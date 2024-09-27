Sila Services Further Expands Its Rapidly Growing Midwest Region - Announces Partnership With A To Z Dependable Services In Ohio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC is excited to announce its of A to

Z Dependable Services, a trusted plumbing and HVAC based in Niles, Ohio. Established in 1960, A to Z Dependable Services has become a trusted name in the Mahoning Valley, known for delivering exceptional home comfort services such as plumbing, drain cleaning, bathroom renovations, and comprehensive heating and cooling solutions.

Brian Pritchard, President of A to Z Dependable Services, expressed his enthusiasm for joining Sila Services, adding, "Joining the Sila Services team brings A to Z Dependable Services a huge range of valuable resources and support, empowering us to better serve our customers and drive our continued growth. Sila's commitment to best-in-class service and investing continuously in the development of tradespeople aligns seamlessly with our founding principles. We are confident this partnership will strengthen our ability to deliver top-tier home services to even more customers, while also unlocking more growth for our people."

"We are delighted to welcome A to Z Dependable Services into the Sila Services family as we continue to strengthen our team and broaden our reach across Ohio and the Midwest," said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services. "A to Z Dependable Services has established itself as a cornerstone in the local community, providing home comfort expertise and outstanding service to its customers. From our first conversation with Brian, it was clear that we shared a like-minded commitment to provide distinctive customer experiences, actively support exceptional career growth and development for the top tradespeople, and be thoughtful stewards in giving back time and resources to our local communities."

About Sila Services



Sila Services is a leading home services

platform, operating over 30 brands throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The companies of Sila Services, with a history of people-focused trade industry leadership dating back to the early 1900s, offer a complete range of residential and commercial services in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, indoor air quality, and home performance solutions.

The company's mission is to attract, develop and advance the careers of the best people in the home services trades, ensuring an unmatched level of service and customer satisfaction in residential services and solutions. For more information, visit

.

Contact:

Andrew Moffatt

610.491.9409

SOURCE Sila Services, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED