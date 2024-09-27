Raysearch's CEO Sells Shares - Remains A Long-Term Shareholder

Johan Löf, founder and CEO,

RaySearch: "The sale is due to private reasons. I remain committed to the company with continued strong confidence in RaySearch's future. We are well positioned for continued growth, and I look forward to continuing to lead and develop RaySearch towards our strategic goals."

The transaction has been reported to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) according to current regulations.

ABOUT RAYSEARCH

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.



RaySearch's software has been sold to over 1,000 clinics in 43 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs .

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.



FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

[email protected]

Learn more about us on:

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

This information was brought to you by Cision .

,c4044028

The following files are available for download: