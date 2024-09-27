Lacore Logistics Lends A Helping Hand To North Texas Food Bank With 2000-Pound Donation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a heartfelt demonstration of community support, LaCore Logistics recently donated over 2000 pounds of nutritional supplements to the North Texas Food Bank. This generous contribution underscores LaCore Logistics' commitment to aiding those in need and fostering a culture of empathy and social responsibility.About LaCore LogisticsLaCore Logistics, headquartered in McKinney, Texas, is a leading provider of third-party logistics services. With over 1 million-square-foot globally of state-of-the-art distribution centers, LaCore Logistics excels in both domestic and international direct-to-consumer parcel shipping. Their extensive network spans over 20 countries, including Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Germany.In addition to direct-to-consumer order fulfillment, LaCore Logistics offers omnichannel fulfillment solutions for leading marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay, and business-to-business fulfillment for major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Costco. Their value-added services include kitting, assembly, repackaging, labeling, and retail sales packaging, among others.Through their sister company, LaCore Nutraceuticals, they provide clients with a vertically integrated and turnkey solution for manufacturing, product development, and packaging needs. This ensures that clients receive professional and timely services for powders, liquids, creams, and packaging designed to make a lasting impact on retail shelves.Client Companies of LaCore LogisticsLaCore Logistics collaborates with a diverse array of clients, ensuring seamless and efficient fulfillment solutions. Some of their notable clients, each of whom contributed to this generous donation include :dotFIT: A leading provider of nutrition products and programs dedicated to empowering healthier lives. By offering evidence-based nutrition and fitness solutions, dotFIT helps individuals achieve their health, fitness, and performance goals. Committed to safety and quality, dotFIT ensures all products undergo rigorous testing and third-party verification, providing consumers with reliable and effective dietary supplements.Pruvit: A pioneering company in the health and wellness industry, dedicated to enhancing lives through innovative products. By offering cutting-edge ketone supplements and nutritional solutions, Pruvit helps individuals optimize their health, energy, and performance. Committed to science and quality, Pruvit ensures all products undergo extensive research and testing, providing consumers with effective and trustworthy health solutions.Innov8tive Nutrition: Dedicated to empowering individuals to lead healthier, more vibrant lives. By providing innovative nutritional products and fostering a supportive community, Innov8tive inspires positive lifestyle changes. Committed to inclusivity, education, and quality, Innov8tive ensures all products are designed to help individuals achieve their wellness goals effectively and safely.Lady Boss: A trailblazing health and fitness company dedicated to helping women achieve their wellness goals. By offering a comprehensive range of nutritional products, fitness programs, and support, LadyBoss empowers women to live healthier, more confident lives. Committed to quality and community, LadyBoss ensures all products and services are designed with the highest standards, providing reliable and effective solutions for women's health and fitness.These companies recently came together to support the local communities. Collectively, they provided over 2000 pounds of nutritional supplements to the North Texas Food Bank. This generous contribution not only underscores their commitment to community support but also highlights the power of promoting well-being in the community. By pooling their resources and efforts, these companies have made a significant impact on the lives of many individuals and families in need.The Donation to the North Texas Food BankDriven by a profound sense of empathy and social responsibility, LaCore Logistics' donation to the North Texas Food Bank is a testament to their commitment to the community. This act of generosity aims to ensure that no one has to worry about where their next meal will come from. The nutritious supplements provided will help support the health and well-being of those in need.“Our mission is to empower individuals to lead healthier, more vibrant lives by providing innovative nutritional products and fostering a supportive community that inspires positive lifestyle changes. We believe in the transformative power of a wellness-focused lifestyle, supported by a culture of inclusivity, education, and shared values.” – Heidi Whitehair from Innov8tive Nutrition“Through a powerful network of about 500 feeding partners, the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) provides access to about 400,000 meals daily, reaching those who need it most. But it's not just about filling stomachs; it's about nourishing lives. NTFB provides nutrition education, supports local pantries, and advocates for policies that address the root causes of hunger. Our mission is to build a hunger-free North Texas because we believe everyone deserves access to nutritious food, regardless of their circumstances.” – Chloe Robertson from the North Texas Food BankImpact and Community InvolvementLaCore Logistics' involvement in charitable activities extends beyond this recent donation. They have also initiated programs to help autistic children transition from school to work environments and supported the“I Can Bike” program for kids with Down syndrome.The LaCore Foundation, founded by owners Terry and Jennifer LaCore, aims to ensure all children in the surrounding areas are given equal opportunities for education and extracurricular activities. Providing a 25,000 sqft facility that includes charter school basketball courts, batting cages, volleyball courts, and more.Looking ahead, LaCore Logistics plans to continue its charitable efforts, by making monthly donations to the North Texas Food Bank. LaCore Logistics' generous donation to the North Texas Food Bank highlights the company's unwavering dedication to community support and social responsibility. Through its ongoing charitable initiatives and strategic partnerships, LaCore Logistics continues to make a positive difference in the lives of many.Written and provided by ntwrkr NEWS .Original Article

