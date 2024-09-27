Aleem Dar Set To Retire At The End Of The 2024-25 Domestic Season

(MENAFN- IANS) Lahore, Sep 27 (IANS) Veteran umpire Aleem Dar will retire at the end of Pakistan's 2024-25 domestic season, concluding a career that has spanned nearly a quarter of a century. A true gentleman both on and off the field, Dar is also a three-time winner of the prestigious David Shepherd Trophy for ICC Umpire of the Year (2009-2011).

The 56-year-old umpire also enjoyed a playing career of 17 first-class and 18 List-A matches between 1986 and 1998, before he made his umpiring debut at first-class level during the 1998-99 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

From 2003 to 2023, he served on the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, where he earned a reputation for his player management skills, understanding of the playing conditions, calm demeanour and outstanding decision-making.

He is currently part of the PCB's Elite Panel and remains one of four Pakistani umpires on the ICC's International Panel, making him eligible to officiate in ODIs and T20Is.

To date, Dar has officiated in a record-breaking 145 Tests, 231 ODIs, 72 T20Is, 5 WT20Is, 181 first-class matches, and 282 List-A matches.

“Umpiring has been my life for nearly 25 years and I have cherished the privilege of officiating some of the most iconic matches involving the greatest players of this generation. Throughout my career, I've strived to uphold the highest standards of sportsmanship, and it has been an honour to work alongside some of the finest match officials in the world," Dar said reflecting on his umpiring career in a PCB release.

“However, all great journeys must eventually come to an end, and the time has come for me to focus fully on my social and charity work. My hospital project and other initiatives are very close to my heart and require my full devotion and attention.

“Having achieved almost everything that I had aspired to in umpiring with the unwavering support of my peers and colleagues, I also feel it's the right moment to step aside and allow emerging umpires to shine. I hope that they too will have the same opportunities to make their mark on the great game of cricket and represent Pakistan with pride.

“While I will continue to officiate throughout this season, it will be my last. That said, I remain committed to mentoring and supporting the next generation of match officials, and I will always be available to offer guidance to those pursuing a career in this noble profession," he added.