combine

to

form

Costa

Fuego). Previously,

the

Alice

MRE

has

been

combined with

the Productora

MRE

due

to

their

proximal locations.

Therefore,

the

Productora

MRE

with

an

effective

date

of

31

March

2022

as

presented below

will

differ from

the

Productora

MRE

as

disclosed on

31

March

2022.

The

decision

to

separate

was

based

on

their

differing

geological

settings

and

mineralisation styles.

Hot

Chili

confirms

it

is

not

aware

of any new

information

or

data

that

materially

affects the

information

included in

the

Resource

Announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters stated for the Mineral Resource Estimates in the Resource Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed since the 2023 Effective Date. 9 The effective date of the

MRE

for

the

period ending

30

June

2024

is

26

February 2024

(the

"2024

Effective

Date").

Refer to

ASX

Announcement

"Hot Chili

Indicated

Resource at

Costa

Fuego

Copper-Gold

Project Increases

to 798

Mt" for

JORC

Table

1

information

in

this announcement related

to

the Costa Fuego Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) by Competent Person Elizabeth Haren, who is also a qualified person (within the meaning of NI 43- 101) constituting

the MREs of

Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio (which combine

to form

Costa Fuego). Hot Chili confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Resource Announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters stated for the Mineral Resource Estimates in the Resource Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed since the 2024 Effective Date. 10 Hot Chili Limited is not aware of political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources, other than those common to all such projects, including the permitting of a mining operation, access to adequate funding on reasonable terms, etc. See "Risk Factors" in the current Technical Report available on Sedar and the Forward-Looking Statements in the Annual Report.

Cortadera

Project

Tenements

Hot Chili owns the Cortadera Project through its 100% subsidiary company Frontera SpA. Hot Chili controls an area measuring approximately 12.5 km north-south by 5 km east-west at the project through various 100% purchase option agreements with private land holders.

There were no tenement changes that had a material impact on the Mineral Resources during the reporting period.

Mining Activity

There were no mining activities in the 12 months to 30 June 2024. There has been no depletion of the current publicly reported Mineral Resource.

Mineral Resources

The Cortadera MRE (porphyry copper-gold deposit) has been updated during the period covered by this MROR statement.

The

Company

completed 43

RC

holes

with

DD

tails

for

17,000

m

of

additional

exploration

and resource

extension drilling at Cortadera, including six development drillholes.

Cortadera is defined by over 108,000 m of drilling and contains an Indicated Resource of 531 Mt grading 0.44% CuEq (previously 471 Mt grading 0.46% CuEq) and an Inferred Resource of 149 Mt grading 0.29% CuEq (previously 108 Mt grading 0.35% CuEq).

Cortadera's

Indicated

Resource

tonnage has

grown

by

a

further 13%,

further

supporting

the

Company's

June

2023 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), which outlined Costa Fuego as having the potential to be one of the world's lowest capital intensity major copper developments.

The

Cortadera

MRE

is

split

into

an

Open

Pit

and

Underground

Mineral

Resource

with

differing

cut-off grades

used, dependent

on

the

likely

style

of

mining.

This

is

consistent

with

the

reporting of

the

Cortadera

MRE

for

the previous reporting period.

The current Cortadera MRE was publicly released on 26 February 2024, with an effective date of 26 February 2024, and supersedes the previous MRE, released 31 March 2022 with an effective date of 31 March 2022.

A

comparison

of

the

total

Cortadera

MRE,

being

combined Open

Pit

and

Underground

Mineral Resources,

between reporting periods is provided in Table 4 below.

Table 4: Comparison of Cortadera MRE between

30 June 2023 and 30 June 2024 Reporting Periods

Cortadera

Project Mineral

Resource

at

30

June

2023

Grade Contained

Metal +0.21%

CuEq5

(OP) Tonnes CuEq Cu Au Ag Mo Copper

Eq Copper Gold Silver Molybdenum +0.30%

CuEq5

(UG) (Mt) (

%) (

%) (g/t) (g/t) (ppm) (tonnes) (tonnes) (ounces) (ounces) (tonnes) M+I

Total 471 0.46 0.36 0.12 0.69 68 2,161,000 1,680,000 1,843,000 10,509,000 32,200 Inferred 471 0.46 0.36 0.12 0.69 68 2,161,000 1,680,000 1,843,000 10,509,000 32,200 Inferred 108 0.35 0.28 0.08 0.50 62 379,000 301,000 274,000 1,749,000 6,700

Cortadera

Project Mineral

Resource

at

30

June

2024

Grade Contained

Metal +0.20%

CuEq6

(OP) Tonnes CuEq Cu Au Ag Mo Copper

Eq Copper Gold Silver Molybdenum +0.27%

CuEq6

(UG) (Mt) (

%) (

%) (g/t) (g/t) (ppm) (tonnes) (tonnes) (ounces) (ounces) (tonnes) M+I

Total 531 0.44 0.34 0.11 0.58 62 2,320,000 1,810,000 1,960,000 9,890,000 32,800 Inferred 531 0.44 0.34 0.11 0.58 62 2,320,000 1,810,000 1,960,000 9,890,000 32,800 Inferred 149 0.30 0.23 0.06 0.38 52 440,000 346,000 306,000 1,830,000 7,700

1 Mineral Resources are reported on a 100% Basis. All figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures and reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (2012) and NI 43-101. Mineral resource estimation practices are in accordance with

CIM

Estimation

of

Mineral Resource

and

Mineral

Reserve

Best

Practice

Guidelines

(29

November

2019)

and

CIM

Environmental,

Social and

Governance

Guidelines

for

Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserve Estimation (8 September 2023) and reported in accordance CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (10 May 2014) that are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. 2 The Cortadera deposit is controlled by a Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA (Frontera).

