DOUBLE WIN FOR LOPEZ NEGRETE COMMUNICATIONS AND HYUNDAI AT THE ARF DAVID OGILVY AWARDS SHOW

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lopez Negrete Communications was honored with a Silver Award and a Bronze Award in the Multicultural and Automotive categories at the Advertising Research Foundation's (ARF) 2024 David Ogilvy Awards for its "Viejos Cuentos" ("Cautionary Tales") all-electric IONIQ campaign, created for client and partner Hyundai USA.

Continue Reading

"The 'Cautionary Tales' Hispanic campaign was key in establishing the new IONIQ 5 SUV and IONIQ 6 Sedan as the leaders in the Mainstream EV Car segment among Hispanic car buyers-the fastest growing segment in America," stated Erik Thomas, director of experiential and multicultural marketing, Hyundai USA.

"This is a critical step in achieving Hyundai's goal to lead in the global EV automotive market and commitment to a sustainable future."

"These awards are a testament to Lopez Negrete's strategic collaboration with our Hyundai clients." Alex López Negrete

Post this

The winning campaign, "Viejos Cuentos" ("Cautionary Tales") created for the Hyundai all-electric IONIQ family of vehicles, received a Silver Award in the Multicultural category and a Bronze Award in the Automotive category.

For Hispanic Americans, buying an electric vehicle (EV) can be confusing and intimidating, fraught with barriers and requiring many behavioral changes. Potential buyers are hesitant to take the step because of common misconceptions around electric vehicles, such as short battery life and availability of charging stations.

The "Viejos Cuentos" ("Cautionary Tales") campaign introduced the all-electric Hyundai IONIQ lineup to Hispanic Americans by debunking these misconceptions about electric vehicles, challenging popular myths about EV performance, range, and charging accessibility.

"These awards are a testament to Lopez Negrete's strategic collaboration with our clients at Hyundai, who understand that harnessing the power of data and insights is integral to creating campaigns that resonate authentically and drive purchase consideration within the Latino community," said Alex López Negrete, president and CEO of Lopez Negrete Communications.

"We are grateful for this recognition-it is a celebration of our dedication to the craft of research and passion for excellence. We are proud to share the Hyundai brand story in culturally relevant and impactful ways."

The Ogilvy Awards honor extraordinary and/or creative uses of research in the advertising development processes of research firms, advertising agencies, and advertisers. The winning campaigns provide a keen understanding of how research can be used to create powerful, profitable campaigns.

SOURCE Lopez Negrete Communications

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED