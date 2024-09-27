Realwave And Vaxtor Partner To Advance Video Recognition Technologies Throughout North America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Realwave and Vaxtor Partner to Advance the World's Most Accurate Recognition Technologies in North America

Realwave and Vaxtor team up to deliver cutting-edge ALPR, Container recognition and other OCR solutions, automating surveillance across North America.

- John Sullivan, CEO, Realwave, Inc, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Realwave and Vaxtor are excited to announce that Realwave is now an Elite Technical Partner for Vaxtor, enhancing technical support and research and development efforts across North America. This partnership combines highly precise, flexible, and scalable video analytics software with an expanded range of OCR applications, exception monitoring, and advanced video event reporting capabilities.Vaxtor is globally recognized as a leading character recognition engine, delivering exceptional accuracy at low and high speeds. Its high throughput and flexible deployment options suit a wide range of industries. By utilizing AI techniques, Vaxtor improves target acquisition precision and adapts to various use cases, including shipping containers, USDOT numbers, trailer IDs, license plates, barcodes, and more. Vaxtor also offers three OCR engines, each tailored for different recognition needs.VaxOCR GENESIS introduces a groundbreaking approach to OCR technology, excelling in reading a wide range of characters and numbers in diverse conditions. Its versatility makes it ideal for applications such as security checks and asset management.VaxCONTAINER is specifically designed for the logistics industry, offering precise recognition of ISO 6346 shipping container codes. This solution enhances operational efficiency in ports and transit areas, representing a major leap forward in container code recognition.VaxALPR is widely recognized as the most accurate and high-performance Automatic License Plate Recognition engine available. It offers over 99% accuracy and functions at speeds above 125 miles per hour, capturing vehicle attributes such as make, model, color, speed, and classification. VaxALPR also provides strong anti-spoofing capabilities, improving security and detection efficiency.Realwave provides intelligent video surveillance services, offering secure access to remote video cameras and VMS systems. It delivers operational intelligence and tailored workflows, enabling real-time video exception monitoring and automation.This partnership extends support to Vaxtor's technical partners in North America, including Axis and Genetec, as well as their integration partners. It offers enhanced health monitoring, deployment resources, and fosters collaboration on R&D efforts. This collaboration aims to expand functionality by embedding Vaxtor's recognition technology into an increasing number of advanced application workflows and reporting systems.With the integration of VaxGENESIS, VaxCONTAINER, and VaxALPR, along with Realwave's serverless and hybrid deployment capabilities, Vaxtor and Realwave are revolutionizing surveillance technology. Stay tuned for updates as we bring the transformative power of our cutting-edge solutions to the market!About Vaxtor:Vaxtor is a global leader in developing and implementing advanced computer vision technologies. Specializing in Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) and Optical Character Recognition (OCR), Vaxtor provides cutting-edge solutions that enhance security, efficiency, and operational effectiveness across various industries.About Realwave:Realwave is a real-time exception monitoring and automation service that transforms security cameras into virtual surveillance agents, delivering 24/7 situational awareness. It alerts users to critical and noteworthy events, addressing challenges such as rising labor costs, false claim liability, internal fraud, organized retail crime and compliance issues. By customizing AI workflows for each customer, Realwave's Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) analyzes video and associated data streams to provide actionable insights, streamlining operations and improving decision-making.

