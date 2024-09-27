Republic Capital Group Receives Minority Investment From Merchant Investment Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Capital will Republic's Rapid Growth and Expansion

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024

("Republic"), a leader in providing services to the wealth and asset management and their clients, is pleased to announce a minority, non-control investment from Merchant Investment Management ("Merchant"). This reflects Republic's industry leadership, rapid growth and commitment to be the most comprehensive investment banking solution to wealth and asset management firms and their clients.

"Merchant and Republic are united by a shared vision for the wealth management industry...."

John Langston, Founder and CEO

Merchant's ecosystem includes $180B in assets in the wealth and asset management industry, and they have invested in multiple service providers including regulatory and compliance, technology, and business transition and accounting services.

Since its founding 9 years ago, Republic has made an indelible mark on the wealth and asset management industry through creating and leading many noteworthy transactions. In 2019, the firm was awarded "Financial Services Deal of the Year" by M&A Advisor, beating out firms such as Yahoo and PayPal. In 2022 and 2023, Republic advised on more wealth management assets transacted than any other group in their space. In 2023, Republic sourced and led the largest acquisition of a CPA firm by a wealth management firm in history when it represented Creative Planning in its acquisition of BerganKDV. This, along with other significant transactions, led to winning "M&A Deal of the Year" for all categories and being named "Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year" for 2023 by M&A Advisor.

John Langston, CEO and Founder of Republic said, "We are pleased to receive this investment and be part of a concerted effort to support and build the independent wealth and asset management services ecosystem broadly. Merchant's willingness to collaborate with other industry players along with their deep understanding of our space made them an ideal partner for us."

Marc Spilker , Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Merchant, stated, "Merchant and Republic are united by a shared vision for the wealth management industry: to ensure the RIA community has access to the best advice, execution, and capital formation. The strength of this partnership lies in the alignment of our values and the cultural synergy between both firms, which will drive its success.'"

John Langston added, "I want to thank our deal team at Republic of Marc Irizarry (Partner), Jim Collins (General Counsel), Blake Cargill (Partner), and Vic Esclamado (Partner) for their exceptional work and support on this project. Thank you to the entire Republic team for all your work and belief in building something special. You are what is special about Republic, and I'm deeply grateful for you."



About Republic Capital Group

Republic Capital Group provides investment banking services to wealth and asset management industry and their clients. We partner with firms that are at the leading edge of M&A activity and are active participants in the growth and evolution of the industry.



For more information, please visit republiccapgroup

and follow us on LinkedIn: linkedin/company/republic-capital-group .

Republic Capital Group - securities offered through Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC.



SOURCE Republic Capital Group

