ANNUAL MINERAL RESOURCES AND ORE RESERVES STATEMENT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PERTH, Australia, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) ("Hot Chili" or the "Company") is pleased to release its annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (MROR) statement for the Costa Fuego Project (the "Project") as of 30 June 2024.
Costa Fuego comprises the Cortadera, Productora, Alice, and San Antonio deposits, all of which have updated Mineral
Continue Reading
Resource
Estimates ("MRE"
or
"Resource")
completed during
the
reporting period.
All
deposits lie
proximal to one another, at low altitude (800 m to 1,000 m), approximately 600 km north of Santiago.
Table 1: Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project Mineral Resource, 30 June 2024, with an effective date of 26 (CNW Group/Hot Chili Limited)
Table 2. Summary of Cut-Off Grades and Copper Price changes (CNW Group/Hot Chili Limited)
Indicated Mineral Resources1
are estimated at 2.9 million tonnes of copper, 2.6 million ounces of gold, 12.8 million ounces of silver, and 68 thousand tonnes of molybdenum.
Inferred Mineral Resources1
are estimated at 0.5 million tonnes of copper, 0.4 million ounces of gold, 2.3 million ounces of silver, and 12 thousand tonnes of molybdenum.
No
Ore
Reserves
are
currently
reported for
the
Costa
Fuego
Project.
Key
highlights
A 6% increase in copper equivalent 2 contained metal for the combined Indicated resource (including a 9% increase in copper equivalent 2 contained metal for the higher-grade component of the Indicated resource3)
Over 85% of Costa Fuego's MRE is now classified as Indicated
The updated MRE suggests a strong platform to support the planned Costa Fuego Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS).
The
MRE
update
follows 24
months
of
material
investment,
totalling
24.5
km
of
drilling across
Costa
Fuego;
a
mix of
development,
metallurgical,
geotechnical,
resource
expansion and
exploration
drilling, designed
to
progress the Project towards its PFS and maiden Ore Reserve, expected to be completed around the end of 2024.
The
Costa
Fuego
Mineral Resource
Statement
as of 30
June
2024, with
an
effective
date
of
26 February 2024,
is shown in Table 1.
|
1
|
Reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Resource estimates for the
Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits comprising
the
Costa
Fuego
project. Figures
are
rounded to
nearest
thousand, or
if
less,
to
the
nearest
hundred. Reported
to
appropriate significant figures and in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (2012) and National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mineral resource estimation practices are in accordance
with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource
and
Mineral Reserve
Best
Practice Guidelines
(29
November 2019)
and
CIM
Environmental,
Social
and
Governance
Guidelines for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserve Estimation (8 September 2023) and reported in accordance CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (10 May 2014) that are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101 Resource reported at +0.20%
CuEq
for
open
pit
and
+0.27%
CuEq
for
underground.
|
2
|
For details on how the copper equivalent grade was calculated, see Note 8 to Table 1 below.
|
3
|
The 'higher-grade' component of the Costa Fuego Mineral Resource Estimate includes material above a cut-off grade of 0.6%
CuEq.
|
4
|
Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. These Mineral Resource estimates include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be
categorised
as
Mineral
Reserves.
It
is
reasonably
expected
that
the
majority
of
Inferred
mineral resources
could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.
Table 1: Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project Mineral Resource, 30 June 2024, with an effective date of 26 February 2024
|
1
|
Mineral Resources are reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Resource estimates for the
Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits.
All
figures are
rounded,
reported to
appropriate
significant
figures
and
reported in
accordance
with
the
Joint
Ore
Reserves Committee
Code (2012) and NI 43-101. Mineral Resource estimation practices are in accordance with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Best Practice Guidelines (29 November 2019) and CIM Environmental, Social and Governance Guidelines for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserve Estimation
(8
September
2023) and
reported
in
accordance
CIM
Definition
Standards
for
Mineral
Resources
and
Mineral
Reserves (10
May
2014)
that are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101.
|
2
|
The Productora deposit is 100% owned by Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera El Aguila SpA (SMEA). SMEA is a joint venture (JV) company – 80% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada (a 100% subsidiary of
Hot Chili Limited), and 20% owned by
Compañía Minera del Pacífico S.A (CMP).
|
3
|
The Cortadera deposit is controlled by a Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA (Frontera). Frontera is a subsidiary company – 100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited.
|
4
|
The San Antonio deposit is controlled through
Frontera (100% owned by Sociedad Minera El
Corazón Limitada,
which is a 100%
subsidiary of
Hot Chili Limited), and Frontera has an Option Agreement to earn a 100% interest.
|
5
|
The MRE in the tables above form coherent bodies of mineralisation that are considered amenable to a combination of open pit and underground extraction
methods
based on
the
following
parameters:
Base
Case
Metal Prices:
Copper
US$3.00/lb,
Gold
US$1,700/oz,
Molybdenum
US$14/lb,
and Silver
US$20/oz.
|
6
|
All
MRE
were
assessed
for
Reasonable
Prospects
of
Eventual
Economic Extraction
(RPEEE)
using both
Open
Pit
and
Block
Cave
Extraction
mining methods at Cortadera and Open Pit mining methods at the Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits.
|
7
|
Metallurgical recovery averages for each deposit consider Indicated + Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching performance. Process recoveries: Cortadera – Weighted recoveries of 82%
Cu, 55% Au, 81% Mo and 36% Ag.
CuEq(%) =
Cu(%) + 0.55
x Au(g/t)
+
0.00046
x
Mo(ppm)
+
0.0043
x
Ag(g/t).
San
Antonio
-
Weighted
recoveries
of
85%
Cu,
66%
Au,
80%
Mo
and
63%
Ag.
CuEq(%) = Cu(%) +
0.64
x Au(g/t)
+
0.00044
x Mo(ppm) +
0.0072
x
Ag(g/t). Alice
-
Weighted
recoveries
of 81% Cu,
47%
Au, 52% Mo
and
37%
Ag.
CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.48 x Au(g/t) + 0.00030 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0044 x Ag(g/t). Productora – Weighted recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 48% Mo and 18% Ag.
CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.46 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0021 x Ag(g/t). Costa
Fuego – Recoveries of 83% Cu, 53% Au, 71% Mo and 26% Ag.
CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.53 x Au(g/t) + 0.00040 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0030 x Ag(g/t).
|
8
|
Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades are
calculated
based
on
the
formula: CuEq%
=
((Cu%
×
Cu
price
1%
per
tonne × Cu_recovery)
+
(Mo ppm ×
Mo price
per
g/t
×
Mo_recovery)
+
(Au
ppm
×
Au
price
per
g/t
×
Au_recovery)
+
(Ag
ppm
×
Ag
price
per
g/t
×
Ag_recovery))
/ (Cu
price
1%
per
tonne
×
Cu recovery).
The
base
case
cut-off
grade
for
Mineral Resources
considered
amenable to
open
pit
extraction
methods at
the
Cortadera,
Productora,
Alice and San Antonio deposits is 0.20% CuEq,
while
the cut-off grade
for Mineral Resources considered amenable to underground extraction methods at the Cortadera deposit is 0.27% CuEq. It is the Company's opinion that all the elements included in the CuEq calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.
|
9
|
Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. These
MRE
include
Inferred Mineral
Resources
that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorised as Mineral Reserves. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.
|
10
|
The effective date of the MRE for the period ending 30 June 2024 is 26 February 2024 (the "2024 Effective Date"). Refer to ASX Announcement "Hot
Chili
Indicated Resource
at
Costa
Fuego
Copper-Gold
Project
Increases
to
798
Mt" for
JORC
Table
1
information
in
this
statement related
to
the Costa Fuego Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) by Competent Person Elizabeth Haren, who is also a qualified person (within the meaning of NI 43- 101)
constituting
the
MRE
of
Cortadera,
Productora,
Alice
and
San
Antonio
(which combine
to
form
Costa
Fuego). Hot
Chili
confirms it
is not aware
of any
new
information
or
data
that
materially
affects the
information
included in
the
Resource
Announcement
and
all
material assumptions
and
technical parameters stated for the Mineral Resource Estimates in the Resource Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed since the 2024 Effective Date.
|
11
|
Hot Chili Limited is not aware of political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources, other than those common to all such projects, including the permitting of a mining operation, access to adequate funding on reasonable terms, etc. See "Risk Factors" in the current Technical Report available on Sedar and the Forward-Looking Statements in the Annual Report.
Commodity Price Assumptions
Commodity
price
assumptions
used
to
estimate the
30
June
2024
Mineral Resources
are
provided below:
Copper : US$3.00/lb
Gold : US$1,700/oz
Silver : US$20/oz
Molybdenum : US$14/lb
Cut Off Grade and Reporting Copper Price Analysis
Following release of the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA)2
in June 2023, a review of MRE appropriate CuEq Cut-off Grades (COG) was completed, with revisions to long-term consensus copper price assumptions and breakeven grade assessments considered.
