Antara Cruises To Launch Service From Kolkata To Varanasi

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Sep 27 (IANS) After Prime Narendra Modi flagged off the MV Ganga Vilas from Varanasi last year, Antara Cruises is all set to launch service from Kolkata to Varanasi.

Antara Cruises, owners of the MV Ganga Vilas, promoted by the of and Incredible India, announced the launch of a 19-night, 20-day journey from Kolkata to Varanasi on the recently refurbished vessel MV Bengal Ganga.

“Guests would get a feel of Kolkata's bustling flower at Mullick Ghat, just next to the iconic Rabindra Setu or Howrah Bridge. There will be stops at key destinations like Kalna, Matiari, Murshidabad, Bateshwarthan, Sultanganj, Munger, Simaria, Patna, Buxar and Ghazipur,” said Annapurna Garimella, Director, Antara Cruises while promising to deliver an immersive river cruising experience, steeped in India's rich culture, history and luxury.

Annapurna Garimella added that the guests will get to explore the terracotta temples at Kalna and the Katra mosque in Murshidabad, among other things.

“Throughout the cruise, guests will have the opportunity to engage with local traditions, arts and spirituality, witnessing the vibrant crafts and culture of the region,” Garimella said.

The MV Ganga Vilas from Varanasi which was flagged off by the Prime Minister in January last year created history by covering 3,200 km to Dibrugarh, Assam, in 51 days.

During this voyage, the cruise liner passed through 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh. This was recorded as the longest river trip by a single river ship in the world. The experience became extremely popular, particularly among foreign tourists.

Annapurna Garimella said that the MV Bengal Ganga has 20 suites with all modern amenities.

“There are three categories to cater to all, from solo adventurers to families, hence the suites are between 145 sq feet to 290 sq feet in area, depending on the requirements of guests. The dining room, on the main deck, will serve Satvik (vegetarian) Indian dishes and international cuisine. Guests can also unwind at the lounge bar on the upper deck,” said Garimella.

Garimella said that once the MV Bengal Ganga anchors mid-river at Varanasi, guests can opt for short-time river cruises.

“They can watch the awe-inspiring Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat and offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. They can also visit the world-famous Buddhist centre at Sarnath.”

A senior official in the Ministry of Tourism said that the government plans to utilise the National Waterways to promote tourism.

“A lot of effort is on to make these routes navigable for cruise liners. There is immense potential. It is good that this initiative has been taken," the official said.