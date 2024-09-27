Inventhelp Inventor Develops New ATM Security Solution (HOF-580)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an ATM security solution that would render currency useless in the event the machine was attacked, vandalized, or even damaged and exposed by a natural disaster event," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the SKUNK SECURITY SOLUTIONS. My design would increase security and protect against thieves and looters."

The patent-pending invention provides a currency protection system for ATM machines. In doing so, it protects against forced break-in attempts by thieves or looting in the event of natural disasters. As a result, it ensures the currency is rendered useless. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for banks and non-bank ATM enterprises.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HOF-580, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

