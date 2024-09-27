Rising Star Cory Kent To Play Friday Night, June 27Th At Lakes Jam 2025 Presented By Grand Casino Mille Lacs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cory Kent is playing Saturday night at Lakes Jam 2025

BRAINERD, MN, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rising star Cory Kent will be performing on the Busch Light Main Stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 27th, 2025.

Cory burst onto the major-label scene in 2023 with his debut album, Blacktop. His breakthrough Platinum-certified single“Wild as Her” hit #1 on the Mediabase country chart. It also earned him a nomination for Breakthrough Male of the Year award at the 2023 CMT Awards.

This“new-school” country rocker was recognized as a CMT Listen Up Artist for 2023, a Pandora Artist to Watch, and a member of The Opty Next Stage Class of 2023. He was nominated for the Association of Independent Music Publishers Nashville Country Award for Rising Artist-Writer of the Year. Cory's newest single“Something's Gonna Kill Me” has over 100 million streams.

The Lakes Jam team has a knack for finding the stars before they hit the mainstream and we expect Cory to be one of those big names that Jammers will be thrilled they saw early in his career.

About Lakes Jam

Lakes Jam was named the Midwest Country Music Organization's 2024 Music Event/Festival of the Year. This three-day, four-night country and rock music festival has become an annual highlight of the summer entertainment scene in the Midwest. It will be held Wednesday, June 25th through Saturday, June 28th, 2025 at Brainerd International Raceway in Minnesota.

Additional artists will continue to be announced throughout the fall. Visit the Lakes Jam lineup for updated information.

Lakes Jam is an annual outdoor music festival founded in 2013 to bring rock and country music fans together for a weekend of music, camping, and outdoor experiences. It has featured hit artists such as HARDY, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, Big & Rich, Skillet, Styx, Ratt, Loverboy and many more. The 2025 lineup includes Riley Green headlining on Friday night and Gary Allan headlining Saturday night with more artists to be announced.

Tickets for Lakes Jam 2025 are on sale now.

Kenneth L Lacy

Lakes Jam

+1 218-839-5815

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.