Frontera is a subsidiary company – 100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited. 3 The MRE in

the

tables above

form

coherent bodies

of mineralisation

that

are

considered

amenable

to open

pit and underground

extraction

methods based on the following parameters: Base Case Metal Prices: Copper US$3.00/lb, Gold US$1,700/oz, Molybdenum US$14/lb, and Silver US$20/oz. 4 The Cortadera MRE was assessed for Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction (RPEEE) using both Open Pit and Underground mining methods. Metallurgical recovery averages for

Cortadera consider

Indicated

+ Inferred material and are

weighted to

combine sulphide

flotation and oxide leaching performance. 5 Resource Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades for the period ending 30 June 2023 are calculated based on the formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per

tonne

× Cu_recovery)

+ (Mo

ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery)+(Au ppm × Au price

per g/t × Au_recovery)+ (Ag ppm ×

Ag price per

g/t ×

Ag_recovery))

/

(Cu

price

1%

per

tonne

×

Cu

recovery).

The

base

case

cut-off

grade for

mineral

resources

considered

amenable

to

open

pit

extraction methods at the Cortadera deposit is 0.21% CuEq while the cut-off grade for Mineral Resources considered amenable to underground extraction methods at the Cortadera deposit is 0.30% CuEq.

Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55% Au, 81% Mo and 36% Ag were used.

CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.55

x

Au(g/t)

+

0.00046

x

Mo(ppm)

+

0.0043

x Ag(g/t). 6 Resource Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades for the period ending 30 June 2024 are calculated based on the formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne

×

Cu_recovery)

+

(Mo

ppm

×

Mo

price

per

g/t

×

Mo_recovery)

+

(Au

ppm

×

Au

price

per

g/t

×

Au_recovery)

+

(Ag

ppm

×

Ag

price

per

g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu recovery). The base case cut-off grade for Mineral Resources considered amenable to open pit extraction methods at Cortadera is

0.20%

CuEq

while

the

cut-off

grade

for

Mineral Resources

considered

amenable to

underground

extraction

methods at the Cortadera deposit is 0.27% CuEq. Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55% Au, 81% Mo and 36% Ag were used.

CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.55 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t). 7 Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. These Mineral Resource estimates include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorised as

Mineral

Reserves. It

is

reasonably

expected

that

the

majority of

Inferred

mineral resources

could

be

upgraded

to

Measured

or

Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. 8 The effective date of the estimate of Mineral Resources for the period ending 30 June 2023 is 31 March 2022 (the "2023 Effective Date"). Refer to ASX Announcement "Hot Chili Delivers

Next Level of Growth" ("Resource Announcement") for JORC

Table 1 information related to the

Costa Fuego Mineral

Resource Estimate

(MRE)

by

Competent

Person Elizabeth

Haren,

who

is

also

a

qualified

person

(within

the

meaning

of

NI

43-101) constituting the MREs of Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio (which combine to form Costa Fuego). Hot Chili confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Resource Announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters stated for the Mineral Resource Estimates in the Resource Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed since the 2023 Effective Date. 9 The effective date of the estimate of Mineral Resources for the period ending 30 June 2024 is 26 February 2024 (the "2024 Effective Date"). Refer to ASX Announcement "Hot Chili

Indicated Resource at Costa

Fuego Copper-Gold Project Increases to 798 Mt" for

JORC Table 1 information in

this announcement related to the Costa Fuego Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) by Competent Person Elizabeth Haren, who is also a qualified person (within

the meaning of NI 43-101)

constituting the MREs of Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio (which combine to form Costa Fuego). Hot Chili confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Resource Announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters stated for the Mineral Resource Estimates in the Resource Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed since the 2024 Effective Date. 10 Hot Chili Limited is not aware of political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources, other than those common to all such projects, including the permitting of a mining operation, access to adequate funding on reasonable terms, etc. See "Risk Factors" in the current Technical Report available on Sedar and the Forward-Looking Statements in the Annual Report.

San Antonio Project

Tenements

Hot

Chili, through

its

100%

owned

subsidiary

Sociedad

Minera

Frontera SpA

("Frontera") was,

in

December

2023, granted the right to purchase 100% interest in the privately owned El Fuego landholding (containing the San Antonio Project), by making the following payments:



US$300,000 paid 30 September 2023 (already satisfied)

US$1,000,000 payable 30 September 2024

US$1,000,000 payable 30 September 2025 US$2,000,000 payable at Frontera's election by 30 September 2026 to exercise the El Fuego Option.

If

the

option

is

not

abandoned,

additional

payments

of

up

to

US$4,000,000

are

conditional

on

the

following matters:



Additional payment of US$2,000,000, if the copper price average US$5.00/lb or above for a period of 12 consecutive months, within a period that expires 1 January 2030.

Additional payment US$2,000,000, if an independently estimated JORC compliant Mineral Resource is reported by Hot Chili or its subsidiaries containing 200 million tonnes or greater within the El Fuego landholdings, within a period that expires 1 January 2030. Such Mineral Resource shall be reported at or above cut-off grades as follows: +0.21% copper equivalent for open pit and +0.30% CuEq for underground. An additional payment is to be made by March 2027, if compliance of the condition that justifies payment is verified until 30 September 2026. From October 2026, payment is to be paid within 70 days after the relevant condition is satisfied.

Mining

Activity

Mining rights are leased by the owner to a third party, with an annual cap of 50,000 tonnes of ore (limited to the mining rights San Antonio 1 al 5; Santiago 15 al 19; Santiago 1 al 14/20; San Juan Sur 1 al and San Juan

Sur 6 al 23). The 50,000 tonnes per annum cap constitutes less than 1% of the combined Indicated and Inferred resource at San Antonio.

Mineral Resources

A San Antonio (high-grade copper skarn) MRE update completed during the period covered by this MROR statement included an additional 16 drillholes (2,500 m), including three DD metallurgical drillholes, designed to potentially update the Classification from Inferred to Indicated .

Additional

mapping and

sampling

were

also

completed

to

validate

the

higher-grade

copper mineralisation

exposed at surface. This additional information resulted in 3 Mt grading 0.71% CuEq being converted to Indicated Classification, from the previously Inferred Resource of 4 Mt grading 1.15% CuEq.

The current San Antonio MRE was publicly released on 26 February 2024, with an effective date of 26 February 2024, and supersedes the previous MRE, released 31 March 2022 with an effective date of 31 March 2022 .

A

comparison

between reporting

periods

is

provided in

Table

5

below.

Table 5: Comparison of San Antonio MRE between

30 June 2023 and 30 June 2024 Reporting Periods

San

Antonio Project

Mineral

Resource

at

30

June

2023

Grade Contained

Metal Classification Tonnes CuEq Cu Au Ag Mo Copper

Eq Copper Gold Silver Molybdenum (+0.21%

CuEq5) (Mt) (

%) (

%) (g/t) (g/t) (ppm) (tonnes) (tonnes) (ounces) (ounces) (tonnes) Indicated - - - - - - - - - - - M+I

Total - - - - - - - - - - - Inferred 4 1.2 1.1 0.01 2.1 2 48,100 47,400 2,000 287,400 6

San

Antonio Project

Mineral

Resource

at

30

June

2024

Grade Contained

Metal Classification Tonnes CuEq Cu Au Ag Mo Copper

Eq6 Copper Gold Silver Molybdenum (+0.20%

CuEq6) (Mt) (

%) (

%) (g/t) (g/t) (ppm) (tonnes) (tonnes) (ounces) (ounces) (tonnes) Indicated 3 0.71 0.70 0.01 1.12 2 22,200 21,800 710 113,000 6 M+I

Total 3 0.71 0.70 0.01 1.12 2 22,200 21,800 710 113,000 6 Inferred 2 0.41 0.40 0.01 0.95 2 7,800 7,500 670 57,000 4

1 Mineral Resources are reported on a 100% Basis. All figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures and reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (2012) and NI 43-101. Mineral resource estimation practices are in accordance with

CIM

Estimation

of

Mineral Resource

and

Mineral

Reserve

Best

Practice

Guidelines

(29

November

2019)

and

CIM

Environmental,

Social and

Governance

Guidelines

for

Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserve Estimation (8 September 2023) and reported in accordance CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 10, 2014) that are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. 2 The San Antonio deposit is controlled through Frontera (100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited), and Frontera has an Option Agreement to earn a 100% interest. 3 The MRE in the tables above form coherent bodies of mineralisation that are considered amenable to open pit extraction methods based on the following parameters: Base Case Metal Prices: Copper US$3.00/lb, Gold US$1,700/oz, Molybdenum US$14/lb, and Silver US$20/oz. 4 The San Antonio MRE was assessed for Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction (RPEEE) using an Open Pit mining method. Metallurgical recovery averages for San Antonio consider Indicated + Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching

performance. 5 Resource Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades for the period ending 30 June 2023 are calculated based on the formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per

tonne

× Cu_recovery)

+ (Mo

ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery)+(Au ppm × Au price

per g/t × Au_recovery)+ (Ag ppm × Ag price per

g/t ×

Ag_recovery))

/

(Cu

price

1%

per

tonne

×

Cu

recovery).

The

base

case

cut-off

grade for

mineral

resources

considered

amenable

to

open

pit

extraction methods at

the

San

Antonio

deposit is 0.21%

CuEq. Weighted

recoveries

of 85% Cu,

66%

Au,

80%

Mo

and

63%

Ag

were

used.

CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.64

x

Au(g/t)

+

0.00044

x

Mo(ppm)

+

0.0072

x Ag(g/t). 6 Resource Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades for the period ending 30 June 2024 are calculated based on the formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne

×

Cu_recovery)

+

(Mo

ppm

×

Mo

price

per

g/t

×

Mo_recovery)

+

(Au

ppm

×

Au

price

per

g/t

×

Au_recovery)

+

(Ag

ppm

×

Ag

price

per

g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu recovery). The base case cut-off grade for Mineral Resources considered amenable to open pit extraction methods at San Antonio is 0.20%

CuEq. Weighted recoveries of 85%

Cu, 66% Au, 80% Mo and 63% Ag were used.

CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.64

x

Au(g/t)

+

0.00044

x

Mo(ppm)

+

0.0072

x Ag(g/t). 7 Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. These Mineral Resource estimates include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorised

as

Mineral

Reserves. It

is

reasonably

expected

that

the

majority of

Inferred

mineral resources

could

be

upgraded

to

Measured

or

Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. 8 The effective date of the estimate of Mineral Resources for the period ending 30 June 2023 is 31 March 2022 (the "2023 Effective Date"). Refer to ASX Announcement "Hot Chili Delivers

Next Level of Growth" ("Resource Announcement") for JORC

Table 1 information related to the

Costa Fuego Mineral

Resource

Estimate (MRE)

by

Competent Person

Elizabeth

Haren, who

is

also

a

qualified

person

(within

the

meaning

of

NI

43-101) constituting the MREs of Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio (which combine to form Costa Fuego). Hot Chili confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Resource Announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters stated for the Mineral Resource Estimates in the Resource Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed since the 2023 Effective Date. 9 The effective date of the estimate of Mineral Resources for the period ending 30 June 2024 is 26 February 2024 (the "2024 Effective Date"). Refer to ASX Announcement "Hot Chili

Indicated Resource at Costa

Fuego Copper-Gold Project Increases to 798 Mt" for

JORC Table 1 information in

this announcement related to the Costa Fuego Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) by Competent Person Elizabeth Haren, who is also a qualified person (within

the meaning of NI 43-101)

constituting the MREs of Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio (which combine to form Costa Fuego). Hot Chili confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Resource Announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters stated for the Mineral Resource Estimates in the Resource Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed since the 2024 Effective Date. 10 Hot Chili Limited is not aware of political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources, other than those common to all such projects, including the permitting of a mining operation, access to adequate funding on reasonable terms, etc. See "Risk Factors" in the current Technical Report available on Sedar and the Forward-Looking Statements in the Annual Report.

Alice Project

Tenements

Alice (as part of the Productora Project) is 100% owned by a Chilean incorporated company named Sociedad Minera El Aguila SpA (SMEA). SMEA is a Joint Venture company, 80% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada (a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited), and 20% owned by CMP Productora (a 100% subsidiary of Compañía Minera del Pacífico S.A (CMP).

There were no tenement changes that had a material impact on the Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves during the reporting period.

Mining Activity

There were no mining activities in the 12 months to 30 June 2024. There has been no depletion of the current publicly reported Mineral Resource.

Mineral Resources

The Alice (copper-mineralised porphyry) deposit has been updated during the period covered by this MROR statement. The previous MRE (completed in 2015) has now been brought into line with the approach taken at Cortadera, which comprises a similar style of mineralisation. Work completed at Alice includes surface mapping for mineralisation and structures, relogging or Reverse Circulation (RC) chips and Diamond Drill (DD) core, and the construction of updated lithology and structural models.

An additional nine drillholes for 2,600 m, including one DD

metallurgical drillhole (800 m), completed in 2017 and 2022, respectively, were included. While the estimation updates did not result in a material change to the Alice MRE tonnes and grade, they did improve confidence in the local variability of the estimation, which has been reflected in the Resource Classification.

Note

that

in

previous

MROR statements, the Alice MRE has

been combined with the Productora MRE due

to

their proximal locations. The decision to separate was based on their differing geological settings and mineralisation styles.

The current Alice MRE was publicly released on 26 February 2024, with an effective date of 26 February 2024, and supersedes the previous MRE, released 31 March 2022, with an effective date of 31 March 2022.

A

comparison

between reporting

periods

is

provided

in

Table

6

below.

Table 6: Comparison of Alice MRE

between

30

June

2023

and

30

June

2024

Reporting

Periods

Alice

Project Mineral

Resource

at 30 June

2023

Grade Contained

Metal Classification Tonnes CuEq Cu Au Ag Mo Copper

Eq5 Copper Gold Silver Molybdenum (+0.21%

CuEq5) (Mt) (

%) (

%) (g/t) (g/t) (ppm) (tonnes) (tonnes) (ounces) (ounces) (tonnes) Indicated 17 0.38 0.36 0.03 0.00 22 64,200 61,700 14,800 - 370 M+I

Total 17 0.38 0.36 0.03 0.00 22 64,200 61,700 14,800 - 370 Inferred 3 0.4 0.4 0.04 0.0 41 11,700 11,000 3,700 - 120

Alice

Project Mineral

Resource

at 30 June

2024

Grade Contained

Metal Classification Tonnes CuEq Cu Au Ag Mo Copper

Eq6 Copper Gold Silver Molybdenum (+0.20%

CuEq6) (Mt) (

%) (

%) (g/t) (g/t) (ppm) (tonnes) (tonnes) (ounces) (ounces) (tonnes) Indicated 16 0.37 0.35 0.03 0.16 45 59,700 55,300 17,200 80,200 725 M+I

Total 16 0.37 0.35 0.03 0.16 45 59,700 55,300 17,200 80,200 725 Inferred - - - - - - - - - - -

1 Mineral Resources are reported on a 100% Basis. All figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures and reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (2012) and NI 43-101. Mineral resource estimation practices are in accordance with CIM

Estimation

of

Mineral Resource

and

Mineral

Reserve

Best

Practice

Guidelines

(29

November

2019)

and

CIM

Environmental,

Social and

Governance

Guidelines

for

Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserve Estimation (8 September 2023) and reported in accordance CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 10, 2014) that are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. 2 The Alice deposit is 100% owned by Chilean incorporated company

Sociedad

Minera El Aguila

SpA (SMEA).

