Two-Time Olympic Medallist Neeraj Chopra Meets Sports Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra met Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya here on Friday. Neeraj won the silver medal in men's javelin throw in the recently concluded Paris and ended his season with a second-place finish in the prestigious Diamond League Final earlier this month.

"Met our Olympic champion @Neeraj_chopra1 in New Delhi today. Sent him best wishes for the future," Sports Minister Mandaviya wrote on X.

Neeraj, who won a medal in the men's javelin throw in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, had revealed that he participated in Brussels with a fractured fourth metacarpal in his left hand.

The 26-year-old, the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in the Olympics, finished second in Brussels with a best throw of 87.86m in the Diamond League Final. He missed out on the top spot by just a 1 cm margin. Anderson Peters, who won and finished at the top, hurled the spear to a distance of 87.87m to end the season in the numero uno position. He won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

The Diamond League Final at Brussels ended Chopra's underwhelming 2024 campaign which also saw him finish second at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The reigning World Champion previously produced second-place finishes at the Doha Diamond League, and Lausanne Diamond League this season.