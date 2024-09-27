Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva Commemorates Memorial Day At Zafar Park

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

On September 27, Memorial Day, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, and the team from the office of the Ombudsman visited Zafar Park.

They laid flowers in front of the memorial stone and honoured the memory of the martyrs with deep respect.