SMEA

is

a joint

venture (JV)

company – 80% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada (a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited), and 20% owned by Compañía Minera del Pacífico S.A

(CMP). 3 The MRE in the tables above form coherent bodies of mineralisation that are considered amenable to open pit extraction methods based on the following parameters: Base Case Metal Prices: Copper US$3.00/lb, Gold US$1,700/oz, Molybdenum US$14/lb, and Silver US$20/oz. 4 The Alice MRE was assessed for Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction (RPEEE) using Open Pit mining method. Metallurgical recovery averages for Alice consider Indicated + Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching performance. 5 Resource Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades for the period ending 30 June 2023 are calculated based on the formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per

tonne

× Cu_recovery)

+ (Mo

ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery)+(Au ppm × Au price

per g/t × Au_recovery)+ (Ag ppm × Ag price per

g/t ×

Ag_recovery))

/

(Cu

price

1%

per

tonne

×

Cu

recovery).

The

base

case

cut-off

grade for

mineral

resources

considered

amenable

to

open

pit

extraction methods at the Alice deposit is 0.21% CuEq. 6 Resource Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades for the period ending 30 June 2024 are calculated based on the formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1%

per

tonne

×

Cu_recovery)

+

(Mo

ppm

×

Mo

price

per

g/t

×

Mo_recovery)

+

(Au

ppm

×

Au

price

per

g/t

×

Au_recovery)

+

(Ag

ppm

×

Ag

price

per

g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu recovery). The base case cut-off grade for Mineral Resources considered amenable to open pit extraction methods at Alice is 0.20% CuEq. 7 Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. These Mineral Resource estimates include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorised

as

Mineral

Reserves. It

is

reasonably

expected

that

the

majority of

Inferred

mineral resources

could

be

upgraded

to

Measured

or

Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. 8 The effective date of the estimate of Mineral Resources for the period ending 30 June 2023 is 31 March 2022 (the "2023 Effective Date"). Refer to ASX Announcement "Hot Chili Delivers

Next Level of Growth" ("Resource Announcement") for JORC

Table 1 information related to the

Costa Fuego Mineral

Resource

Estimate (MRE)

by

Competent Person

Elizabeth

Haren, who

is

also

a

qualified

person

(within

the

meaning

of

NI

43-101) constituting the

MREs

of

Cortadera,

Productora,

Alice

and

San

Antonio

(which

combine

to

form

Costa

Fuego). Previously,

the

Alice

MRE

has

been

combined with the Productora MRE due to their proximal locations. Therefore, separate MRE for the Alice deposit was not available then on March 31 2022. The decision

to

separate

was

based

on

their

differing

geological

settings

and

mineralisation

styles. Hot

Chili

confirms it

is

not

aware

of

any

new

information or data that materially affects the information included in the Resource Announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters

stated for

the

Mineral

Resource Estimates

in

the

Resource

Announcement

continue

to

apply and have

not materially

changed since

the

2023

Effective Date. 9 The effective date of the estimate of Mineral Resources for the period ending 30 June 2024 is 26 February 2024 (the "2024 Effective Date"). Refer to ASX Announcement "Hot Chili

Indicated Resource at Costa

Fuego Copper-Gold Project Increases to 798 Mt" for

JORC Table 1 information in

this announcement related to the Costa Fuego Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) by Competent Person Elizabeth Haren, who is also a qualified person (within

the meaning of NI 43-101)

constituting the MREs of Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio (which

combine to

form

Costa

Fuego). Hot Chili confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Resource Announcement and all material

assumptions

and

technical

parameters

stated

for

the

Mineral

Resource Estimates

in

the

Resource

Announcement

continue

to

apply

and

have not materially changed since the 2024 Effective Date. 10 Hot Chili Limited is not aware of political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources, other than those common to all such projects, including the permitting of a mining operation, access to adequate funding on reasonable terms, etc. See "Risk Factors" in the current Technical Report available on Sedar and the Forward-Looking Statements in the Annual Report.

Appendix One

Cortadera

Project Tenements

License

ID HCH

%

Held HCH

% Earning Area

(ha) Agreement Details MAGDALENITA 1/20 100% Frontera SpA

100

ATACAMITA 1/82 100% Frontera SpA

82

AMALIA

942

A

1/6 100% Frontera SpA

53

PAULINA

10

B

1/16 100% Frontera SpA

136

PAULINA

11

B

1/30 100% Frontera SpA

249

PAULINA

12

B

1/30 100% Frontera SpA

294

PAULINA

13

B

1/30 100% Frontera SpA

264

PAULINA

14

B

1/30 100% Frontera SpA

265

PAULINA

15

B

1/30 100% Frontera SpA

200

PAULINA

22

A 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

300

PAULINA

24

1/24 100% Frontera SpA

183

PAULINA

25

A 1/19 100% Frontera SpA

156

PAULINA

26

A 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

294

PAULINA

27A

1/30 100% Frontera SpA

300

CORTADERA

1

1/200 100% Frontera SpA

200

CORTADERA

2

1/200 100% Frontera SpA

200

CORTADERA 41 100% Frontera SpA

1

CORTADERA 42 100% Frontera SpA

1

LAS

CANAS

16 100% Frontera SpA

1

LAS

CANAS

1/15 100% Frontera SpA

146

CORTADERA 1/40 100% Frontera SpA

374

LAS CANAS ESTE 2003 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

300

CORROTEO 1 1/260 100% Frontera SpA

260

CORROTEO 5 1/261 100% Frontera SpA

261

PURISIMA 100% Frontera SpA

20 1.5% NSR MAGDALENITA 1/20 100% Frontera SpA

100



Note. Frontera

SpA

is

a 100% owned subsidiary

company

of

Hot Chili Limited

Productora

Project

Tenements

License

ID HCH

% Held HCH

% Earning Area (ha) Agreement Details FRAN

1,

1-60 80%

SMEA

SpA

220

FRAN

2,

1-20 80%

SMEA

SpA

100

FRAN

3,

1-20 80%

SMEA

SpA

100

FRAN

4,

1-20 80%

SMEA

SpA

100

FRAN

5,

1-20 80%

SMEA

SpA

100

FRAN

6,

1-26 80%

SMEA

SpA

130

FRAN

7,

1-37 80%

SMEA

SpA

176

FRAN

8,

1-30 80%

SMEA

SpA

120

FRAN

12,

1-40 80%

SMEA

SpA

200

FRAN

13,

1-40 80%

SMEA

SpA

200

FRAN

14,

1-40 80%

SMEA

SpA

200

FRAN

15,

1-60 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

FRAN

18,

1-60 80%

SMEA

SpA

273

FRAN

21,

1-46 80%

SMEA

SpA

226

ALGA

7A,

1-32 80%

SMEA

SpA

89

ALGA

VI,

5-24 80%

SMEA

SpA

66

MONTOSA 1-4 80%

SMEA

SpA

35 NSR

3% CHICA 80%

SMEA

SpA

1

ESPERANZA 1-5 80%

SMEA

SpA

11

LEONA

2A

1-4 80%

SMEA

SpA

10

CARMEN I, 1-50 80%

SMEA

SpA

222

CARMEN II,

1-60 80%

SMEA

SpA

274

ZAPA

1,

1-10 80%

SMEA

SpA

100

ZAPA

3,

1-23 80%

SMEA

SpA

92

ZAPA 5A, 1-16 80%

SMEA

SpA

80

ZAPA

7,

1-24 80%

SMEA

SpA

120

CABRITO,

CABRITO

1-9 80%

SMEA

SpA

50

CUENCA

A,

1-51 80%

SMEA

SpA

255

CUENCA

B,

1-28 80%

SMEA

SpA

139

CUENCA

C,

1-51 80%

SMEA

SpA

255

CUENCA

D 80%

SMEA

SpA

3

CUENCA

E 80%

SMEA

SpA

1

CHOAPA

1-10 80%

SMEA

SpA

50

ELQUI

1-14 80%

SMEA

SpA

61

LIMARÍ

1-15 80%

SMEA

SpA

66

LOA

1-6 80%

SMEA

SpA

30

MAIPO

1-10 80%

SMEA

SpA

50

TOLTÉN

1-14 80%

SMEA

SpA

70

CACHIYUYITO

1,

1-20 80%

SMEA

SpA

100

CACHIYUYITO

2,

1-60 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

CACHIYUYITO

3,

1-60 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

LA

PRODUCTORA

1-16 80%

SMEA

SpA

75

ORO

INDIO

1A, 1-20 80%

SMEA

SpA

82

AURO

HUASCO

I,

1-8 80%

SMEA

SpA

35

URANIO,

1-70 0

% 0

% 350 25-year

Lease

Agreement US$250,000

per

year

(average

for

the

25

year

term); plus

2%

NSR

all

but gold;

4%

NSR gold;

5%

NSR non-metallic JULI

9,

1-60 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULI

10,

1-60 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULI

11

1/60 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULI

12

1/42 80%

SMEA

SpA

210

JULI

13

1/20 80%

SMEA

SpA

100

JULI

14

1/50 80%

SMEA

SpA

250

JULI

15

1/55 80%

SMEA

SpA

275

JULI

16,

1-60 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULI

17,

1-20 80%

SMEA

SpA

100

JULI

19 80%

SMEA

SpA

300



Productora

Project

Tenements

License

ID HCH

% Held HCH

% Earning Area (ha) Agreement Details JULI

20 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULI

21

1/60 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULI

22 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULI

23

1/60 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULI

24,

1-60 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULI

25 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULI

27

1/30 80%

SMEA

SpA

146

JULI

27

B

1/10 80%

SMEA

SpA

48

JULI

28

1/60 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULIETA

5 80%

SMEA

SpA

200

JULIETA

6 80%

SMEA

SpA

200

JULIETA

7 80%

SMEA

SpA

100

JULIETA

8 80%

SMEA

SpA

100

JULIETA

9 80%

SMEA

SpA

100

JULIETA

10

1/60 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULIETA

11 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULIETA

12 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULIETA

13,

1-60 80%

SMEA

SpA

298

JULIETA

14,

1-60 80%

SMEA

SpA

269

JULIETA

15,

1-40 80%

SMEA

SpA

200

JULIETA

16 80%

SMEA

SpA

200

JULIETA

17 80%

SMEA

SpA

200

JULIETA

18,

1-40 80%

SMEA

SpA

200

ARENA

1

1-6 80%

SMEA

SpA

40

ARENA

2

1-17 80%

SMEA

SpA

113

ZAPA

1 –

6 80%

SMEA

SpA

6 GSR

1% JULIETA

1-4 80%

SMEA

SpA

4



Note.

SMEA

SpA

is

subsidiary

company

-

80%

owned

by

Hot

Chili Limited,

20%

owned by

CMP

(Compañía

Minera

del

Pacífico)

El Fuego Project Tenements

License ID HCH

%

Held HCH

%

Earning Area (ha) Agreement Details Santiago

21

al

36

10%

Frontera

SpA 76





100%

HCH

Purchase

Option Agreement

US$300,000 already paid. US$1,000,000

payable

30

September

2024 US$1,000,000 payable 30 September 2025

US$2,000,000

payable by

30

September

2026

to

exercise the El Fuego Option.