The long-term consensus copper price assumption changed from US$3.30/lb Cu in 2022, to US$3.85/lb Cu in 2024.
The change in copper price, in combination with the latest costs, as informed by the Company's PEA in June 2023, has reduced the breakeven grade for the Costa Fuego Project.
The revised COGs reflect these changes in assumptions and have been set appropriately higher than the calculated breakeven grade.
These
key
assumptions
in
relation
to
COGs
are
summarised
in
Table
2.
Table 2.
Summary
of
Cut-Off
Grades and
Copper
Price
changes
|
1
|
Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades
are
calculated
based
on
the
formula:
CuEq%
=
((Cu%
×
Cu
price
1%
per
tonne
×
Cu_recovery)
+
(Mo ppm × Mo
price per g/t × Mo_recovery)
+ (Au ppm
× Au
price per g/t × Au_recovery)
+ (Ag
ppm ×
Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery))
/ (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu recovery). Metallurgical recovery averages for each deposit consider Indicated + Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching performance. Process recoveries: Cortadera – Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55%
Au,
81%
Mo
and
36%
Ag.
CuEq(%)
=
Cu(%)
+
0.55
x
Au(g/t)
+
0.00046
x Mo(ppm) +
0.0043
x Ag(g/t).
San
Antonio
-
Weighted recoveries
of
85%
Cu,
66%
Au,
80%
Mo
and
63%
Ag.
CuEq(%)
=
Cu(%)
+
0.64
x
Au(g/t)
+
0.00044
x
Mo(ppm)
+
0.0072
x
Ag(g/t). Alice - Weighted recoveries of 81% Cu, 47% Au, 52% Mo and 37% Ag.
CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.48 x Au(g/t) + 0.00030 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0044 x Ag(g/t). Productora – Weighted recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 48% Mo and 18% Ag.
CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.46 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0021 x Ag(g/t). Costa
Fuego – Recoveries of 83% Cu, 53% Au, 71% Mo and 26% Ag.
CuEq(%) =
Cu(%) + 0.53 x Au(g/t) +
0.00040 x
Mo(ppm)
+
0.0030
x
Ag(g/t).
Base
Case
Metal Prices:
Copper
US$
3.00/lb,
Gold
US$
1,700/oz,
Molybdenum
US$
14/lb, and Silver US$20/oz. It is the Company's opinion that all the elements included in the CuEq calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold
|
2
|
The preliminary economic assessment (the "PEA") relating to the disclosure in this Document has been posted on the Company's website at
and
filed
on
SEDAR+ () under
the
Company's issuer profile.
For readers
to
fully understand
the information
in
this
Presentation,
they
should
read
the
PEA
in
its
entirety,
including
all
qualifications,
assumptions,
limitations
and
exclusions that
relate
to
the
information
set
out
in
this
Presentation
that
qualifies
the
technical
information
contained
in
the
PEA.
The
PEA
is
intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context. The technical information in this Presentation is subject to the assumptions and qualifications contained in the PEA. The Company confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production targets and forecast financial information in the PEA continue to apply and have not materially changed with the release of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate.
Approval
Hot Chili's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr Christian Easterday is responsible for this announcement and has provided sign-off for release to the
ASX and TSXV.
For
more
information
please contact:
|
Christian
Easterday
Managing
Director
–
Hot
Chili
|
Tel:
+61
8
9315
9009
Email:
[email protected]
|
Carol
Marinkovich
Company
Secretary
–
Hot
Chili
|
Tel:
+61
8
9315
9009
Email:
[email protected]
|
49
North Investor
Relations
|
Email:
[email protected]
or visit Hot Chili's website at
Qualifying Statements
Qualified Persons – NI 43-101
The
information
pertaining
to
the
MRE included in this Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement has been reviewed and approved by Ms. Elizabeth Haren (FAUSIMM
(CP)
&
MAIG) of Haren
Consulting
Pty
Ltd. Ms.
Haren is considered to be "independent" of Hot Chili under Section .5 of NI 43-101. All other scientific and technical information in this statement has been reviewed and approved by Mr Christian Easterday, MAIG, Hot Chili's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Each of Ms. Haren and Mr. Easterday are a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.
Competent Persons – JORC and ASX
The information in this Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement that relates to Mineral Resources for Cortadera, Productora, Alice, and San Antonio which constitute the combined Costa Fuego Project is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation compiled by Ms Elizabeth
Haren, a Competent Person who is a Member and Chartered Professional of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of
Geoscientists.
Ms
Haren is a full-time employee of Haren Consulting
Pty Ltd and an independent consultant to Hot Chili. Ms
Haren has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code of Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'.
Ms Haren consents to the inclusion in this statement of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.
This Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr Christian Easterday,
MAIG, Hot Chili's Managing Director. This statement as a whole has been approved by Mr Easterday who consents to the inclusion of this statement in the Company's Annual Report in the form and context in which it appears.
Cautionary Note for
U.S.
Investors
Concerning
Mineral
Resources
NI 43-101 is a rule of the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Technical disclosure contained in this MROR statement has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Classification System. These standards differ from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and resource information contained in this MROR statement may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by
domestic United
States
companies
subject to the SEC's
reporting and
disclosure
requirements.
All
amounts
in
this
MROR
statement
are
in
U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.
Forward Looking Statements
This
MROR statement contains certain statements that are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and Australian securities legislation (each, a "forward-looking statement"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "expected", "may", "plan", "planned", "potential", "should", "suggested", "will", "would", and variants of these words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements within this
MROR statement are based on information currently available and what management believes are reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this MROR statement. In addition, this MROR statement may contain forward-looking statements attributed to third-party industry sources, the accuracy of which has not been verified by the Company.
In this MROR statement, forward-looking statements relate to practices including (a) Mineral Resource estimation, (b) preliminary
mine
design,
and
(c)
the
undertaking
of
studies
including the
Preliminary
Feasibility
Study
(PFS), among other things. (a) Mineral resource estimation includes the results of completed programs of sampling, including drilling and pulp resampling in this statement, to convert Inferred mineral resources to Indicated, to extend Mineral Resources and to identify new deposits, and the Company's ability to convert Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves. Assumptions and methodology employed within Mineral Resource estimation that have a material impact on the reported results include metal prices, forecast and modelled metal recoveries, mining, processing, and shipping methods and costs, and Mineral Resource estimation practices. (b) Preliminary mine design refers to the models for reasonable eventual economic extraction for the mineral resource and in this statement includes Open Pit and Underground methods. In addition to the assumptions made in the mineral resource, material factors include geotechnical models, and historic or current workings.
(c). The undertaking of studies includes consideration of the timing and outcomes of regulatory processes required to obtain permits for the development and operation of the Costa Fuego Project and/or future planned economic studies, whether or not the Company will make a development decision and the timing thereof, the ability of the Company to complete the PFS on
the timeline indicated or at all, and the involvement of contributing third parties such as consultants and subject matter experts.
The forward-looking statements within this MROR statement are based on information currently available and what management believes are reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this
MROR statement. In addition, this MROR statement may contain forward-looking statements attributed to third-party industry sources, the accuracy of which has not been verified by the Company.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking
statements. A
number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially
from
a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in the forward-looking
statements in this MROR statement, including, but not limited to, the following material factors: operational risks; risks related to the cost estimates of exploration; sovereign risks associated with the Company's operations in Chile; changes in estimates of mineral resources of properties where the Company holds interests; recruiting qualified personnel and retaining key personnel; future financial needs and availability of adequate financing; fluctuations in mineral prices; market volatility; exchange rate fluctuations; ability to exploit successful discoveries; the production at or performance of properties where the Company holds interests; ability to retain title to mining concessions; environmental risks; financial failure or default of joint venture partners, contractors or service providers; competition risks; economic and market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described elsewhere in this
MROR
statement and elsewhere in the Company's
public disclosure record.
Although the forward-looking statements contained in this MROR statement are based upon assumptions which the Company believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this MROR statement, the Company has made assumptions regarding: future commodity prices and demand; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future currency exchange and interest rates; the impact of increasing competition; general conditions in economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; future tax rates; future operating costs; availability of future sources of funding; ability to obtain financing; and assumptions underlying estimates related to adjusted funds from operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom.
For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made herein, please refer to the public disclosure record of the Company, including the Company's most recent Annual Report, which is available on SEDAR+ ()
under
the
Company's
issuer
profile.
New
factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all those factors or to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
The forward-looking statements contained in this MROR statement are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and are made as of the date of this MROR statement. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this
MROR statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.
