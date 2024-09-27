Inventhelp Inventor Develops Convenient Trash Bag Accessory (SBT-1891)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way for one person to fill a plastic bag with leaves, grass clippings, roadside trash, or other debris," said an inventor, from Weed, Calif., "so I invented the TRASH BAG OPENER. My design increases convenience, and it eliminates the need for assistance."

The patent-pending invention provides a device to ease the task of collecting yard debris and other trash items into a bag. In doing so, it ensures the bag remains open until full. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it reduces struggle and strain. The invention features a versatile and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, construction workers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-1891, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

