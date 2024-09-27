Gum Confectionery Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The gum confectionery market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $32.05 billion in 2023 to $34.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to flavor innovation, marketing strategies, packaging innovations, brand loyalty, sugar-free and functional varieties.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Gum Confectionery Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The gum confectionery market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $42.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to health-conscious consumers, sensory experiences, globalization and cultural fusion, sustainable practices, innovations in ingredients.

Growth Driver Of The Gum Confectionery Market

The increasing sales of chewing gum are expected to propel the gum confectionery market going forward. Chewing gum refers to a sweetened and flavored preparation for chewing without swallowing. It is made from chicle and similar resilient substances and chewed for its flavor. Chewing gums are types of mouth-refreshing gum confectioneries made using the base of gum confectioneries, so an increase in chewing gums will result in an increased demand for the gum confectionery market.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Gum Confectionery Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Perfetti Van Melle Pvt. Ltd., Mars Incorporated, Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Grenades Gum LLC, Cloetta AB, The Hershey Company, Ferrero International S A, Gumlink Confectionery Company A S, Haribo GmbH & Co KG, FERNDALE CONFECTIONERY PTY. LTD., Tootsie Roll Industries Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Grupo Arcor, Zed Candy B.V., The Kraft Heinz Company, Yildiz Holding A.S., Chupa Chups SA, Peppersmith, The PUR Company Inc., Project 7, Simply Gum, Trident Limited, Extra Gum, Wrigley Company, Big League Chew, Mentos, Trolli GmbH, Skittles, Xylichew.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Gum Confectionery Market Size?

Major companies operating in the market are focused on introducing natural products, such as non-added sugar and vegan gummies, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Vegan gummies are a type of gummy candy that is free from animal-derived ingredients, making them suitable for individuals following a vegan lifestyle.

How Is The Global Gum Confectionery Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Sugared Gum, Sugar-Free Gum

2) By Form: Sticks Or Tabs, Pellets Or Pillows, Liquid Filled Gum, Other Forms

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket Or Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Gum Confectionery Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Gum Confectionery Market Definition

Gum confectionery refers to a sweetened and flavored insoluble material usually made for chewing, intended to be chewed to release active and/or inert ingredients. It is commonly used to reduce bad breath and protect teeth.

Gum Confectionery Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global gum confectionery market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Gum Confectionery Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on gum confectionery market size, gum confectionery market drivers and trends and gum confectionery market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

