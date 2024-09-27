Kuehn Law Encourages RVNC, RFL, BTTR, And ARC Investors To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers.
Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.
Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:
Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC )
Click to Learn More
Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
has entered into a definitive agreement with Crown Laboratories, Inc. for $6.66 per share in cash.
Rafael Holdings, Inc.
(NYSE: RFL )
Click to Learn More
Rafael Holdings, Inc. has agreed to merge with Cyclo Therapeutics. Upon completion of the merger, Rafael Holdings will issue Class B common stock to Cyclo Therapeutics shareholders, with Cyclo shares valued at $0.95 each.
Better Choice Company, Inc.
(NYSE: BTTR )
Click to Learn More
Better Choice Company, Inc. is set to merge with SRx Health Solutions Inc. After the proposed transaction is finalized, Better Choice shareholders will hold about 15% of the merged company.
ARC Document Solutions, ,Inc.
(NYSE: ARC )
Click to Learn More
ARC Document Solutions has agreed to merge with TechPrint Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of ARC executives, for $3.40 per share.
Why Your Participation Matters:
SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE
As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets.
Your investment. Your voice. Your future
How to Get Involved:
Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients.
Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.
For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law .
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contacts:
Moon K. Young
Chief of Operations
Kuehn Law, PLLC
53 Hill Street, Suite 605
Southampton, NY 11968
[email protected]
(833) 672-0814
SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN27092024003732001241ID1108723018
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.