Cautionary
Statement
–
JORC
Code
(2012)
|
The
Preliminary
Economic Assessment
referred
to
in
this
MROR
Statement is
equivalent
to
a
Scoping Study
under
JORC Code(2012) reporting guidelines. It has been undertaken for the purpose of initial evaluation of a potential development of the Costa Fuego Copper Project in Chile. It is a preliminary technical and economic study of the potential viability of the Costa Fuego Copper Project. The PEA outcomes, production target and forecast financial information referred to in the report are based on low level technical and economic assessments that are insufficient to support estimation of Ore Reserves. The PEA is presented in US dollars to an accuracy level of +/- 35%. While each of the modifying factors was considered and applied, there is no certainty of eventual conversion to Ore Reserves or that the production target itself will be realised. Further exploration and evaluation and appropriate studies are required before Hot Chili will be in a position to estimate any Ore Reserves or to provide any assurance of any economic development case. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the PEA.
Of the Mineral Resources scheduled for extraction in the PEA production plan, approximately 99% are classified as Indicated and 1% as Inferred. The Company has concluded that it has reasonable grounds for disclosing a production target which includes a small amount of Inferred Mineral Resources. There is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of Indicated Mineral Resources or that the production target itself will be realised. The viability of the development scenario envisaged in the PEA does not depend on the inclusion of Inferred Mineral Resources. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource with continued drilling.
The Mineral Resources underpinning the production target in the PEA have been prepared by a competent person in accordance with the requirements of the JORC 2012. For full details on the Mineral Resource estimate, please
refer to the ASX announcement of 31 March 2022. The Mineral Resource Estimate update released in February 2024 does not materially change the Mineral Resource inventory that formed the basis of the 2023 PEA, and no new scientific or technical information has been developed that would materially affect the outcome of the 2023 PEA and, therefore, the results and conclusions of the 2023 PEA are considered current and have been restated for this Report.
To achieve the outcomes indicated in the PEA, including reaching Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") and production stages,
funding in
the
order
of
US$1.10 Billion
will
be
required,
including pre-production
and
working capital
and
assumed financing charges. Investors should note that that there is no certainty that Hot Chili will be able to raise that amount of funding
when
needed. One
of
the
key
assumptions
is
that
the
funding
for
the
Project will
be
available when
required.
It
is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to, or otherwise affect the value of, Hot Chili's existing shares. It is also possible that Hot Chili could pursue other value realisation strategies such as debt financing,
a
sale
or
partial sale
of
its
interest
in
the
Costa Fuego
Copper
Project, sale
of
further royalties
and/or
streaming rights, sale of non-committed offtake rights, and sale of non-core assets.
For readers to fully understand the information in this MROR Statement, they should read the PEA Technical Report (available on or at ) in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions and exclusions that relate to the information set out in this MROR Statement
that qualifies the technical information contained in the Technical Report. The Technical Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context. The technical information in this
MROR Statement is subject to the assumptions and qualifications contained in the Report.
This MROR Statement contains forward-looking statements. Hot Chili has concluded that it has a reasonable basis for providing these forward-looking statements and believes it has a reasonable basis to expect it will be able to fund development of the Costa Fuego Copper Project. However, a number of factors could cause actual results or expectations to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely of the results of the PEA.
Productora
Project
Tenements
The
Productora
Project is
100%
owned
by
a
Chilean
incorporated
company
named
Sociedad Minera
El
Aguila SpA (SMEA). SMEA is a Joint Venture company, 80% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada (a 100% subsidiary of
Hot Chili
Limited), and
20% owned
by
CMP Productora (a 100%
subsidiary of
Compañía
Minera
del Pacífico S.A) (CMP).
The Joint Venture agreement provided access to key infrastructure as well as securing an experienced major Chilean partner with
substantial operational,
financial and development capability. CMP
previously had
an Option to
increase its
stake
in
Productora
to
50.1%
following completion
of
the
Definitive
Feasibility
Study
(DFS).
However, in March 2016 Hot Chili completed the Productora PFS and CMP did not elect at the time to exercise its Option. Hot Chili has since repaid CMP the Option fee and CMP has accepted the payment, removing all requirements over Productora.
There were no tenement changes that had a material impact on the Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves during the reporting period.
Mining Activity
There were no mining activities in the 12 months to 30 June 2024. There has been no depletion of the current publicly reported Mineral Resource.
Mineral Resources
The Productora MRE (breccia hosted copper-gold deposit) has been updated during the period covered by this MROR statement. The update follows the addition of 16 Reverse Circulation and Diamond Drill exploration drillholes for 5,000 m (including four metallurgical drillholes), a large pulp resampling campaign for silver and soluble copper assays, and a new approach to estimating the oxide and transitional weathering domains.
Immaterial
positive
changes
were
reported
for
the
Productora
Indicated
MRE copper and gold contained metal, as well as an additional 2.8 Moz of
silver metal at 0.35
g/t, which has now been incorporated into the
CuEq
contained metal, in line with the approach across other Costa Fuego MREs.
The current Productora MRE was publicly released on 26 February 2024 with an effective date of 26 February 2024, and supersedes the previous MRE, released 31 March 2022 with an effective date of 31 March 2022.
Previously,
the
Alice
MRE
has
been
combined
with
the
Productora
MRE
due
to
their
proximal locations.
Therefore, the Productora MRE with an effective date of 31 March 2022 as presented below will differ from the Productora MRE as disclosed on 31 March 2022. The decision to separate was based on their differing geological settings and
mineralisation styles.
A
comparison
between reporting
periods
is
provided in
Table
3
below.
Table 3: Comparison of Productora MRE between
30 June 2023 and 30 June 2024 Reporting Periods
|
Productora
Project Mineral
Resource
at
30
June
2023
|
|
Grade
|
Contained
Metal
|
Classification
|
Tonnes
|
CuEq
|
Cu
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Mo
|
Copper
Eq5
|
Copper
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Molybdenum
|
(+0.21%
CuEq5)
|
(Mt)
|
(
%)
|
(
%)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(ppm)
|
(tonnes)
|
(tonnes)
|
(ounces)
|
(ounces)
|
(tonnes)
|
Indicated
|
236
|
0.50
|
0.42
|
0.08
|
0.00
|
147
|
1,180,000
|
980,000
|
631,000
|
-
|
34,800
|
M+I
Total
|
236
|
0.50
|
0.42
|
0.08
|
0.00
|
147
|
1,180,000
|
980,000
|
631,000
|
-
|
34,800
|
Inferred
|
87
|
0.34
|
0.29
|
0.03
|
0.00
|
76
|
290,000
|
250,000
|
88,000
|
-
|
6,700
|
Productora
Project Mineral
Resource
at
30
June
2024
|
|
Grade
|
Contained
Metal
|
Classification
|
Tonnes
|
CuEq
|
Cu
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Mo
|
Copper
Eq6
|
Copper
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Molybdenum
|
(+0.20%
CuEq6)
|
(Mt)
|
(
%)
|
(
%)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(ppm)
|
(tonnes)
|
(tonnes)
|
(ounces)
|
(ounces)
|
(tonnes)
|
Indicated
|
248
|
0.49
|
0.41
|
0.08
|
0.35
|
140
|
1,210,000
|
1,020,000
|
668,000
|
2,760,000
|
34,600
|
M+I
Total
|
248
|
0.49
|
0.41
|
0.08
|
0.35
|
140
|
1,210,000
|
1,020,000
|
668,000
|
2,760,000
|
34,600
|
Inferred
|
52
|
0.36
|
0.31
|
0.07
|
0.27
|
92
|
190,000
|
160,000
|
110,000
|
450,000
|
4,800
|
1
|
Mineral Resources are reported on a 100% Basis. All figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures and reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (2012) and NI 43-101. Mineral resource estimation practices are in accordance with
CIM
Estimation
of
Mineral Resource
and
Mineral
Reserve
Best
Practice
Guidelines
(29
November
2019)
and
CIM
Environmental,
Social and
Governance
Guidelines
for
Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserve Estimation (8 September 2023) and reported in accordance CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (10 May 2014) that are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101.
|
2
|
The Productora deposit is 100% owned by Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera El Aguila SpA (SMEA). SMEA is a joint venture (JV) company – 80% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada (a 100% subsidiary of
Hot Chili Limited), and 20% owned by
Compañía Minera del Pacífico S.A (CMP).
|
3
|
The MRE in the tables above form coherent bodies of mineralisation that are considered amenable to open pit extraction methods based on the following parameters: Base Case Metal Prices: Copper US$3.00/lb, Gold US$1,700/oz, Molybdenum US$14/lb, and Silver US$20/oz.
|
4
|
The Productora MRE was assessed for Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction (RPEEE) using an Open Pit mining method. Metallurgical recovery averages for Productora consider Indicated and Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching
performance.
|
5
|
Resource Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades for the period ending 30 June 2023 are calculated based on the formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per
tonne
× Cu_recovery)
+ (Mo
ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery)+(Au ppm × Au price
per g/t × Au_recovery)+ (Ag ppm × Ag price per
g/t
×
Ag_recovery))
/
(Cu
price
1%
per
tonne
×
Cu
recovery).
