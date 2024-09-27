Kuehn Law Encourages RVNC, RFL, BTTR, And ARC Investors To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers.

Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:



Revance Therapeutics, (NASDAQ: RVNC )

Click to Learn More

Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

has entered into a definitive agreement with Crown Laboratories, Inc. for $6.66 per share in cash.

Rafael Holdings, Inc.

(NYSE: RFL )

Click to Learn More

Rafael Holdings, Inc. has agreed to merge with Cyclo Therapeutics. Upon completion of the merger, Rafael Holdings will issue Class B common stock to Cyclo Therapeutics shareholders, with Cyclo shares valued at $0.95 each.

Better Choice Company, Inc.

(NYSE: BTTR )

Click to Learn More

Better Choice Company, Inc. is set to merge with SRx Health Solutions Inc. After the proposed transaction is finalized, Better Choice shareholders will hold about 15% of the merged company.

ARC Document Solutions, ,Inc.

(NYSE: ARC )

Click to Learn More

ARC Document Solutions has agreed to merge with TechPrint Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of ARC executives, for $3.40 per share.



Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets.

Your investment. Your voice. Your future

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients.

Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.

For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moon K. Young

Chief of Operations

Kuehn Law, PLLC

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC

