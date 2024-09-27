Alternative Data Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Emergence Of Real-Time Data Streams Accelerates Demand For Timely And Actionable Insights

What Drives the Growth of the Alternative Data Market?

The growth in the alternative data market is driven by several factors. The increasing complexity and volume of global data generated daily necessitate more sophisticated tools and methods for analysis, making alternative data sources invaluable. The financial sector's ongoing digital transformation encourages the adoption of data-driven investment practices, further bolstering demand.

Additionally, regulatory changes emphasizing transparency and accuracy in reporting encourage firms to diversify their data sources to ensure robustness and depth in their analyses. As businesses across industries strive to outperform competitors and innovate, the reliance on alternative data will likely increase, ensuring its relevance and expansion in the global market.

How Are Technological Advancements Enhancing Alternative Data Usage?

Technological advancements, particularly in big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, are dramatically enhancing the usability and impact of alternative data. These technologies allow for the efficient processing and analysis of vast and complex datasets, turning raw data into actionable insights. As a result, companies can predict market movements, consumer trends, and potential investment outcomes with greater accuracy, thereby optimizing their strategies based on data-driven decisions.

What Roles Does Alternative Data Play Across Industries?

Initially popular in hedge funds and asset management firms, the use of alternative data has now permeated various sectors, including retail, real estate, and technology. Retail companies use it to track foot traffic and consumer preferences, real estate firms analyze satellite images to assess property values and developments, and tech companies monitor software adoption rates through web scraping. This widespread adoption underscores the versatility and value of alternative data in providing competitive advantages across different market segments.

The Credit & Debit Card Transaction Data segment, which is expected to reach US$14.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 40.8%. The Social & Sentiment Data segment is also set to grow at 56.2% CAGR over the analysis period. The U.S. market, which was estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 55.6% CAGR to reach $25.9 Billion by 2030.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Coverage of major players such as 1010data, Inc., Advan Research Corporation, Convergence Inc., and more.

