Farah Khan Turns Interior Designer For Her Friend Maheep Kapoor

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Renowned filmmaker Farah Khan, best known for his films like 'Main Hoon Na' and 'Happy New Year' turned into an interior designer for her best friend actor-model Maheep Kapoor.

In the first episode of 'Style My Space', Farah Khan and Maheep Kapoor featured together in which both the ladies will select a corner from each other's house and design it in 12 hours.

The starts with Farah Khan as she talks about Maheep Kapoor who will be her opponent. Later, the two have a fun-filled chit-chat while criticizing each other amusingly.

After a while, the interesting part begins with Maheep not agreeing with Farah that she can design her home more beautifully.

The conversation between the two is as,“So, basically, the challenge is that you'll come to my house and you'll find a space that you think is not up to the mark and you'll style it.I'll find my spaces and I'll go to your house and I'll renovate the entire house in your house and I'll kick Sanjay out. Are you crazy, Farah? Do you think we can become interior designers? It's not normal. It's not going to work. Give me someone else. Someone who is well-behaved and... Farah, it is like... Does a choreographer become a movie director?”

Farah continued,“It's unheard of, it's exactly like a jewellery designer becoming a reality show star. I'll do up your space beautifully. This is the most stupidest idea that's ever come out of your brain. I just want to tell you if I do your house, it's a win-win situation for you. But what about me? Maheep's ego means a win-win situation."

"I'm guaranteeing you that Maheep Kapoor will do the challenge and it will be a win-win situation for her when I do her house, I am not doing this. I'm not doing it.”

I'm telling you, I promise that I will make your house very beautiful, and very, like, beautiful, like 'Om Shanti Om'... No, no, not at all. I'll Make it more like 'Tees Maar Khan' set. That's done. We are doing the challenge.” Maheep and Farah concluded their fun-banter.

SOL Entertainment and Monk Entertainment collaborated on the conception of this three-part series that will feature celebrities like Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Tanmay Bhat, Aishwarya Mohanraj, Jasmin Bhasin and Tejasswi Prakash.

Apart from this, Maheep will also feature in the new season of 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' which has been named 'Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives' and will be streaming on Netflix from October 18, 2024.