The
base
case
cut-off
grade for
mineral
resources
considered
amenable
to
open
pit
extraction methods
at
the
Productora
deposit is
0.21%
CuEq.
Weighted
recoveries
of
84%
Cu,
47%
Au,
47%
Mo
and
0%
Ag
(not
reported) were
used.
CuEq(%)
=
Cu(%) +
0.46
x
Au(g/t)
+
0.00026
x
Mo(ppm).
|
6
|
Resource Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades for the period ending 30 June 2024 are calculated based on the formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1%
per
tonne
×
Cu_recovery)
+
(Mo
ppm
×
Mo
price
per
g/t
×
Mo_recovery)
+
(Au
ppm
×
Au
price
per
g/t
×
Au_recovery)
+
(Ag
ppm
×
Ag
price
per
g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu recovery). The base case cut-off grade for Mineral Resources considered amenable to open pit extraction methods at Productora is 0.20% CuEq.
Weighted recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 48% Mo and 18% Ag were used.
CuEq(%) = Cu(%) +
0.46
x
Au(g/t)
+
0.00027
x
Mo(ppm)
+
0.0021
x Ag(g/t).
|
7
|
Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. These Mineral Resource estimates include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be
categorised
as
Mineral
Reserves. It
is
reasonably
expected
that
the
majority of
Inferred
mineral resources
could
be
upgraded
to
Measured
or
Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.
|
8
|
The effective date of the estimate of MRE for the period ending 30 June 2023 is 31 March 2022 (the "2023 Effective Date"). Refer to ASX Announcement
"Hot
Chili
Delivers
Next
Level
of
Growth"
("Resource
Announcement")
for
JORC
Table
1
information
related to
the
Costa
Fuego
Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) by Competent Person Elizabeth Haren, who is also a qualified person (within the meaning of NI 43-101) constituting the MREs of
Cortadera,
Productora,
Alice
and
San
Antonio
(which
combine
to
form
Costa
Fuego). Previously,
the
Alice
MRE
has
been
combined with
the Productora
MRE
due
to
their
proximal locations.
Therefore,
the
Productora
MRE
with
an
effective
date
of
31
March
2022
as
presented below
will
differ from
the
Productora
MRE
as
disclosed on
31
March
2022.
The
decision
to
separate
was
based
on
their
differing
geological
settings
and
mineralisation styles.
Hot
Chili
confirms
it
is
not
aware
of any new
information
or
data
that
materially
affects the
information
included in
the
Resource
Announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters stated for the Mineral Resource Estimates in the Resource Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed since the 2023 Effective Date.
|
9
|
The effective date of the
MRE
for
the
period ending
30
June
2024
is
26
February 2024
(the
"2024
Effective
Date").
Refer to
ASX
Announcement
"Hot Chili
Indicated
Resource at
Costa
Fuego
Copper-Gold
Project Increases
to 798
Mt" for
JORC
Table
1
information
in
this announcement related
to
the Costa Fuego Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) by Competent Person Elizabeth Haren, who is also a qualified person (within the meaning of NI 43- 101) constituting
the MREs of
Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio (which combine
to form
Costa Fuego). Hot Chili confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Resource Announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters stated for the Mineral Resource Estimates in the Resource Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed since the 2024 Effective Date.
|
10
|
Hot Chili Limited is not aware of political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources, other than those common to all such projects, including the permitting of a mining operation, access to adequate funding on reasonable terms, etc. See "Risk Factors" in the current Technical Report available on Sedar and the Forward-Looking Statements in the Annual Report.
Cortadera
Project
Tenements
Hot Chili owns the Cortadera Project through its 100% subsidiary company Frontera SpA. Hot Chili controls an area measuring approximately 12.5 km north-south by 5 km east-west at the project through various 100% purchase option agreements with private land holders.
There were no tenement changes that had a material impact on the Mineral Resources during the reporting period.
Mining Activity
There were no mining activities in the 12 months to 30 June 2024. There has been no depletion of the current publicly reported Mineral Resource.
Mineral Resources
The Cortadera MRE (porphyry copper-gold deposit) has been updated during the period covered by this MROR statement.
The
Company
completed 43
RC
holes
with
DD
tails
for
17,000
m
of
additional
exploration
and resource
extension drilling at Cortadera, including six development drillholes.
Cortadera is defined by over 108,000 m of drilling and contains an Indicated Resource of 531 Mt grading 0.44% CuEq (previously 471 Mt grading 0.46% CuEq) and an Inferred Resource of 149 Mt grading 0.29% CuEq (previously 108 Mt grading 0.35% CuEq).
Cortadera's
Indicated
Resource
tonnage has
grown
by
a
further 13%,
further
supporting
the
Company's
June
2023 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), which outlined Costa Fuego as having the potential to be one of the world's lowest capital intensity major copper developments.
The
Cortadera
MRE
is
split
into
an
Open
Pit
and
Underground
Mineral
Resource
with
differing
cut-off grades
used, dependent
on
the
likely
style
of
mining.
This
is
consistent
with
the
reporting of
the
Cortadera
MRE
for
the previous reporting period.
The current Cortadera MRE was publicly released on 26 February 2024, with an effective date of 26 February 2024, and supersedes the previous MRE, released 31 March 2022 with an effective date of 31 March 2022.
A
comparison
of
the
total
Cortadera
MRE,
being
combined Open
Pit
and
Underground
Mineral Resources,
between reporting periods is provided in Table 4 below.
Table 4: Comparison of Cortadera MRE between
30 June 2023 and 30 June 2024 Reporting Periods
|
Cortadera
Project Mineral
Resource
at
30
June
2023
|
|
Grade
|
Contained
Metal
|
+0.21%
CuEq5
(OP)
|
Tonnes
|
CuEq
|
Cu
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Mo
|
Copper
Eq
|
Copper
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Molybdenum
|
+0.30%
CuEq5
(UG)
|
(Mt)
|
(
%)
|
(
%)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(ppm)
|
(tonnes)
|
(tonnes)
|
(ounces)
|
(ounces)
|
(tonnes)
|
M+I
Total
|
471
|
0.46
|
0.36
|
0.12
|
0.69
|
68
|
2,161,000
|
1,680,000
|
1,843,000
|
10,509,000
|
32,200
|
Inferred
|
471
|
0.46
|
0.36
|
0.12
|
0.69
|
68
|
2,161,000
|
1,680,000
|
1,843,000
|
10,509,000
|
32,200
|
Inferred
|
108
|
0.35
|
0.28
|
0.08
|
0.50
|
62
|
379,000
|
301,000
|
274,000
|
1,749,000
|
6,700
|
Cortadera
Project Mineral
Resource
at
30
June
2024
|
|
Grade
|
Contained
Metal
|
+0.20%
CuEq6
(OP)
|
Tonnes
|
CuEq
|
Cu
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Mo
|
Copper
Eq
|
Copper
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Molybdenum
|
+0.27%
CuEq6
(UG)
|
(Mt)
|
(
%)
|
(
%)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(ppm)
|
(tonnes)
|
(tonnes)
|
(ounces)
|
(ounces)
|
(tonnes)
|
M+I
Total
|
531
|
0.44
|
0.34
|
0.11
|
0.58
|
62
|
2,320,000
|
1,810,000
|
1,960,000
|
9,890,000
|
32,800
|
Inferred
|
531
|
0.44
|
0.34
|
0.11
|
0.58
|
62
|
2,320,000
|
1,810,000
|
1,960,000
|
9,890,000
|
32,800
|
Inferred
|
149
|
0.30
|
0.23
|
0.06
|
0.38
|
52
|
440,000
|
346,000
|
306,000
|
1,830,000
|
7,700
|
1
|
Mineral Resources are reported on a 100% Basis. All figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures and reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (2012) and NI 43-101. Mineral resource estimation practices are in accordance with
CIM
Estimation
of
Mineral Resource
and
Mineral
Reserve
Best
Practice
Guidelines
(29
November
2019)
and
CIM
Environmental,
Social and
Governance
Guidelines
for
Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserve Estimation (8 September 2023) and reported in accordance CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (10 May 2014) that are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101.
|
2
|
The Cortadera deposit is controlled by a Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA (Frontera).
Frontera is a subsidiary company – 100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited.
|
3
|
The MRE in
the
tables above
form
coherent bodies
of mineralisation
that
are
considered
amenable
to open
pit and underground
extraction
methods based on the following parameters: Base Case Metal Prices: Copper US$3.00/lb, Gold US$1,700/oz, Molybdenum US$14/lb, and Silver US$20/oz.
|
4
|
The Cortadera MRE was assessed for Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction (RPEEE) using both Open Pit and Underground mining methods. Metallurgical recovery averages for
Cortadera consider
Indicated
+ Inferred material and are
weighted to
combine sulphide
flotation and oxide leaching performance.
|
5
|
Resource Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades for the period ending 30 June 2023 are calculated based on the formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per
tonne
× Cu_recovery)
+ (Mo
ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery)+(Au ppm × Au price
per g/t × Au_recovery)+ (Ag ppm ×
Ag price per
g/t ×
Ag_recovery))
/
(Cu
price
1%
per
tonne
×
Cu
recovery).
The
base
case
cut-off
grade for
mineral
resources
considered
amenable
to
open
pit
extraction methods at the Cortadera deposit is 0.21% CuEq while the cut-off grade for Mineral Resources considered amenable to underground extraction methods at the Cortadera deposit is 0.30% CuEq.
Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55% Au, 81% Mo and 36% Ag were used.
CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.55
x
Au(g/t)
+
0.00046
x
Mo(ppm)
+
0.0043
x Ag(g/t).
|
6
|
Resource Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades for the period ending 30 June 2024 are calculated based on the formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne
×
Cu_recovery)
+
(Mo
ppm
×
Mo
price
per
g/t
×
Mo_recovery)
+
(Au
ppm
×
Au
price
per
g/t
×
Au_recovery)
+
(Ag
ppm
×
Ag
price
per
g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu recovery). The base case cut-off grade for Mineral Resources considered amenable to open pit extraction methods at Cortadera is
0.20%
CuEq
while
the
cut-off
grade
for
Mineral Resources
considered
amenable to
underground
extraction
methods at the Cortadera deposit is 0.27% CuEq. Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55% Au, 81% Mo and 36% Ag were used.
CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.55 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t).
|
7
|
Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. These Mineral Resource estimates include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorised as
Mineral
Reserves. It
is
reasonably
expected
that
the
majority of
Inferred
mineral resources
could
be
upgraded
to
Measured
or
Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.
|
8
|
The effective date of the estimate of Mineral Resources for the period ending 30 June 2023 is 31 March 2022 (the "2023 Effective Date"). Refer to ASX Announcement "Hot Chili Delivers
Next Level of Growth" ("Resource Announcement") for JORC
Table 1 information related to the
Costa Fuego Mineral
Resource Estimate
(MRE)
by
Competent
Person Elizabeth
Haren,
who
is
also
a
qualified
person
(within
the
meaning
of
NI
43-101) constituting the MREs of Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio (which combine to form Costa Fuego). Hot Chili confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Resource Announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters stated for the Mineral Resource Estimates in the Resource Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed since the 2023 Effective Date.
|
9
|
The effective date of the estimate of Mineral Resources for the period ending 30 June 2024 is 26 February 2024 (the "2024 Effective Date"). Refer to ASX Announcement "Hot Chili
Indicated Resource at Costa
Fuego Copper-Gold Project Increases to 798 Mt" for
JORC Table 1 information in
this announcement related to the Costa Fuego Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) by Competent Person Elizabeth Haren, who is also a qualified person (within
the meaning of NI 43-101)
constituting the MREs of Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio (which combine to form Costa Fuego). Hot Chili confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Resource Announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters stated for the Mineral Resource Estimates in the Resource Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed since the 2024 Effective Date.
|
10
|
Hot Chili Limited is not aware of political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources, other than those common to all such projects, including the permitting of a mining operation, access to adequate funding on reasonable terms, etc. See "Risk Factors" in the current Technical Report available on Sedar and the Forward-Looking Statements in the Annual Report.
San Antonio Project
Tenements
Hot
Chili, through
its
100%
owned
subsidiary
Sociedad
Minera
Frontera SpA
("Frontera") was,
in
December
2023, granted the right to purchase 100% interest in the privately owned El Fuego landholding (containing the San Antonio Project), by making the following payments:
US$300,000 paid 30 September 2023 (already satisfied)
US$1,000,000 payable 30 September 2024
US$1,000,000 payable 30 September 2025
US$2,000,000 payable at Frontera's election by 30 September 2026 to exercise the El Fuego Option.
If
the
option
is
not
abandoned,
additional
payments
of
up
to
US$4,000,000
are
conditional
on
the
following matters:
Additional payment of US$2,000,000, if the copper price average US$5.00/lb or above for a period of 12 consecutive months, within a period that expires 1 January 2030.
Additional payment US$2,000,000, if an independently estimated JORC compliant Mineral Resource is reported by Hot Chili or its subsidiaries containing 200 million tonnes or greater within the El Fuego landholdings, within a period that expires 1 January 2030. Such Mineral Resource shall be reported at or above cut-off grades as follows: +0.21% copper equivalent for open pit and +0.30% CuEq for underground.
An additional payment is to be made by March 2027, if compliance of the condition that justifies payment is verified until 30 September 2026. From October 2026, payment is to be paid within 70 days after the relevant condition is satisfied.
Mining
Activity
Mining rights are leased by the owner to a third party, with an annual cap of 50,000 tonnes of ore (limited to the mining rights San Antonio 1 al 5; Santiago 15 al 19; Santiago 1 al 14/20; San Juan Sur 1 al and San Juan
Sur 6 al 23). The 50,000 tonnes per annum cap constitutes less than 1% of the combined Indicated and Inferred resource at San Antonio.
Mineral Resources
A San Antonio (high-grade copper skarn) MRE update completed during the period covered by this MROR statement included an additional 16 drillholes (2,500 m), including three DD metallurgical drillholes, designed to potentially update the Classification from Inferred to Indicated .
Additional
mapping and
sampling
were
also
completed
to
validate
the
higher-grade
copper mineralisation
exposed at surface. This additional information resulted in 3 Mt grading 0.71% CuEq being converted to Indicated Classification, from the previously Inferred Resource of 4 Mt grading 1.15% CuEq.
The current San Antonio MRE was publicly released on 26 February 2024, with an effective date of 26 February 2024, and supersedes the previous MRE, released 31 March 2022 with an effective date of 31 March 2022 .
A
comparison
between reporting
periods
is
provided in
Table
5
below.
Table 5: Comparison of San Antonio MRE between
30 June 2023 and 30 June 2024 Reporting Periods
|
San
Antonio Project
Mineral
Resource
at
30
June
2023
|
|
Grade
|
Contained
Metal
|
Classification
|
Tonnes
|
CuEq
|
Cu
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Mo
|
Copper
Eq
|
Copper
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Molybdenum
|
(+0.21%
CuEq5)
|
(Mt)
|
(
%)
|
(
%)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(ppm)
|
(tonnes)
|
(tonnes)
|
(ounces)
|
(ounces)
|
(tonnes)
|
Indicated
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
M+I
Total
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Inferred
|
4
|
1.2
|
1.1
|
0.01
|
2.1
|
2
|
48,100
|
47,400
|
2,000
|
287,400
|
6
|
San
Antonio Project
Mineral
Resource
at
30
June
2024
|
|
Grade
|
Contained
Metal
|
Classification
|
Tonnes
|
CuEq
|
Cu
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Mo
|
Copper
Eq6
|
Copper
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Molybdenum
|
(+0.20%
CuEq6)
|
(Mt)
|
(
%)
|
(
%)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(ppm)
|
(tonnes)
|
(tonnes)
|
(ounces)
|
(ounces)
|
(tonnes)
|
Indicated
|
3
|
0.71
|
0.70
|
0.01
|
1.12
|
2
|
22,200
|
21,800
|
710
|
113,000
|
6
|
M+I
Total
|
3
|
0.71
|
0.70
|
0.01
|
1.12
|
2
|
22,200
|
21,800
|
710
|
113,000
|
6
|
Inferred
|
2
|
0.41
|
0.40
|
0.01
|
0.95
|
2
|
7,800
|
7,500
|
670
|
57,000
|
4
|
1
|
Mineral Resources are reported on a 100% Basis. All figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures and reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (2012) and NI 43-101. Mineral resource estimation practices are in accordance with
CIM
Estimation
of
Mineral Resource
and
Mineral
Reserve
Best
Practice
Guidelines
(29
November
2019)
and
CIM
Environmental,
Social and
Governance
Guidelines
for
Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserve Estimation (8 September 2023) and reported in accordance CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 10, 2014) that are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101.
|
2
|
The San Antonio deposit is controlled through Frontera (100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited), and Frontera has an Option Agreement to earn a 100% interest.
|
3
|
The MRE in the tables above form coherent bodies of mineralisation that are considered amenable to open pit extraction methods based on the following parameters: Base Case Metal Prices: Copper US$3.00/lb, Gold US$1,700/oz, Molybdenum US$14/lb, and Silver US$20/oz.
|
4
|
The San Antonio MRE was assessed for Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction (RPEEE) using an Open Pit mining method. Metallurgical recovery averages for San Antonio consider Indicated + Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching
performance.
|
5
|
Resource Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades for the period ending 30 June 2023 are calculated based on the formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per
tonne
× Cu_recovery)
+ (Mo
ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery)+(Au ppm × Au price
per g/t × Au_recovery)+ (Ag ppm × Ag price per
g/t ×
Ag_recovery))
/
(Cu
price
1%
per
tonne
×
Cu
recovery).
The
base
case
cut-off
grade for
mineral
resources
considered
amenable
to
open
pit
extraction methods at
the
San
Antonio
deposit is 0.21%
CuEq. Weighted
recoveries
of 85% Cu,
66%
Au,
80%
Mo
and
63%
Ag
were
used.
CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.64
x
Au(g/t)
+
0.00044
x
Mo(ppm)
+
0.0072
x Ag(g/t).
|
6
|
Resource Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades for the period ending 30 June 2024 are calculated based on the formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne
×
Cu_recovery)
+
(Mo
ppm
×
Mo
price
per
g/t
×
Mo_recovery)
+
(Au
ppm
×
Au
price
per
g/t
×
Au_recovery)
+
(Ag
ppm
×
Ag
price
per
g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu recovery). The base case cut-off grade for Mineral Resources considered amenable to open pit extraction methods at San Antonio is 0.20%
CuEq. Weighted recoveries of 85%
Cu, 66% Au, 80% Mo and 63% Ag were used.
CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.64
x
Au(g/t)
+
0.00044
x
Mo(ppm)
+
0.0072
x Ag(g/t).
|
7
|
Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. These Mineral Resource estimates include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorised
as
Mineral
Reserves. It
is
reasonably
expected
that
the
majority of
Inferred
mineral resources
could
be
upgraded
to
Measured
or
Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.
|
8
|
The effective date of the estimate of Mineral Resources for the period ending 30 June 2023 is 31 March 2022 (the "2023 Effective Date"). Refer to ASX Announcement "Hot Chili Delivers
Next Level of Growth" ("Resource Announcement") for JORC
Table 1 information related to the
Costa Fuego Mineral
Resource
Estimate (MRE)
by
Competent Person
Elizabeth
Haren, who
is
also
a
qualified
person
(within
the
meaning
of
NI
43-101) constituting the MREs of Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio (which combine to form Costa Fuego). Hot Chili confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Resource Announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters stated for the Mineral Resource Estimates in the Resource Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed since the 2023 Effective Date.
|
9
|
The effective date of the estimate of Mineral Resources for the period ending 30 June 2024 is 26 February 2024 (the "2024 Effective Date"). Refer to ASX Announcement "Hot Chili
Indicated Resource at Costa
Fuego Copper-Gold Project Increases to 798 Mt" for
JORC Table 1 information in
this announcement related to the Costa Fuego Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) by Competent Person Elizabeth Haren, who is also a qualified person (within
the meaning of NI 43-101)
constituting the MREs of Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio (which combine to form Costa Fuego). Hot Chili confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Resource Announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters stated for the Mineral Resource Estimates in the Resource Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed since the 2024 Effective Date.
|
10
|
Hot Chili Limited is not aware of political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources, other than those common to all such projects, including the permitting of a mining operation, access to adequate funding on reasonable terms, etc. See "Risk Factors" in the current Technical Report available on Sedar and the Forward-Looking Statements in the Annual Report.
Alice Project
Tenements
Alice (as part of the Productora Project) is 100% owned by a Chilean incorporated company named Sociedad Minera El Aguila SpA (SMEA). SMEA is a Joint Venture company, 80% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada (a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited), and 20% owned by CMP Productora (a 100% subsidiary of Compañía Minera del Pacífico S.A (CMP).
There were no tenement changes that had a material impact on the Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves during the reporting period.
Mining Activity
There were no mining activities in the 12 months to 30 June 2024. There has been no depletion of the current publicly reported Mineral Resource.
Mineral Resources
The Alice (copper-mineralised porphyry) deposit has been updated during the period covered by this MROR statement. The previous MRE (completed in 2015) has now been brought into line with the approach taken at Cortadera, which comprises a similar style of mineralisation. Work completed at Alice includes surface mapping for mineralisation and structures, relogging or Reverse Circulation (RC) chips and Diamond Drill (DD) core, and the construction of updated lithology and structural models.
An additional nine drillholes for 2,600 m, including one DD
metallurgical drillhole (800 m), completed in 2017 and 2022, respectively, were included. While the estimation updates did not result in a material change to the Alice MRE tonnes and grade, they did improve confidence in the local variability of the estimation, which has been reflected in the Resource Classification.
Note
that
in
previous
MROR statements, the Alice MRE has
been combined with the Productora MRE due
to
their proximal locations. The decision to separate was based on their differing geological settings and mineralisation styles.
The current Alice MRE was publicly released on 26 February 2024, with an effective date of 26 February 2024, and supersedes the previous MRE, released 31 March 2022, with an effective date of 31 March 2022.
A
comparison
between reporting
periods
is
provided
in
Table
6
below.
Table 6: Comparison of Alice MRE
between
30
June
2023
and
30
June
2024
Reporting
Periods
|
Alice
Project Mineral
Resource
at 30 June
2023
|
|
Grade
|
Contained
Metal
|
Classification
|
Tonnes
|
CuEq
|
Cu
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Mo
|
Copper
Eq5
|
Copper
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Molybdenum
|
(+0.21%
CuEq5)
|
(Mt)
|
(
%)
|
(
%)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(ppm)
|
(tonnes)
|
(tonnes)
|
(ounces)
|
(ounces)
|
(tonnes)
|
Indicated
|
17
|
0.38
|
0.36
|
0.03
|
0.00
|
22
|
64,200
|
61,700
|
14,800
|
-
|
370
|
M+I
Total
|
17
|
0.38
|
0.36
|
0.03
|
0.00
|
22
|
64,200
|
61,700
|
14,800
|
-
|
370
|
Inferred
|
3
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.04
|
0.0
|
41
|
11,700
|
11,000
|
3,700
|
-
|
120
|
Alice
Project Mineral
Resource
at 30 June
2024
|
|
Grade
|
Contained
Metal
|
Classification
|
Tonnes
|
CuEq
|
Cu
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Mo
|
Copper
Eq6
|
Copper
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Molybdenum
|
(+0.20%
CuEq6)
|
(Mt)
|
(
%)
|
(
%)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(ppm)
|
(tonnes)
|
(tonnes)
|
(ounces)
|
(ounces)
|
(tonnes)
|
Indicated
|
16
|
0.37
|
0.35
|
0.03
|
0.16
|
45
|
59,700
|
55,300
|
17,200
|
80,200
|
725
|
M+I
Total
|
16
|
0.37
|
0.35
|
0.03
|
0.16
|
45
|
59,700
|
55,300
|
17,200
|
80,200
|
725
|
Inferred
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Mineral Resources are reported on a 100% Basis. All figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures and reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (2012) and NI 43-101. Mineral resource estimation practices are in accordance with CIM
Estimation
of
Mineral Resource
and
Mineral
Reserve
Best
Practice
Guidelines
(29
November
2019)
and
CIM
Environmental,
Social and
Governance
Guidelines
for
Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserve Estimation (8 September 2023) and reported in accordance CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 10, 2014) that are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101.
|
2
|
The Alice deposit is 100% owned by Chilean incorporated company
Sociedad
Minera El Aguila
SpA (SMEA).
SMEA
is
a joint
venture (JV)
company – 80% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada (a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited), and 20% owned by Compañía Minera del Pacífico S.A
(CMP).
|
3
|
The MRE in the tables above form coherent bodies of mineralisation that are considered amenable to open pit extraction methods based on the following parameters: Base Case Metal Prices: Copper US$3.00/lb, Gold US$1,700/oz, Molybdenum US$14/lb, and Silver US$20/oz.
|
4
|
The Alice MRE was assessed for Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction (RPEEE) using Open Pit mining method. Metallurgical recovery averages for Alice consider Indicated + Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching performance.
|
5
|
Resource Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades for the period ending 30 June 2023 are calculated based on the formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per
tonne
× Cu_recovery)
+ (Mo
ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery)+(Au ppm × Au price
per g/t × Au_recovery)+ (Ag ppm × Ag price per
g/t ×
Ag_recovery))
/
(Cu
price
1%
per
tonne
×
Cu
recovery).
