Acceleration Of EVIG’S European Rollout: Clean Motion And Valeo Deepen Collaboration At Valeo New Mobility Center In Amiens

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clean Motion strengthens its strategic partnership with Valeo by placing an EVIG vehicle at the Valeo New Mobility Center in Amiens, France. This move enables potential customers to experience Clean Motion's innovative, solar-powered EVIG vehicle in real-world conditions, facilitating faster entry across Europe. With a dedicated testing facility featuring urban driving environments, Clean Motion and Valeo aim to showcase the capabilities of EVIG to customers in France, BENELUX, and the UK, aligning with the increasing demand for zero-emission urban delivery solutions.



Jonsered, Sweden – 2024-09-27

Clean Motion has decided to take a step further alongside Valeo, its eAccess 48V eDrive provider, by locating one of its EVIG vehicles at the Valeo New Mobility facilities in Amiens. The Valeo Testing Centre is perfectly fitting the rollout strategy of EVIG in the European market. Featuring an urban test drive with roundabouts, traffic signs and a ring circuit with an R&D center equipped with test benches, Valeo is strategically located 140 km north of Paris and 200 km from the Belgian border.

Ulf Rask, Clean Motion CEO, comments:“We are extremely happy to announce this cooperation with our engine and transmission supplier Valeo who have been highly supportive throughout the development process of EVIG. Getting the support of Valeo's Testing Centre in showcasing EVIG for potential customers not only in France, but also to neighboring markets like BENELUX and the UK, drastically shortens our time to market. This will allow customers to experience EVIG both in the demanding testing environment as well as driving the fully registered vehicle in traffic.”

Eric Noguera, Business Development Director New Mobility at Valeo, comments:“It is with great pleasure we invite Clean Motion to locate a customer demonstration vehicle at our Amiens site. The EVIG last mile delivery vehicle, with its innovative design and solar roof, is a great example of how our successful eACCESS product line can be integrated in a vehicle for the future, addressing the increasing need for zero emission urban delivery solutions.”.

For further information please contact:

Ulf Rask, CEO

Clean Motion AB

Phone: +46 70 878 89 30

Mail: ...

About Valeo

As a technology company and partner to all automakers and new mobility players, Valeo is innovating to make mobility cleaner, safer and smarter. Valeo enjoys technological and industrial leadership in electrification, driving assistance systems, reinvention of the interior experience and lighting everywhere. These four areas, vital to the transformation of mobility, are the Group's growth drivers.

Valeo in figures: 22 billion euros in sales in 2023 | 112,700 employees at December 31, 2023 | 29 countries, 175 plants, 66 research and development centers and 20 distribution platforms.

Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

About Clean Motion AB

Clean Motion AB is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells truly sustainable vehicles for cities. The vehicles are locally produced and based on energy and resource efficiency to maximize the adoption of electric vehicles globally. The company's vision is to offer city mobility powered by solar energy and therefore provides lightweight electric vehicles with low energy consumption to meet the urban transportation challenges of the 21st century.

Clean Motion AB is listed on the First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Stockholm. The Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please visit: