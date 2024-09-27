Anabel Servin Joins Corcoran Genesis, Bringing Expertise, Passion, And A Strong Work Ethic To The Brokerage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meet Anabel Servin, at Corcoran Genesis

Anabel is known for her dedication to client service, problem-solving skills, unwavering work ethic, and her deep knowledge of the Houston market

- Anabel Servin, Realtor at Corcoran GenesisHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anabel Servin , a dynamic real estate professional with a strong background in education and a passion for helping clients find their dream homes, has joined the esteemed Corcoran Genesis, a real estate brokerage founded by Nicole & Doug Freer of the Nicole Freer Group in Houston and surrounding areas. Anabel is known for her dedication to client service, problem-solving skills, and unwavering work ethic, as well as her deep knowledge of the Houston market, particularly on the city's west side where she resides.Personalized Client Experience and Strong Community ConnectionsAnabel brings a unique approach to real estate, stemming from her decade-long career as an educator. "I approach every client with the same level of detail and care as I did my students," she says. "Whether working with first-time homebuyers or seasoned investors, I ensure that my clients are fully informed and comfortable throughout the entire process." Her background in education enables her to provide clear and detailed consultations, making her particularly adept at guiding first-time homebuyers through what can often be a daunting process.Anabel's clients consistently praise her exceptional communication skills, problem-solving abilities, and her commitment to providing a tailored experience, treating each client with the utmost respect and attention, regardless of their budget. "I am a firm believer that every client deserves outstanding service, whether they are purchasing a $100,000 home or investing in a million-dollar property," she adds.A Supportive Brokerage and a Strong TeamAnabel chose to join Corcoran Genesis because of the unparalleled support and accessibility offered by its leadership team, including Nicole and Doug Freer. "The support system at Corcoran Genesis is amazing," she explains. "From their marketing initiatives to their open-door policy, I have found a team that truly invests in its agents." She highlights how Nicole and Doug's constant availability and encouragement have already impacted her experience, making her feel valued and empowered.A Humble Journey and a Story of ResilienceBorn in Puebla, Mexico, and raised in Houston, Anabel has experienced the immigrant journey firsthand, overcoming challenges and hardships along the way. "Resilience is key," she says, reflecting on her upbringing. "No matter how far you go in life, never forget where you came from and the people who helped you along the way." Anabel's story is one of perseverance, from her humble beginnings to becoming a successful real estate professional dedicated to serving her community.Anabel's Personal TouchAnabel also brings a personal touch to her work, inspired by her own experiences as a homebuyer. Having navigated the complexities of buying a home herself, she understands the importance of listening to clients' needs and providing honest, realistic guidance. "I know how frustrating it can be," she shares. "I fired three agents myself before finding the right one, and I strive to be that agent for my clients - one who listens, communicates, and always acts in their best interests."Commitment to Excellence and Community InvolvementAnabel is not only a skilled realtor but also a dedicated member of her community. Her strong work ethic, problem-solving skills, and commitment to excellence have driven her success in the industry. She is passionate about networking, supporting local events, and actively engaging with the Houston community to build meaningful connections and enhance her client base.About Anabel ServinAnabel Servin is a proud dog mom to Bruno, an English Bulldog with a social media following of his own. She embraces her Mexican heritage, sharing her story to inspire others and actively participating in community events throughout Houston.For more information, visit .

