6G Market Worth $68.69 Billion By 2035- Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6G is expected to reach USD 68.69 billion by 2035 from USD 3.96 billion in 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 76.9% from 2030–2035, according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. The breakthrough in digital services and connectivity solutions in 6G will open tremendous new doors of business models and revenue streams. New business opportunities based on immersive virtual or augmented reality environments, real-time analytics on data, and advances in artificial intelligence-driven services will be enabled.

MarketsandMarkets The new revenue sources opened up in the entertainment, healthcare, and smart cities markets will be stimulated by 6G due to growing demands for high-quality interactive applications. At the same time, 6G will unlock new markets through new connectivity solutions and network-based services, including edge computing and advanced IoT applications, that can support further economic growth. Browse in-depth TOC on " 6G Market " 130 – Tables

50 – Figures

Download PDF Brochure @

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2030–2035 Base year considered 2030 Forecast period 2030–2035 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Usage Scenario (Further-Enhanced Mobile Broadband (FEMBB), Extremely Reliable And Low-Latency Communications (ERLLC), Long-Distance And High-Mobility Communications (LDHMC), Ultra-Massive Machine Type Communications (UMMTC), Extremely Low-Power Communications (ELPC)) By Enterprise Application (Holographic Communications, Tactile/Haptic Internet, Fully Automated Driving, Industry 5.0, Internet Of Bio-Nano-Things, Other Enterprise Applications (Deep-Sea Sightseeing And Space Travel), By Communication Infrastructure (Cellular, Broadband, Fixed) By End-User (Consumer and Enterprise (Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Automotive, Media & Entertainment, Aerospace & Defense,

Other Enterprises (Retail & Ecommerce, Energy & Utilities, Education))) Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Companies covered AT&T (US), NTT DoCoMo (Japan), Orange (France), Jio (India), Bharti Airtel (India), Vodafone Group (UK), SK Telecom (South Korea), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Verizon (US), China Mobile (China), Telefonica (Spain), China Unicom (China), and Rakuten Mobile (Japan) KT Corporation (South Korea), Singtel (Singapore), KDDI Corporation (Japan)

Based on enterprise, the manufacturing segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

6G will set the prospect for a future of manufacturing with huge breakthroughs in real-time digital twin technologies, intelligent supply chains, autonomous vehicle assembly, mobile robotics, and data security. With ultra-low latency and advanced Al-driven analytics, 6G can make real-time digital twins capable of observing and controlling industrial processes to detect problems before they could downgrade efficiency- or productivity. From a supply chain point of view, distributed sensing through sensors in a container and digital twin through 6G can enable the monitoring and proactive management of delay and inefficiency in real time. Besides that, it will enable mobile self-governing robots to perform complex tasks accurately without being held back by physical barriers when roaming freely on the production floor. 6G will provide security aspects to offer cloud-based protection for data by applying robust forms of encryption, as well as safer mechanisms of authentication in terms of biometric recognition and Al-driven behavioral analytics. Despite the existing security challenges, 6G ultra-low latency will enable real-time threat detection and mitigation which will safely handle the critical data and intellectual property used in the manufacturing environment.

Request Sample Pages@



The Fixed communication infrastructure segment to have highest growth during the forecast period.

Fixed communication infrastructure represents an essential aspect of contemporary telecommunication which allows stable and high-capacity connectivity based on wired networks mainly using fiber-optic technology. It lets data over a long distance be transmitted at a high speed with minimal signal loss, giving impetus to the growth in data-intensive applications such as video streaming, online gaming, and cloud services. As environments become more and more interdependent, especially with the newfound innovations related to smart homes and businesses, the need for reliable fixed-line solutions grows. Communication will not be interrupted by such systems. This becomes paramount in applications that require extremely low latency, such as telemedicine and real-time monitoring. On the other hand, fixed network architectures are evolving into features such as intelligent routing and dynamic bandwidth allocation, whereby optimum usage of resources is optimized to enhance user experience, particularly during peak hours. Further, since these networks apply edge computing to process data closer to the users, this reduces latency.

Inquire Before Buying@



North America is expected to hold the second largest market size during the forecast period.

The 6G Market in North America is rapidly growing due to significant investments from regional governments and increased international collaboration. In August 2024, US and Sweden signed the latest bilateral agreement to pool resources, expertise, and technology leadership on new, developing, and future connectivity technologies. These will cover the cooperation areas of 6G Research including Possible Funding, 6G spectrum allocation to include the introduction of new technologies in existing frequency bands, global harmonization of 6G frequency bands, development of international standards-aligned technologies, promotion of a wide and open 6G ecosystem and 6G technologies that can be used for bridging digital divides. In the US, the foundation for 6G innovation has been set since 2021, as the administration invested USD 2.5 billion to push further research and development in 6G. Key institutions like Stanford, MIT, and Purdue are pushing the frontiers through novel thrusts of areas such as terahertz communications, Al-driven network management, and advanced antenna technologies.

Top Key Companies in 6G Market:

The major vendors covered in the 6G Market are AT&T (US), NTT DoCoMo (Japan), Orange (France), Jio (India), Bharti Airtel (India), Vodafone Group (UK), SK Telecom (South Korea), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Verizon (US), China Mobile (China), Telefonica (Spain), China Unicom (China), and Rakuten Mobile (Japan) KT Corporation (South Korea), Singtel (Singapore), KDDI Corporation (Japan).

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the 6G Market.