(2 additional and conditional payments of US $2,000,000,

each one,

to

be

paid

by

31

December

2030 under certain conditions detailed at title

"Tenement Changes During the Quarter" of this

quarterly

report.) Santiago

37

al

43

100%

Frontera

SpA 26 Santiago

A,

1

al

26

100%

Frontera

SpA 236 Santiago

B,

1

al

20

100%

Frontera

SpA 200 Santiago

C, 1

al

30

100%

Frontera

SpA 300 Santiago

D,

1

al

30

100%

Frontera

SpA 300 Santiago

E, 1

al

30

100%

Frontera

SpA 300 Prima

Uno

100%

Frontera

SpA 1 Prima

Dos

100%

Frontera

SpA 2 Santiago

15

al

19

100%

Frontera

SpA 25 San

Antonio

1

al

5

100%

Frontera

SpA 25 Santiago

1

AL

14

Y

20

100%

Frontera

SpA 75 Romero

1

AL

31

100%

Frontera

SpA 31 Mercedes

1

al

3

100%

Frontera

SpA 50 Kreta

1

al

4

100%

Frontera

SpA 16 Mari

1

al

12

100%

Frontera

SpA 64 PORFIADA

VII

1

al

60

100%

Frontera

SpA 300 PORFIADA

VIII

1

al

60

100%

Frontera

SpA 300 SANTIAGO

Z

1/30

100%

Frontera

SpA 300 PORFIADA

IX

1

al

60

100%

Frontera

SpA 300 PORFIADA

A

1

al

40

100%

Frontera

SpA 200 PORFIADA

C

1

al

60

100%

Frontera

SpA 300 PORFIADA

E

1

al

20

100%

Frontera

SpA 100 PORFIADA

F

1

al

60

100%

Frontera

SpA 300 SAN

JUAN

SUR

1/5

100%

Frontera

SpA 10 SAN

JUAN

SUR

6/23

100%

Frontera

SpA 90 PORFIADA

G 100%

Frontera

SpA

200 CORTADERA

1 100%

Frontera

SpA

200



El Fuego Project Tenements

License

ID HCH

%

Held HCH

%

Earning Area (ha) Agreement Details CORTADERA

2 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CORTADERA

3 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CORTADERA

4 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CORTADERA

5 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CORTADERA

6 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

CORTADERA

7,

1-20 100%

Frontera

SpA

93

SAN

ANTONIO

1 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

SAN

ANTONIO

2 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

SAN

ANTONIO

3 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SAN

ANTONIO

4 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SAN

ANTONIO

5 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

DORO

1 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

DORO

2 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

DORO

3 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

PORFIADA

I 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

PORFIADA

I 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

PORFIADA

II 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

PORFIADA

III 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

PORFIADA

IV 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

PORFIADA

V 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

PORFIADA

X 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

PORFIADA

VI 100%

Frontera

SpA

100

PORFIADA

B 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

PORFIADA

D 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

CHILIS

1 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CHILIS

3 100%

Frontera

SpA

100

CHILIS

4 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CHILIS

5 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CHILIS

6 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CHILIS

7 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CHILIS

8 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CHILIS

9 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

CHILIS

10

1/

40 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CHILIS

11 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CHILIS

12

1/60 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

CHILIS

13 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

CHILIS

14 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

CHILIS

15 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

CHILIS

16 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

CHILIS

17 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

CHILIS

18 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SOLAR

1 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SOLAR

2 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SOLAR

3 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SOLAR

4 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SOLAR

5 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SOLAR

6 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SOLAR

7 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SOLAR

8 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SOLAR

9 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SOLAR

10 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SOLEDAD

1 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SOLEDAD

2 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SOLEDAD

3 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SOLEDAD

4 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

CF 1 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

CF 2 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

CF 3 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

CF 4 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

CF 5 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CHAPULIN

COLORADO 1/3 100%

Frontera

SpA

3



El Fuego Project Tenements

License

ID HCH

% Held HCH

%

Earning Area (ha) Agreement Details PEGGY

SUE

1/10 100%

Frontera

SpA

100

DONA

FELIPA

1

al

10 100%

Frontera

SpA

50

ELEANOR

RIGBY

1/10 100%

Frontera

SpA

100

CF 6 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CF 7 100%

Frontera

SpA

100

CF 8 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CF 9 100%

Frontera

SpA

100

MARI

1 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

MARI

6 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

MARI

8 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

FALLA

MAIPO

2

1/10 100%

Frontera

SpA

99

FALLA

MAIPO

3

1/8 100%

Frontera

SpA

72

FALLA

MAIPO

4

1/26 100%

Frontera

SpA

26

ARBOLEDA

7

1/25 Option

AMSA 100%

Frontera

SpA 234 100% HCH Purchase Option Agreement US$1,500,000 to be paid by 15 November 2024 NAVARRO

1

41/60 Option

AMSA 100%

Frontera

SpA 81 NAVARRO

2

21/37 Option

AMSA 100%

Frontera

SpA 78 MONICA

21/40 Option

AMSA 100%

Frontera

SpA 85 MONICA

41/52 Option

AMSA 100%

Frontera

SpA 39 CORDILLERA

1/5

100%

Frontera

SpA 20 100%

HCH

Purchase

Option Agreement

US$100,000 already paid US$200,000

payable

by

14

November

2025 US$3,700,000

payable

by

14

November

2027

NSR 1% for underground mining and 1,5% for open-pit mining QUEBRADA

1/10

100%

Frontera

SpA 28 ALBORADA

III

1/35

100%

Frontera

SpA 162 ALBORADA

IV

1/20

100%

Frontera

SpA 54 ALBORADA

VII

1/25

100%

Frontera

SpA 95 CAT

IX 1/30

100%

Frontera

SpA 150 CATITA

IX

1/20

100%

Frontera

SpA 100 CATITA

XII

1/13

100%

Frontera

SpA 61 MINA

HERREROS

III 1/6

100%

Frontera

SpA 18 MINA

HERREROS

IV 1/10

100%

Frontera

SpA 23 HERREROS

1/14

100%

Frontera

SpA 28 VETA

1/28

100%

Frontera

SpA 17 PORSIACA

1/20

100%

Frontera

SpA 20 MARSELLESA

1/5

100% Frontera

SpA 50 100% HCH Purchase Option Agreement

US$100,000

paid at

signature

(already

satisfied)

US$100,000 payable by 14 November 2024 US$150,000

payable

by

14

November

2025 US$1,000,000

by

14

November

2027 NSR

1% COMETA

1

1/60

100%

Frontera

SpA 300 100% HCH Purchase Option Agreement

US$100,000

paid

at

signature

(already

satisfied)

12-month Option terms: US$2,400,000

payable

by

April

2025

18-month Option terms:

US$200,000

payable

by

April

2025 US$2,400,000

payable

by

October

2025

30-month Option terms:

US$200,000

payable

by

April

2025 US$3,000,000

payable by

October

2026

Final

payment

may

be

cash or

cash

plus shares

(up to 50%) subject to regulatory approvals COMETA

2

1/60

100%

Frontera

SpA 300 COMETA

3

1/60

100%

Frontera

SpA 300 COMETA

NORTE

1

B 1/40

100%

Frontera

SpA 200 COMETA

NORTE

2

B 1/40

100%

Frontera

SpA 200 COMETA

ESTE

1B

100%

Frontera

SpA 200 COMETA

ESTE

2B

100%

Frontera

SpA 200 COMETA

ESTE

3B

100%

Frontera

SpA 300 COMETA

ESTE

4B

100%

Frontera

SpA 300 COMETA

4B

100%

Frontera

SpA 200 COMETA

SUR

UNO

D

100%

Frontera

SpA 200 COMETA

SUR

DOS

D

100%

Frontera

SpA 200 COMETA

4A

100%

Frontera

SpA 300 COMETA

3D

100%

Frontera

SpA 200 COMETA

IV

D

100%

Frontera

SpA 300 COMETA

V

D

100%

Frontera

SpA 300 COMETA

VI

D

100%

Frontera

SpA 300 COMETA

NORTE

1

D

100%

Frontera

SpA 200 COMETA

NORTE

2

D

100%

Frontera

SpA 200 COMETA

NORTE

3

D

100%

Frontera

SpA 300 COMETA

NORTE

4

D

100%

Frontera

SpA 200

El Fuego Project Tenements

License

ID HCH

%

Held HCH

%

Earning Area (ha) Agreement Details COMETA

NORTE

5

D

100%

Frontera

SpA 100

COMETA

OESTE

I

D

100%

Frontera

SpA 200 COMETA

OESTE

II

D

100%

Frontera

SpA 200 HIGUERA

1 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

HIGUERA

2 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

HIGUERA

3 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

HIGUERA

4 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

HIGUERA

5 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

HIGUERA

6 100%

Frontera

SpA

200



Note. Frontera

SpA is

a 100% owned subsidiary

company

of

Hot Chili Limited

SOURCE Hot Chili Limited

