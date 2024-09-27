(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of the Achilles battalion of unmanned aerial combat systems repelled an assault near Pishchane in the Kupiansk sector and destroyed 40 units of enemy equipment.

According to Ukrinform, the Achilles UAV of the 92nd separate assault brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko reported this on .

“On September 26, the enemy attempted a mechanized assault in the Kupiansk sector near Pishchane. About 50 units of Russian armored with were moving towards Kolesnykivka and Kruhliakivka.“Achilles“ - the battalion of attack aircraft of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Ataman Ivan Sirko destroyed and damaged 40 units of military equipment ,” the statement said.

Video: Commander of the AHILLS battalion of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Air Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko

In particular, 5 infantry fighting vehicles, three tanks, one armored personnel carrier, one armored personnel carrier, two Ural trucks, one“Bukhanka” and one ATV were destroyed.

Russian troops shelled Slatyne inregion, there may be people under rubble

Also, 10 tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles, one armored personnel carrier, three armored personnel carriers, and one Ural were destroyed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine since February 24, 2022 amount to about 649,170 people.

Photo credit: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine