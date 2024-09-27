Think On, Inc. Places No. 232 On The Globe And Mail's Sixth Annual Ranking Of Canada's Top Growing Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ThinkOn's focus on scalable, secure infrastructure services drives growth and partner success

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think On, Inc ., a leading channel-only Canadian cloud with a global presence, today announced its ranking of No. 232 on the 2024 Report on Business magazine's list of Canada's Top Growing Companies.



The list ranks Canadian companies by three-year revenue growth, and ThinkOn secured its spot with an impressive growth rate of 182 percent.

As a global leader in secure, data-centric infrastructure services, ThinkOn empowers partners to deliver scalable, reliable solutions tailored to diverse business needs.

“This recognition reflects our team's dedication and the trust of our partners,” says Greg Chappell, VP of Sales and Partner Success at ThinkOn.“Our growth stems from a commitment to delivering secure, scalable infrastructure that drives partner success.”

Launched in 2019, Canada's Top Growing Companies list highlights innovative business achievements. This year's ranking, published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine, features 417 companies.

“Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders,” says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine.“We believe telling their stories will inspire the next generation.”

"The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's winners for their exceptional growth and resilience,” says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail.“Their success highlights dedication, strategic vision, and innovation.”

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.9 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Think On, Inc.

Think On, Inc. is a channel-only cloud service provider with a global data center footprint dedicated to solving complex data problems through a portfolio of creative, turnkey infrastructure and data management solutions. They are fast, flexible, scalable, highly secure, and cost-effective with predictable pricing and no hidden fees. ThinkOn's channel-only distribution model empowers value-add resellers and managed service providers to service the data needs of businesses in commercial enterprise and public sectors across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. ThinkOn builds its solutions on industry-leading technology platforms engineered to make your data more resilient, secure, actionable, and searchable.

For further information (press only) contact:

Vanessa Grantcharova

Segment Marketing Manager, ThinkOn

1-844-888-4465

...