The
base
case
cut-off
grade for
mineral
resources
considered
amenable
to
open
pit
extraction methods at the Alice deposit is 0.21% CuEq.
|
6
|
Resource Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades for the period ending 30 June 2024 are calculated based on the formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1%
per
tonne
×
Cu_recovery)
+
(Mo
ppm
×
Mo
price
per
g/t
×
Mo_recovery)
+
(Au
ppm
×
Au
price
per
g/t
×
Au_recovery)
+
(Ag
ppm
×
Ag
price
per
g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu recovery). The base case cut-off grade for Mineral Resources considered amenable to open pit extraction methods at Alice is 0.20% CuEq.
|
7
|
Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. These Mineral Resource estimates include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorised
as
Mineral
Reserves. It
is
reasonably
expected
that
the
majority of
Inferred
mineral resources
could
be
upgraded
to
Measured
or
Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.
|
8
|
The effective date of the estimate of Mineral Resources for the period ending 30 June 2023 is 31 March 2022 (the "2023 Effective Date"). Refer to ASX Announcement "Hot Chili Delivers
Next Level of Growth" ("Resource Announcement") for JORC
Table 1 information related to the
Costa Fuego Mineral
Resource
Estimate (MRE)
by
Competent Person
Elizabeth
Haren, who
is
also
a
qualified
person
(within
the
meaning
of
NI
43-101) constituting the
MREs
of
Cortadera,
Productora,
Alice
and
San
Antonio
(which
combine
to
form
Costa
Fuego). Previously,
the
Alice
MRE
has
been
combined with the Productora MRE due to their proximal locations. Therefore, separate MRE for the Alice deposit was not available then on March 31 2022. The decision
to
separate
was
based
on
their
differing
geological
settings
and
mineralisation
styles. Hot
Chili
confirms it
is
not
aware
of
any
new
information or data that materially affects the information included in the Resource Announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters
stated for
the
Mineral
Resource Estimates
in
the
Resource
Announcement
continue
to
apply and have
not materially
changed since
the
2023
Effective Date.
|
9
|
The effective date of the estimate of Mineral Resources for the period ending 30 June 2024 is 26 February 2024 (the "2024 Effective Date"). Refer to ASX Announcement "Hot Chili
Indicated Resource at Costa
Fuego Copper-Gold Project Increases to 798 Mt" for
JORC Table 1 information in
this announcement related to the Costa Fuego Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) by Competent Person Elizabeth Haren, who is also a qualified person (within
the meaning of NI 43-101)
constituting the MREs of Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio (which
combine to
form
Costa
Fuego). Hot Chili confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Resource Announcement and all material
assumptions
and
technical
parameters
stated
for
the
Mineral
Resource Estimates
in
the
Resource
Announcement
continue
to
apply
and
have not materially changed since the 2024 Effective Date.
|
10
|
Hot Chili Limited is not aware of political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources, other than those common to all such projects, including the permitting of a mining operation, access to adequate funding on reasonable terms, etc. See "Risk Factors" in the current Technical Report available on Sedar and the Forward-Looking Statements in the Annual Report.
Appendix One
Cortadera
Project Tenements
|
License
ID
|
HCH
%
Held
|
HCH
%
Earning
|
Area
(ha)
|
Agreement Details
|
MAGDALENITA 1/20
|
100% Frontera SpA
|
|
100
|
|
ATACAMITA 1/82
|
100% Frontera SpA
|
|
82
|
|
AMALIA
942
A
1/6
|
100% Frontera SpA
|
|
53
|
|
PAULINA
10
B
1/16
|
100% Frontera SpA
|
|
136
|
|
PAULINA
11
B
1/30
|
100% Frontera SpA
|
|
249
|
|
PAULINA
12
B
1/30
|
100% Frontera SpA
|
|
294
|
|
PAULINA
13
B
1/30
|
100% Frontera SpA
|
|
264
|
|
PAULINA
14
B
1/30
|
100% Frontera SpA
|
|
265
|
|
PAULINA
15
B
1/30
|
100% Frontera SpA
|
|
200
|
|
PAULINA
22
A 1/30
|
100% Frontera SpA
|
|
300
|
|
PAULINA
24
1/24
|
100% Frontera SpA
|
|
183
|
|
PAULINA
25
A 1/19
|
100% Frontera SpA
|
|
156
|
|
PAULINA
26
A 1/30
|
100% Frontera SpA
|
|
294
|
|
PAULINA
27A
1/30
|
100% Frontera SpA
|
|
300
|
|
CORTADERA
1
1/200
|
100% Frontera SpA
|
|
200
|
|
CORTADERA
2
1/200
|
100% Frontera SpA
|
|
200
|
|
CORTADERA 41
|
100% Frontera SpA
|
|
1
|
|
CORTADERA 42
|
100% Frontera SpA
|
|
1
|
|
LAS
CANAS
16
|
100% Frontera SpA
|
|
1
|
|
LAS
CANAS
1/15
|
100% Frontera SpA
|
|
146
|
|
CORTADERA 1/40
|
100% Frontera SpA
|
|
374
|
|
LAS CANAS ESTE 2003 1/30
|
100% Frontera SpA
|
|
300
|
|
CORROTEO 1 1/260
|
100% Frontera SpA
|
|
260
|
|
CORROTEO 5 1/261
|
100% Frontera SpA
|
|
261
|
|
PURISIMA
|
100% Frontera SpA
|
|
20
|
1.5% NSR
|
MAGDALENITA 1/20
|
100% Frontera SpA
|
|
100
|
Note. Frontera
SpA
is
a 100% owned subsidiary
company
of
Hot Chili Limited
Productora
Project
Tenements
|
License
ID
|
HCH
%
Held
|
HCH
%
Earning
|
Area
(ha)
|
Agreement Details
|
FRAN
1,
1-60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
220
|
|
FRAN
2,
1-20
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
100
|
|
FRAN
3,
1-20
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
100
|
|
FRAN
4,
1-20
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
100
|
|
FRAN
5,
1-20
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
100
|
|
FRAN
6,
1-26
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
130
|
|
FRAN
7,
1-37
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
176
|
|
FRAN
8,
1-30
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
120
|
|
FRAN
12,
1-40
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
FRAN
13,
1-40
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
FRAN
14,
1-40
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
FRAN
15,
1-60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
FRAN
18,
1-60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
273
|
|
FRAN
21,
1-46
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
226
|
|
ALGA
7A,
1-32
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
89
|
|
ALGA
VI,
5-24
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
66
|
|
MONTOSA 1-4
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
35
|
NSR
3%
|
CHICA
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
1
|
|
ESPERANZA 1-5
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
11
|
|
LEONA
2A
1-4
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
10
|
|
CARMEN I, 1-50
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
222
|
|
CARMEN II,
1-60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
274
|
|
ZAPA
1,
1-10
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
100
|
|
ZAPA
3,
1-23
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
92
|
|
ZAPA 5A, 1-16
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
80
|
|
ZAPA
7,
1-24
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
120
|
|
CABRITO,
CABRITO
1-9
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
50
|
|
CUENCA
A,
1-51
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
255
|
|
CUENCA
B,
1-28
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
139
|
|
CUENCA
C,
1-51
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
255
|
|
CUENCA
D
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
3
|
|
CUENCA
E
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
1
|
|
CHOAPA
1-10
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
50
|
|
ELQUI
1-14
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
61
|
|
LIMARÍ
1-15
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
66
|
|
LOA
1-6
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
30
|
|
MAIPO
1-10
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
50
|
|
TOLTÉN
1-14
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
70
|
|
CACHIYUYITO
1,
1-20
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
100
|
|
CACHIYUYITO
2,
1-60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
CACHIYUYITO
3,
1-60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
LA
PRODUCTORA
1-16
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
75
|
|
ORO
INDIO
1A, 1-20
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
82
|
|
AURO
HUASCO
I,
1-8
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
35
|
|
URANIO,
1-70
|
0
%
|
0
%
|
350
|
25-year
Lease
Agreement
US$250,000
per
year
(average
for
the
25
year
term); plus
2%
NSR
all
but gold;
4%
NSR gold;
5%
NSR non-metallic
|
JULI
9,
1-60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
JULI
10,
1-60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
JULI
11
1/60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
JULI
12
1/42
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
210
|
|
JULI
13
1/20
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
100
|
|
JULI
14
1/50
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
250
|
|
JULI
15
1/55
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
275
|
|
JULI
16,
1-60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
JULI
17,
1-20
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
100
|
|
JULI
19
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
Productora
Project
Tenements
|
License
ID
|
HCH
%
Held
|
HCH
%
Earning
|
Area
(ha)
|
Agreement Details
|
JULI
20
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
JULI
21
1/60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
JULI
22
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
JULI
23
1/60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
JULI
24,
1-60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
JULI
25
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
JULI
27
1/30
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
146
|
|
JULI
27
B
1/10
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
48
|
|
JULI
28
1/60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
JULIETA
5
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
JULIETA
6
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
JULIETA
7
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
100
|
|
JULIETA
8
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
100
|
|
JULIETA
9
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
100
|
|
JULIETA
10
1/60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
JULIETA
11
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
JULIETA
12
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
JULIETA
13,
1-60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
298
|
|
JULIETA
14,
1-60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
269
|
|
JULIETA
15,
1-40
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
JULIETA
16
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
JULIETA
17
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
JULIETA
18,
1-40
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
ARENA
1
1-6
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
40
|
|
ARENA
2
1-17
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
113
|
|
ZAPA
1 –
6
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
6
|
GSR
1%
|
JULIETA
1-4
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
4
|
Note.
