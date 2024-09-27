UN Global Compact CMO Forum Inspires Marketing Leaders To Be Catalyst For Sustainability

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, United States of America, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Nations Global Compact hosted its first annual Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Forum today, gathering leading CMOs, growth leaders, organizations, and United Nations representatives during the UN General Assembly High-Level Week. This exclusive, invitation-only event provided a unique for senior marketing leaders to engage in critical discussions about their role in advancing sustainability and driving the success of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The CMO Forum highlighted the transformational power of marketing in building a more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient global economy. Through insightful exchanges and thought-provoking dialogues, participants explored how brands can amplify their impact on people, planet, and prosperity while steering their industries toward long-term sustainable growth.

Key Highlights from the CMO Forum

The Forum began with opening remarks by Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact who set the stage for an engaging day of discussion, emphasizing the potential of marketing leaders to catalyze action for sustainability:“Marketing leaders have a unique and powerful role in shaping how businesses respond to the urgent challenges of our time. By embedding sustainability at the core of their strategies, CMOs can drive not only consumer behavior but also transformational change within their industries. The UN Global Compact is proud to support these efforts as we work together to build a more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable future.”

Doug Peterson, President and CEO of S&P Global and Board Member of the UN Global Compact delivered a keynote address, urging marketing leaders to treat sustainability as an essential business imperative. Peterson underscored the urgency of addressing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) challenges, noting that businesses which prioritize sustainable innovation will be best positioned to thrive in the evolving global landscape.

One of the Forum's key sessions, titled "Growth Redefined," delved into how companies can embrace a new growth model focused on sustainability and inclusivity. Participants explored strategies for moving away from traditional profit-centric approaches toward long-term, value driven growth that benefits society as a whole.

The second major dialogue, "Transformative Innovation," showcased how sustainable innovation can unlock new business opportunities, driving both competitive advantage and positive societal and environmental impact. Marketing leaders shared real-world examples of how aligning innovation with sustainability goals fosters resilient business models and builds consumer trust while addressing critical global challenges. They also highlighted how focusing on core brand strengths can bridge the gap between consumer intent and action.

Outcomes and Next Steps: Developing the CMO Blueprint

Building on the insights gained, the Forum will contribute to the creation of the CMO Blueprint, a strategic framework designed to help marketing leaders integrate sustainability at the core of their business strategies. This Blueprint will offer actionable guidance on how CMOs can make meaningful, measurable commitments to sustainable growth, ensuring that marketing plays a leading role in driving corporate sustainability agendas.

The Forum highlighted the unique ability of marketing leaders to not only communicate the importance of sustainability but to champion innovative approaches that transform business operations and consumer behaviors. By aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), CMOs have a vital role in shaping the future of their industries and promoting a more equitable and sustainable world.

Looking Ahead: A Call to Action for Marketing Leaders

The 2024 CMO Forum was not just a meeting of thought leaders but a rallying call for action. It reaffirmed the indispensable role that marketing plays in creating a sustainable future and inspired participants to embrace bold, innovative solutions that drive meaningful, lasting impact. As the Forum's outcomes take shape through the launch of the CMO Blueprint in 2025, the marketing industry is positioned to lead transformative change on a global scale.

