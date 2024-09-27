CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ON KENTUCKY's NEWEST RACETRACK

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Sandy Ridge will be the state's only quarter horse racetrack

ASHLAND, Ky., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A $10 million horse racetrack is now under construction in Ashland, continuing a promised by Revolutionary Racing to create hundreds of new jobs and millions in new tax revenues in Eastern Kentucky.

Sandy Ridge will be the only racetrack in Kentucky dedicated solely to quarter horse racing. It is being built on 182 acres behind Sandy's Gaming, a $75 million entertainment facility that opened just 11 months ago.

"We are excited to begin this phase of our project, which will be unlike anything else in the state," said Larry Lucas, Chairman of Revolutionary Racing, which owns both the gaming facility and racetrack. "We envision this to be much more than just a racetrack – we expect it to become an entertainment destination for families, whether it's for racing, concerts, farmer's markets or youth sports. Thanks to our partnerships with state and local officials, it will be another shot in the arm for continued economic development in Eastern Kentucky."

Mt. Sterling-based Walker Construction and Materials is leading track construction. The company has spent the last three years working just down the hill from Sandy Ridge, as they were awarded a $45.7 million contract to rebuild four miles of U.S. 60.

Much like that project, there is mountainous terrain on the Sandy Ridge property that must be removed to allow for construction. Because most of the land is undeveloped, months of infrastructure planning has been spent identifying water, power and sewer needs, in addition to the need for new and improved roads and bridges – work that will ultimately allow multiple generations to enjoy Sandy Ridge, once fully developed. In addition, Revolutionary Racing recently agreed to sell 50 acres to Boyd County for future development.

Revolutionary Racing plans to request 2026 race dates at Sandy Ridge from the Kentucky Horse Racing and Gaming Corporation.

"The Kentucky Quarter

Horse Racing Association is thrilled to see this announcement by Revolutionary Racing that a first class oval track is being built in Ashland," said Christina Sowders, president of the KQHRA. "We thank Revolutionary Racing for their hard work and perseverance to get here. This has been a long time coming for quarter horse racing in Kentucky. We look forward to helping bring world class quarter horse racing to Ashland in 2026."

