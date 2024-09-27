Information On The Shares Issued By Rokiskio Suris AB And The Votes Granted
Date
9/27/2024 10:00:55 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rokiskio suris AB, in accordance with Article 19(2) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, provides information on the total number of voting rights and the size of the share capital, the number of shares and their nominal value of all the issued shares of the Company as of the date of 27 September 2024:
| Share class
| Ordinary registered shares
| ISIN code
| LT0000100372
| Number of shares, units
| 32,281,173
| Nominal value per share, EUR
| 0.29
| Company's authorised capital, EUR
| 9,361,540.17
| Number of own shares, units
| 861,274
| Number of votes attached to the total number of shares in issue, pcs.
| 32,281,173
| Number of votes for calculating the quorum for the General Meeting of Shareholders
| 31,419,899
CEO
Dalius Trumpa
Tel.:+370 458 55200
