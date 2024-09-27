Brigadier General Norman Cooling Highlights National Security And Unity At Boy Scouts Of America Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) General Cooling urges support for Scouting to boost national security and civic education.

HIGH POINT , NC, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brigadier General Norman Cooling delivered a stirring address at the High Points Friends of Scouting Pathfinder Dinner, stressing the vital importance of national security education and the Boy Scouts of America's (BSA) critical role in fostering unity across the nation. Speaking before an audience of community leaders, Scouting supporters, and youth, Cooling urged a renewed focus on citizenship and civic education in shaping the future of American leadership.At the heart of Cooling's message was the critical need for robust national security education. He emphasized that as the global landscape evolves, so too must the preparation of the next generation of leaders. "National security begins with informed citizens," Cooling stated, underscoring the importance of understanding global threats and domestic responsibilities. He connected this concept to the Scouting program, which, through its merit badge system and leadership training, equips young people with the skills necessary to become engaged and responsible citizens.Cooling also touched on the decline in civics education across the United States, noting that many young people are not being adequately prepared to understand the rights and duties that come with citizenship. "We are facing a national deficit in civics knowledge, and this is where organizations like the Boy Scouts of America step in," Cooling remarked. He called on community leaders and educators to prioritize citizenship education, stressing that Scouting can fill this gap by fostering leadership, integrity, and public service.Reflecting on his own experiences, Cooling shared how the values instilled in him through the Boy Scouts played a pivotal role in shaping his life and career, from his early days as a Scout to his tenure as a Brigadier General in the U.S. Marine Corps. "The principles of duty to God and country, personal honor, and service to others were the foundation of my military career," Cooling said. He highlighted how Scouting has the potential to guide future leaders and strengthen the moral fabric of the nation.Cooling concluded his speech with a heartfelt call to action, encouraging the audience to support the Boy Scouts of America in its mission to develop future leaders. "The Boy Scouts of America is not just an organization; it is a force for good in shaping our nation's future. Now, more than ever, we must support their work in building the next generation of leaders."The event raised awareness of the impact of Scouting on both individual lives and the nation as a whole. Attendees were inspired to continue backing the Boy Scouts of America in its efforts to foster a stronger, more united future.Norman Cooling is a U.S. Naval Academy Burke and Cox Scholar and completed his doctoral studies in educational leadership from High Point University in 2024. He holds several certificates including the Certificate of Educational Learning and Organizational Development.###To learn more about supporting the Boy Scouts of America, please visit .For more news and information on Brigadier General Norman Cooling, you can find him on LinkedIn .XXX

