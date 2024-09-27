Fermentation Chemicals Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fermentation Chemicals Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The fermentation chemicals market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $66.93 billion in 2023 to $71.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to government policies and incentives, industrial biotechnology growth, shift towards bio-based products, rise in pharmaceutical applications, biofuel production demand.

The fermentation chemicals market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $92.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in biopharmaceuticals, bio-based products demand, expansion in biofuel production, food and beverage industry growth, cosmetics, and personal care applications.

The rising demand for alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages is expected to propel the fermentation chemicals market. Alcoholic beverages are drinks containing ethanol, commonly referred to as alcohol, whereas a non-alcoholic beverage refers to a drink with little or no alcohol. Yeasts turn carbohydrates into alcohol during the fermentation process. Thus, fermentation chemicals are employed to accelerate or initiate the process, which is an anaerobic process that degrades molecules such as glucose.

Key players in the market include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., AB Enzymes GmbH, BASF SE, Amano Enzymes Inc., Dow Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Novozymes A/S, Cargill Incorporated, Evonik Industries AG, DuPont Danisco A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, LanzaTech Inc., MicroBiopharm Japan Co Ltd., Novasep Holding SAS, Kerry Group PLC, Lallemand Inc., Amyris Inc., Codexis Inc., Lesaffre et Compagnie, Givaudan SA, NatureWorks LLC, Genencor (Danisco A/S), Roquette Frères S.A., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Novamont S.p.A., Metabolic Explorer S.A., BioAmber Inc., Green Biologics Ltd., PureCircle Limited, Corbion N.V., Myriant Corporation, Raízen Energia S.A.

Major companies in the fermentation chemical market are focused on strategic collaboration with major manufacturing companies to strengthen their position in the market. Strategic collaborations empower companies to forge alliances with other firms possessing the necessary expertise to transform their envisioned concepts into tangible realities. In July 2023, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., a Japan-based chemical company, in collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks, a US-based biotech company, announced plans to create the most advanced platform for biosecurity and cell programming, extend their biomanufacturing partnership, and create functional chemicals using synthetic biology.

1) By Product Type: Alcohols And Ketones, Amino Acids, Industrial Enzymes, Organic Acids, Other Product Types

2) By Form: Liquid, Powder

3) By Application: Food And Beverages, Plastics And Fibers, Nutritional And Pharmaceuticals, Industrial Application, Cosmetic And Toiletry, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Fermentation Chemicals Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Fermentation Chemicals Market Definition

Fermentation chemicals are compounds that are used to accelerate or initiate the fermentation process, which is an anaerobic chemical reaction that breaks down molecules. Its key role is to speed the chemical reaction, which helps to reduce energy consumption, fermentation time, and overall costs.

