Israeli Airstrike Kills Five Syrian Soldiers In Border Region: Syrian Defence Ministry
Date
9/27/2024 11:00:14 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Damascus, Sep 27 (IANS) An Israeli airstrike targeted a Syrian military position near the Lebanese border early Friday, killing five soldiers and wounding another, the Syrian Defence Ministry said.
The attack occurred around 1:35 am local time (2235 GMT Thursday) and originated from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights, the ministry said in a statement.
The airstrike hit a site near Kfeyr Yabous, in the Damascus countryside close to the Syrian-Lebanese border, Xinhua news agency reported.
Israel, which has launched hundreds of strikes on Syria in recent years, rarely comments on its military actions in the country.
The strike also came after Israeli media reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed cutting Hezbollah supply routes between Syria and Lebanon.
MENAFN27092024000231011071ID1108723209
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.