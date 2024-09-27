Oil-Dri Named One Of The Top 100 Finalists For The 23Rd Annual Chicago Innovation Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Out of 350 nominees, Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), headquartered in Chicago, has been selected as one of the Top 100 Finalists in the running for the 23 rd annual Chicago Innovation Award . The awards celebrate the most innovative new products and services in the Chicago region across all organization sizes, sectors and industries. Over 700 business and civic leaders will come together to honor the winners when they are announced on November 14, 2024 at the UIC Forum.



Oil-Dri was nominated for the development of its Cat's Pride® Antibacterial Clumping Litter which is the first and only EPA-approved cat litter to kill 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria. Antibacterial cat litter was a concept that was tested and found to be highly relevant to conscientious cat owners who seek a clean and healthy environment for their cat and families, especially post-pandemic; yet there was no such product available on the market to meet this need. Therefore, though extensive research and development, Oil-Dri created this effective antibacterial cat litter to address consumer concerns around odor-causing bacteria in the litter box which can be tracked by cats' paws throughout the home. The new product offers powerful odor control, forms tight, no-mess clumps for easy cleanup, and is 40% lighter than traditional scoopable litter, making it easier to lift, carry, and pour. Additionally, the lightweight nature of this unique clay-based litter allows for more jugs to be transported on a single truck, thereby reducing the number of trucks on the road and lowering the carbon“pawprint.” More information on Cat's Pride Antibacterial Clumping Litter can be found on Oil-Dri's Cat's Pride website.

Daniel S. Jaffee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oil-Dri stated,“We are honored to be among an impressive group of nominees for the 23rd Annual Chicago Innovation Awards. Our team worked diligently to develop this innovative product and being named a Top 100 Finalist is a strong validation of their efforts.”

“Chicago continues to rise as a global hub of innovation that cuts across industries, large corporations and startups, for-profits and non-profits,” said Luke Tanen, President and CEO of Chicago Innovation.“The impact that this year's nominees generated is profound – their new products and services generated $4.2 billion in revenues and created over 5,900 new jobs.”

As one of the Top 100 Finalists, Oil-Dri will receive a $2,500 scholarship to attend The Practical Innovator, a day-long executive education course on October 1, 2024, led by top faculty who teach innovation at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management.

Each of the Top 100 Finalists is also in the running for the annual“People's Choice Award,” selected through online balloting at

Out of the Top 100 Finalists, the judges will select 20 winners of the Chicago Innovation Awards.

About Oil-Dri Corporation of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (“Oil-Dri”) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, visit oildri.com .

