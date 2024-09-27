Surety One, Inc. Backs The Me Fine Foundation, Strengthening The Families Of Critically Ill Children

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned with its core philanthropic mission of supporting children and families in need, Surety One, has donated five thousand dollars to the Me Fine Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to providing and emotional support to families whose children are facing life-threatening medical challenges. The Me Fine Foundation strives to bridge the gap for families who are overwhelmed by medical expenses and other hardships that arise when caring for critically ill children.

Says C. Constantin Poindexter, Founder of Surety One, Inc., "Our commitment to the communities that we serve extends beyond the inherent social good of our services. We recognize the immense emotional and financial strain that families endure when facing a child's serious illness or death. The work of the Me Fine Foundation, under Joey Powell's leadership and participation of his team of professionals, aligns really well with our broader philanthropic strategy of uplifting those in need, particularly children experiencing trauma and their parents."

Surety One, Inc. routinely contributes to the relief of the sick, disabled, hungry, and less fortunate members of the communities that it serves, with a particular focus on the needs of children and young adults. As part of a standing agreement, all donations to approved non-profits are matched by C. Constantin Poindexter and the Carlyle Poindexter Charitable Foundation. Donations to the Me Fine Foundation may be made on the program's website at .

Surety One, Inc.

is an international insurance intermediary specializing in surety bonds. Headquartered in Puerto Rico, and company is licensed across the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, and the Dominican Republic. For more information, call (800) 373-2804 or email [email protected] .