SMEA
SpA
is
subsidiary
company
-
80%
owned
by
Hot
Chili Limited,
20%
owned by
CMP
(Compañía
Minera
del
Pacífico)
El Fuego Project Tenements
|
License ID
|
HCH
%
Held
|
HCH
%
Earning
|
Area
(ha)
|
Agreement Details
|
Santiago
21
al
36
|
|
10%
Frontera
SpA
|
76
|
100%
HCH
Purchase
Option Agreement
US$300,000 already paid.
US$1,000,000
payable
30
September
2024
US$1,000,000 payable 30 September 2025
US$2,000,000
payable by
30
September
2026
to
exercise the El Fuego Option.
(2 additional and conditional payments of US $2,000,000,
each one,
to
be
paid
by
31
December
2030 under certain conditions detailed at title
"Tenement Changes During the Quarter" of this
quarterly
report.)
|
Santiago
37
al
43
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
26
|
Santiago
A,
1
al
26
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
236
|
Santiago
B,
1
al
20
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
200
|
Santiago
C, 1
al
30
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
300
|
Santiago
D,
1
al
30
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
300
|
Santiago
E, 1
al
30
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
300
|
Prima
Uno
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
1
|
Prima
Dos
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
2
|
Santiago
15
al
19
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
25
|
San
Antonio
1
al
5
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
25
|
Santiago
1
AL
14
Y
20
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
75
|
Romero
1
AL
31
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
31
|
Mercedes
1
al
3
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
50
|
Kreta
1
al
4
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
16
|
Mari
1
al
12
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
64
|
PORFIADA
VII
1
al
60
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
300
|
PORFIADA
VIII
1
al
60
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
300
|
SANTIAGO
Z
1/30
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
300
|
PORFIADA
IX
1
al
60
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
300
|
PORFIADA
A
1
al
40
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
200
|
PORFIADA
C
1
al
60
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
300
|
PORFIADA
E
1
al
20
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
100
|
PORFIADA
F
1
al
60
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
300
|
SAN
JUAN
SUR
1/5
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
10
|
SAN
JUAN
SUR
6/23
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
90
|
PORFIADA
G
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
CORTADERA
1
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
El Fuego Project Tenements
|
License
ID
|
HCH
%
Held
|
HCH
%
Earning
|
Area
(ha)
|
Agreement Details
|
CORTADERA
2
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
CORTADERA
3
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
CORTADERA
4
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
CORTADERA
5
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
CORTADERA
6
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
CORTADERA
7,
1-20
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
93
|
|
SAN
ANTONIO
1
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
SAN
ANTONIO
2
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
SAN
ANTONIO
3
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
SAN
ANTONIO
4
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
SAN
ANTONIO
5
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
DORO
1
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
DORO
2
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
DORO
3
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
PORFIADA
I
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
PORFIADA
I
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
PORFIADA
II
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
PORFIADA
III
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
PORFIADA
IV
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
PORFIADA
V
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
PORFIADA
X
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
PORFIADA
VI
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
100
|
|
PORFIADA
B
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
PORFIADA
D
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
CHILIS
1
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
CHILIS
3
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
100
|
|
CHILIS
4
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
CHILIS
5
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
CHILIS
6
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
CHILIS
7
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
CHILIS
8
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
CHILIS
9
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
CHILIS
10
1/
40
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
CHILIS
11
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
CHILIS
12
1/60
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
CHILIS
13
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
CHILIS
14
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
CHILIS
15
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
CHILIS
16
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
CHILIS
17
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
CHILIS
18
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
SOLAR
1
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
SOLAR
2
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
SOLAR
3
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
SOLAR
4
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
SOLAR
5
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
SOLAR
6
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
SOLAR
7
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
SOLAR
8
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
SOLAR
9
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
SOLAR
10
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
SOLEDAD
1
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
SOLEDAD
2
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
SOLEDAD
3
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
SOLEDAD
4
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
CF 1
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
CF 2
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
CF 3
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
CF 4
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
CF 5
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
CHAPULIN
COLORADO
1/3
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
3
|
El Fuego Project Tenements
|
License
ID
|
HCH
% Held
|
HCH
%
Earning
|
Area
(ha)
|
Agreement Details
|
PEGGY
SUE
1/10
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
100
|
|
DONA
FELIPA
1
al
10
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
50
|
|
ELEANOR
RIGBY
1/10
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
100
|
|
CF 6
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
CF 7
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
100
|
|
CF 8
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
CF 9
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
100
|
|
MARI
1
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
MARI
6
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
MARI
8
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
FALLA
MAIPO
2
1/10
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
99
|
|
FALLA
MAIPO
3
1/8
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
72
|
|
FALLA
MAIPO
4
1/26
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
26
|
|
ARBOLEDA
7
1/25
|
Option
AMSA
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
234
|
100% HCH Purchase Option Agreement US$1,500,000 to be paid by 15 November 2024
|
NAVARRO
1
41/60
|
Option
AMSA
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
81
|
NAVARRO
2
21/37
|
Option
AMSA
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
78
|
MONICA
21/40
|
Option
AMSA
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
85
|
MONICA
41/52
|
Option
AMSA
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
39
|
CORDILLERA
1/5
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
20
|
100%
HCH
Purchase
Option Agreement
US$100,000 already paid
US$200,000
payable
by
14
November
2025
US$3,700,000
payable
by
14
November
2027
NSR 1% for underground mining and 1,5% for open-pit mining
|
QUEBRADA
1/10
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
28
|
ALBORADA
III
1/35
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
162
|
ALBORADA
IV
1/20
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
54
|
ALBORADA
VII
1/25
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
95
|
CAT
IX 1/30
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
150
|
CATITA
IX
1/20
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
100
|
CATITA
XII
1/13
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
61
|
MINA
HERREROS
III
1/6
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
18
|
MINA
HERREROS
IV
1/10
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
23
|
HERREROS
1/14
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
28
|
VETA
1/28
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
17
|
PORSIACA
1/20
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
20
|
MARSELLESA
1/5
|
|
100% Frontera
SpA
|
50
|
100% HCH Purchase Option Agreement
US$100,000
paid at
signature
(already
satisfied)
US$100,000 payable by 14 November 2024
US$150,000
payable
by
14
November
2025
US$1,000,000
by
14
November
2027
NSR
1%
|
COMETA
1
1/60
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
300
|
100% HCH Purchase Option Agreement
US$100,000
paid
at
signature
(already
satisfied)
12-month Option terms:
US$2,400,000
payable
by
April
2025
18-month Option terms:
US$200,000
payable
by
April
2025
US$2,400,000
payable
by
October
2025
30-month Option terms:
US$200,000
payable
by
April
2025
US$3,000,000
payable by
October
2026
Final
payment
may
be
cash or
cash
plus shares
(up to 50%) subject to regulatory approvals
|
COMETA
2
1/60
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
300
|
COMETA
3
1/60
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
300
|
COMETA
NORTE
1
B
1/40
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
200
|
COMETA
NORTE
2
B
1/40
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
200
|
COMETA
ESTE
1B
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
200
|
COMETA
ESTE
2B
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
200
|
COMETA
ESTE
3B
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
300
|
COMETA
ESTE
4B
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
300
|
COMETA
4B
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
200
|
COMETA
SUR
UNO
D
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
200
|
COMETA
SUR
DOS
D
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
200
|
COMETA
4A
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
300
|
COMETA
3D
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
200
|
COMETA
IV
D
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
300
|
COMETA
V
D
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
300
|
COMETA
VI
D
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
300
|
COMETA
NORTE
1
D
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
200
|
COMETA
NORTE
2
D
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
200
|
COMETA
NORTE
3
D
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
300
|
COMETA
NORTE
4
D
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
200
El Fuego Project Tenements
|
License
ID
|
HCH
%
Held
|
HCH
%
Earning
|
Area
(ha)
|
Agreement Details
|
COMETA
NORTE
5
D
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
100
|
|
COMETA
OESTE
I
D
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
200
|
COMETA
OESTE
II
D
|
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
200
|
HIGUERA
1
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
HIGUERA
2
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
HIGUERA
3
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
HIGUERA
4
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
HIGUERA
5
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
HIGUERA
6
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
Note. Frontera
SpA is
a 100% owned subsidiary
company
of
Hot Chili Limited
SOURCE Hot Chili Limited
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN27092024003732001241ID1108723366