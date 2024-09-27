Teddy Chat To Showcase At AAP Experience Orlando 2024: Gamifying Pediatric Care With Fun And Engaging Chat For Clinics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gamifying Care

Teddy Chat, an AI-powered showcased at AAP Orlando, answers questions and offers 24/7 interactive experiences for young patients and parents.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Teddy Chat , the innovative AI companion designed to make pediatric care fun and engaging, is proud to announce its participation at the AAP Experience Orlando 2024. Attendees can visit Booth 261 to experience firsthand how Teddy Chat is transforming the way clinics interact with young patients and their families.Teddy Chat offers an interactive platform that enhances clinic efficiency by streamlining communication, reducing phone calls, and providing a fun, patient-centered experience. The AI-powered chatbot engages children through educational content, health advice, and playful interactions that make every visit to the doctor more enjoyable.“We're thrilled to showcase Teddy Chat at AAP 2024 and demonstrate how it can turn clinic time into fun time while helping healthcare professionals strengthen their relationships with patients,” said Zoran Kovacevic, co-founder of Toymint .“By making healthcare more approachable and engaging, Teddy Chat is transforming the way clinics connect with their young patients and their families.”Key Features of Teddy Chat:Interactive Engagement: Provides entertaining and educational experiences for young patients.Clinic Efficiency: Reduces phone calls and ER visits by answering common health-related questions through an AI-powered assistant.Visit Teddy Chat at Booth 261 to learn more about how this innovative platform can elevate patient experience, streamline clinic operations, and help your pediatric clinic thrive.For more information or to book a personalized demo, visit .About Teddy ChatTeddy Chat is a product by Toymint, based on the TeddyGPT technology, dedicated to revolutionizing pediatric care through fun and engaging digital interactions. Designed specifically for clinics, Teddy Chat enhances the healthcare experience for children, parents, and providers, creating stronger connections and improving overall efficiency.

