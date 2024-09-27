Fish Sauce Global Market 2024 To Reach $23.78 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fish Sauce Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The fish sauce market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $17.18 billion in 2023 to $18.47 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to culinary diversity, globalization of cuisines, changing dietary preferences, cultural influences, increased consumer awareness.

The fish sauce market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $23.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued culinary exploration, health consciousness, global fusion cuisine trends, rising interest in umami flavors, expansion into new markets.

The increasing seafood consumption is expected to propel the fish sauce market going forward. Seafood is a rich source of protein and minerals. It is also a well-known international food popular for its distinct flavors and textures. Several popular seafood dishes include fish sauce. Fish sauce demand is increasing as more people become acquainted with the taste and include it in their seafood preparation.

Key players in the market include Tang Sang Hah Co. Ltd., Masan Group, Thai Preeda Co. Ltd., Shantou Haimao Foodstuff Factory Limited Company, Teo Tak Seng Fish-Sauce Factory Co. Ltd., Thai Fishsauce Factory Squid Brand Co Ltd., Rayong Fish Sauce Industry Co. Ltd., Pichai Fish Sauce Co. Ltd., Halcyon Proteins PTY Ltd., Hung Thanh Co. Ltd., Unilever PLC, Nestle S.A., Louisiana Fish Fry, Pantainorasingh Manufacturer Co. Ltd., Phu Nhi, Thanh Hung Co. Ltd., Viet Phu Inc., Shantou Fish Sauce Factory Co. Ltd., Aguacates Seleccionados JBR, Henry Avocado Corporation, Del Rey Avocado Co. Inc., Mission Produce, Calavo Growers., Westfalia Fruit, Costa Group Holdings Ltd., Camposol., West Pak Avocado Inc., Grupo Hame.

Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing innovative products such as Nuoc Cham mix to gain the competitive advantages in the market. It is a convenient Nuoc Cham mix, enabling cooks to effortlessly savor this essential element of Vietnamese cuisine by just adding water to a thoughtfully crafted concentrate.

1) By Product Type: Korean Fish Sauce, Japanese Fish Sauce, Southeast Asian Fish Sauce, Western Fish Sauce

2) By Flavor: Plain, Spiced

3) By Price: Basic, Premium

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket And Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers

5) By Application: Domestic Use, Restaurants, Food Industries

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Fish sauce is a flavoring created from fermented fish in salt for several months, resulting in a spicy, flavorful, and salty drink. It is used as a flavoring agent in various cuisines, to add depth and complexity to dishes.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Fish Sauce Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fish sauce market size, fish sauce market drivers and trends, fish sauce market major players and fish sauce market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

