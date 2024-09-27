House Dust Mite Allergy Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.69 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 14.0%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

House Dust Mite Allergy Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's House Dust Mite Allergy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The house dust mite allergy market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.9 billion in 2023 to $2.18 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased awareness and education, advancements in diagnostic tools, research and clinical studies, healthcare infrastructure development, regulatory guidelines and standards.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global House Dust Mite Allergy Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The house dust mite allergy market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to regulatory support and allergen labeling, rising allergy prevalence, telemedicine and remote care, increased focus on precision medicine, expansion of allergen-avoidance products.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global House Dust Mite Allergy Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The House Dust Mite Allergy Market

The increasing healthcare expenditure is expected to propel the growth of house dust mite allergy market going forward. Increase in healthcare expenditure leads to improved access to healthcare services, advancements in diagnostic technologies, funding for research and development, support for targeted therapy development, expanded availability of allergy management products, facilitated health insurance coverage, and encouraged government initiatives to address allergy challenges.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are The Key Players Shaping The House Dust Mite Allergy Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Allergy Therapeutics PLC, Bayer AG, Catalent Inc., GSK PLC, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co KGaA, Sanofi S A, Shionogi & Co. Ltd., Stallergenes Greer International AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Torii Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Ergomed PLC, DMS Group, HAL Allergy Group, Trio Lifescience Private Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech Inc., Anergis Sa, Biomay Ag, Zhejiang I-biological Technology Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC, Seqirus UK Limited, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Roche Holding AG.

What Are The Dominant Trends In House Dust Mite Allergy Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are developing new AI-powered allergy testing to gain a competitive edge in the market. Allergy testing refers to the process of evaluating an individual's immune response to specific allergens, substances that can trigger an allergic reaction.

How Is The Global House Dust Mite Allergy Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Tablets, Nasal Drops, Injectable

2) By Treatment Type: Medication, Immunotherapy, Nasal Irrigation, Other Types

3) By Diagnosis: Skin Prick Test (SPT), Specific Immunoglobulin E (IgE) Blood Test, Other Diagnosis

4) By Dosage Forms: Solid, Liquid

5) By End Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The House Dust Mite Allergy Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

House Dust Mite Allergy Market Definition

House dust mite allergy refers to an allergic reaction to small insects that frequently reside in household dust. This includes the treatment provided for allergic reactions such as sneezing and allergy-related conditions.

House Dust Mite Allergy Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global house dust mite allergy market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The House Dust Mite Allergy Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on house dust mite allergy market size, house dust mite allergy market drivers and trends, house dust mite allergy market major players and house dust mite allergy market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Household Appliances Global Market Report 2024



Household Cleaning Products Global Market Report 2024



Household Cooking Appliance Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.