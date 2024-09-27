Sandvik exits non-strategic businesses

Sandvik has divested the engineer-to-order business of DWFritz to the U.S.-based private equity firm Balmoral Funds. Sandvik acquired DWFritz in 2021, with the intention to grow the ZeroTouch® business of DWFritz. The ZeroTouch® platform is a unique inspection gauging equipment enabling near-line and in-line metrology and is an important part of the closed loop strategy. Since the acquisition, Sandvik has developed and started to commercialize ZeroTouch®, which will not be part of the divestment but remain a part of Sandvik.

Additionally, Sandvik has decided to seek an exit of its minority stake (approx. 30%) in the Italian additive manufacturing service provider BEAMIT. The decision to seek an exit is in line with Sandvik's revised additive manufacturing strategy to focus mainly on metal powders.

DWFritz and the BEAMIT holding have both been reported within business area Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.

