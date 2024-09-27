Fruit And Vegetable Processing Enzymes Global Market 2024 To Reach $60.42 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fruit And Vegetable Processing Enzymes Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The fruit and vegetable processing enzymes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $40.52 billion in 2023 to $43.99 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth of food and beverage industry, consumer demand for natural ingredients, focus on healthy and functional foods, improvement in processing efficiency, regulatory approvals for enzyme use.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Fruit And Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The fruit and vegetable processing enzymes market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $60.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to demand for clean label products, application in novel food products, advancements in enzyme engineering, shift towards plant-based proteins, emergence of clean meat processing, application in fermentation processes.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Fruit And Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Fruit And Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market

The growing vegetarian population is expected to propel the fruit and vegetable processing enzyme market. A vegetarian refers to a person whose diet consists of vegetables, fruits, grains, and sometimes eggs or dairy products. Fruit and vegetable processing enzymes help vegetarians by improving the storage period of processed food products, as fruits and vegetables are the only source of food for vegetarians, these processing enzymes are helpful for them to store food.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Fruit And Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market Share?

Key players in the market include E I du Pont de Nemours and Company, Associated British Foods plc., Koninklijke DSM N, Novozymes A/S, Group Soufflet, Advanced Enzymes, Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co Ltd., Biocatalysts, Amano Enzyme, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sunson Industry Group, Amway Corporation, BASF SE, AB Enzymes, Royal Ridge Fruits, Biovet Private Limited, Chr Hansen Holding A/S, DowDuPont Inc., DSM NV, Enzyme Development Corporation, Enzymes Inc., Enzymology Research Center Inc., Enzymotec Ltd., Lonza Group AG, Novus International Inc., Kerry Group plc., Tate & Lyle PLC, Naturex SA.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Fruit And Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the fruit and vegetable processing enzymes market are developing unique enzyme products, such as self-cloned pectinase, to gain a competitive advantage and increase revenue. Self-cloned pectinase refers to an enzyme, specifically pectinase, which has been reproduced or replicated through a cloning process, typically for use in applications such as pulp maceration and mashing in fruit juice processing.

How Is The Global Fruit And Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Amylase, Pectinase, Protease, Cellulase

2) By Source: Fungi, Bacteria

3) By Form: Liquid, Powder

4) By Application: Fruits, Vegetables

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Fruit And Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Fruit And Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market Definition

Fruit and vegetable processing enzymes refer to special proteins that act as biological catalysts and can speed up chemical reactions. These enzymes ripen the fruit, which gives the fruit a brown color. Processing increases the shelf life of fruits and vegetables.

Fruit And Vegetable Processing Enzymes Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global fruit and vegetable processing enzymes market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Fruit And Vegetable Processing Enzymes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fruit and vegetable processing enzymes market size, fruit and vegetable processing enzymes market drivers and trends, fruit and vegetable processing enzymes market major players and fruit and vegetable processing enzymes market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Functional Drinks Global Market Report 2024



Fruit And Vegetable Ingredients Global Market Report 2024



Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.