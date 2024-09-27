عربي


Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva Commemorates Memorial Day At Zafar Park


9/27/2024 10:09:27 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva and the staff of the office visited Zafar Park, Azernews reports.

On September 27, Memorial Day, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, and the team from the office of the Ombudsman visited Zafar Park.

They laid flowers in front of the memorial stone and honoured the memory of the martyrs with deep respect.

MENAFN27092024000195011045ID1108723107


AzerNews

