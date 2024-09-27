Global Headache Disorders Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The headache disorders market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.37 billion in 2023 to $4.7 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to limited treatment options, growing awareness, rising incidence of headaches, evolving healthcare infrastructure, shift in lifestyle and stress levels.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Headache Disorders Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The headache disorders market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to digital health solutions, personalized medicine approaches, increasing research and development investments, global aging population, expansion of research in neuroinflammation.

Growth Driver of The Headache Disorders Market

The increasing prevalence of migraine is expected to propel the growth of the headache disorders market going forward. Migraine refers to a type of headache that is characterized by recurring episodes of moderate to severe throbbing and pulsating pain on one side of the head. Headache disorders can cause neurological disorders causing crippling throbbing pain, tiredness, and nausea that may cause migraine.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Headache Disorders Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited, Endo International PLC, WorldMeds LLC, AstraZeneca PLC, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co, Upsher-Smith Laboratories LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Gilead Sciences Inc., Amgen Inc., Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Allergan PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Impax Laboratories LLC, Lannett Company Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc..

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Headache Disorders Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the headache disorder market are focused on receiving approval for advanced delivery by utilizing precision olfactory delivery (POD) technology for the acute treatment of migraine. Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD) Technology is a proprietary drug delivery system designed to administer therapeutic agents through the upper nasal space, providing a non-oral and potentially more effective route of drug delivery.

How Is The Global Headache Disorders Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Migraine, Tension-Type Headache, Cluster Headache, Medication-Overuse Headache, Other Types

2) By Treatment: Medication, Heat Therapy, Diet Changes, Acupuncture, Oxygen Therapy

3) By Diagnosis: Complete Blood Count, Skull X-Rays, Sinus X-Rays, CT Scan, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

4) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Route Of Administrations

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Headache Disorders Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Headache Disorders Market Definition

Headache disorder is a neurological disorder that is characterized by severe headaches that reoccur on one side of the head, usually around the eye. Headache disorders create a major burden on sufferers, including significant personal pain, decreased quality of life, and financial consequences.

Headache Disorders Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global headache disorders market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Headache Disorders Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on headache disorders market size, headache disorders market drivers and trends, headache disorders market major players and headache disorders market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

