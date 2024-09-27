Political Bickering Over Release Of ‘Dharmaveer 2’, Biopic On Maha CM’S Political Idol

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) A fierce war of words broke out over the release of the Marathi film,“Dharmaveer 2: Mukkam Post Thane”, a biopic and sequel to“Dharmaveer” (May 2022), based on the life and times of the late firebrand (undivided) Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, here on Friday.

Maharashtra Chief Eknath Shinde idolises Dighe (1951-2001) – a close aide of the Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray – who was revered as 'Dharmaveer' in his bastion of Thane (the current Chief Minister's home town).

At the sequel premiere today, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his inimitable, tongue-in-cheek style, remarked how“the movie is based on truth and facts, it is about a person whom we have seen, heard and read about... I am sure the people would like it.”

“Whenever Dharmaveer-3 is launched, I will write the script,” added Fadnavis for effect, flanked by state Bharatiya Janata Party President Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other bigwigs of the ruling Shinde-led Shiv Sena, as the audience burst into laughter.

Fadnavis' jest sparked outrage among the Shiv Sena (UBT) with MP Sanjay Raut delivering a sharp retort, asking“what does Fadnavis know about the late Dighe”.

“We are all aware of our 'Dharmaveer' Dighe... What we know, Shinde-Fadnavis are totally ignorant of. He was the President of Thane Shiv Sena and a great leader. Now with the help of BJP, they are trying to raise him above Balasaheb Thackeray,” Raut shot back.

Taking a jibe at the Deputy Chief Minister, Raut asked:“Fadnavis says he will write the script of Dharmaveer 3, but what knowledge does he have of Dighe? He should pen a film on today's Aurangzeb and Afzal Khan of Gujarat ruling in Delhi, who are out to finish Maharashtra”.

The ruling Shiv Sena Thane MP Naresh Mhaske pounced back at Raut, saying that“Dharmaveer” was a hit and predicting that“Dharmaveer 2” would be a super hit.

“Balasaheb (Thackeray) was Balasaheb... He was the Guru and Dighe was his disciple. Dighe got immense love of the masses which (ex-CM) Uddhav Thackeray never earned, and that's why they are agitated,” contended Mhaske.

Taking a potshot at the SS (UBT) MP, Mhaske said that“Raut had made a biopic on Balasaheb, entitled“Thackeray” (2019), which turned out to be a flop. Raut and Uddhav Thackeray always hated Dighe Saheb...”

He alleged that after Dighe's demise, Raut and Uddhav Thackeray had sent people enquiring how much property he had left behind.

A bachelor Dighe (50) died of a heart attack after a road accident in Thane and is today idolised by Chief Minister Shinde, who converted his (Dighe's) home 'Anand Ashram' as his party headquarters in February 2023.