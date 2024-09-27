Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Support Accessory For Patio Umbrellas (DAL-501)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to support the tilt mechanism on a patio umbrella," said an inventor, from Haslet, Texas, "so I invented the UMBRELLA BRACE. My design prevents the tilt mechanism from breaking, and it allows an umbrella with a broken tilt mechanism to remain upright for use."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to prevent patio umbrellas from breaking during strong gusts of wind. In doing so, it increases support. It also allows the umbrella to be used if the tilt mechanism breaks. As a result, it could extend the life of the umbrella. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations with patio umbrellas. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DAL-501, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

