Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva Commemorates Memorial Day At Zafar Park
Date
9/27/2024 10:09:27 AM
Nazrin Abdul
Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva and the staff of the office visited
Zafar Park, Azernews reports.
On September 27, Memorial Day, the Commissioner for Human Rights
(Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, and the
team from the office of the Ombudsman visited Zafar Park.
They laid flowers in front of the memorial stone and honoured
the memory of the martyrs with deep respect.
