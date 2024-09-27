Healthcare Chatbots Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The healthcare chatbots market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.35 billion in 2023 to $0.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing healthcare costs, shortage of healthcare professionals, patient engagement initiatives, rise of telehealth services, demand for immediate healthcare information, regulatory support for digital health.

The healthcare chatbots market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to integration with electronic health records, expansion of remote patient monitoring, increasing mental health awareness, personalized medicine adoption, cybersecurity measures.

Growth Driver Of The Healthcare Chatbots Market

The increasing need for virtual health assistance is expected to boost the growth of healthcare Chatbot market going forward. Virtual health assistance uses digital technologies to provide healthcare services and information to patients remotely. Telemedicine is a form of virtual health assistance that uses communication technologies to connect patients with healthcare providers. The healthcare Chabot integrated with virtual heath assistance helps to access to healthcare services.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Healthcare Chatbots Market Share?

Key players in the market include Your Ltd., HealthTap Inc., Sensely Inc., Buoy Health Inc., Infermedica, Babylon Health, Baidu Inc., Ada Digital Health Ltd., Pact Care BV, Woebot Labs Inc., GYANT Inc., Ada Health GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, Inbenta Holdings Inc., Anboto Labs, Florence Healthcare, Conversa Health Inc., Memora Health Inc., K Health Inc., HealthJoy, SimplifiMed, Mediktor, Catalia Health, 2Morrow Inc., PharmAssistant, Fern Health, HealthIBX, HealthXM, HealthSapiens, 98point6 Technologies, HealthTensor.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Healthcare Chatbots Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are developing advanced platforms by leveraging technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) to democratize analytics in the medical field. Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think and learn as humans.

How Is The Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Model: On-Premise Model, Cloud-Based Model

3) By Application: Symptoms Check, Appointment Scheduling And Monitoring, Medical And Drug Information Assistance, Other Applications

4) By End User: Patients, Healthcare Providers, Insurance Companies, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Healthcare Chatbots Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Healthcare Chatbots Market Definition

Healthcare chatbots are computer programs designed to simulate conversations with human users in the healthcare industry. It is programmed to perform a variety of tasks, such as booking appointments, assessing symptoms, and suggesting reminders for vaccination, etc., and can be integrated into various platforms, such as websites, messaging apps, and voice assistants.

