Maggie Smith, Known For Role As Professor Mcgonagall In Harry Potter, Dies At 89

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Oscar-winning Maggie Smith passed away at a London hospital on Friday. The legendary British performer won a clutch of awards during her multi-decade career - including two for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie in 1970 and California Suite in 1979. To younger audiences however she was nearly synonymous with Professor Minerva McGonagall or perhaps the spiky Dowager Countess from Downton Abbey.

“It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning...She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother,” her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens said in a statement.

Smith was frequently rated the preeminent British female performer of a generation that included Vanessa Redgrave and Judi Dench - with a clutch of Academy Award nominations and a shelf full of acting trophies. She remained in demand even in her later years despite laments about“the granny era”.

Smith started her long and illustrious career in the 1950s - eventually becoming one of the few actors to win two Oscar awards, four Emmys and a Tony award. She was best known to younger audiences for her portrayal of Professor Minerva McGonagall in all seven "Harry Potter" movies. Another fan favourite in recent years was her role as the Dowager Countess in the hit TV series and movie spin-offs of Downton Abbey - a role that seemed tailor-made for an actress known for purse-lipped asides and malicious cracks.

“It's true I don't tolerate fools, but then they don't tolerate me, so I am spiky. Maybe that's why I'm quite good at playing spiky elderly ladies,” she once said in response to assertions that she was somewhat 'difficult'.

The actor had drily summarised her later roles as“a gallery of grotesques” including Professor McGonagall.

“Harry Potter is my pension,” she had quipped upon being asked why she took it up.

(With inputs from agencies)