Kyndryl Releases Its Fiscal Year 2024 Corporate Citizenship Report

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD ), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today released its fiscal year 2024 Corporate Citizenship Report . Kyndryl's report demonstrates the Company's advancements in driving sustainable and continued progress for its stakeholders through innovation, environmental stewardship and social impact.

"Kyndryl set ambitious goals for building our sustainability practice, supporting our people and communities, and upholding ethical governance. We worked diligently, and the meaningful progress we made is a great source of pride for Kyndryl employees globally," said Martin Schroeter, Chairman and CEO. "I am excited about Kyndryl's future and confident that together with our customers, partners and stakeholders, we'll continue to drive positive change."

Kyndryl's progress against the three pillars of its corporate citizenship program primarily during fiscal year 2024, from April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024, included:

Environment

Kyndryl focused on managing environmental impacts, building supply chain resiliency and meeting regulatory, customer and investor requirements. The Company also:



Validated – through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) – and made progress against its

2040 net-zero target by reducing scope 1 emissions by 9% and scope 2 market-based emissions by 8%, compared to fiscal 2023 baseline.

Achieved global ISO 14001 and ISO 50001 certifications for its Environmental and Energy Management System. Diverted

99.99% of IT electronic waste from landfills and achieved a 9% reduction in water consumption in water-stressed areas.

Kyndryl also worked with its partners to launch sustainability and advisory services - led by Kyndryl Consult - to guide customers as they modernize their IT infrastructures to create more energy-efficient enterprise computing footprints.

People

As a people-centric organization, Kyndryl continued to support its employees (called "Kyndryls")

and the communities where its people live and work. It is through its differentiated culture - called The Kyndryl Way - that the Company can attract, retain, develop, motivate and care for its highly skilled workforce that supports its ability to deliver for customers. In fiscal year 2024, Kyndryl:



Transformed its core human capital technology and processes to support the skills and career growth of Kyndryls who completed 2.3 million hours of training and 78,000 digital credentials.

Supported its employee engagement to remain above industry average, and established Kyndryl Be Well, a global well-being strategy that enables Kyndryls to thrive. Launched the Kyndryl Foundation

and delivered the philanthropic arm's first grants to 11 nonprofits from seven countries to support communities where Kyndryl operates, with the purpose of addressing critical societal issues through grant funding and investments.

Trust

Kyndryl's

corporate governance

strategy is centered around building trust and operating with integrity, accountability and transparency to deliver greater value to its customers, shareholders, partners and communities. In fiscal year 2024, Kyndryl:



Achieved a 100% completion rate for its Code of Conduct and cybersecurity trainings for eligible employees. Developed an artificial intelligence (AI) Management System and shared "Responsible AI at Kyndryl" principles, which support the Company's efforts to enable AI opportunities for customers.

As a result of its corporate citizenship efforts this past year, Kyndryl secured a Silver EcoVadis Award , placing Kyndryl in the top 15% of all participating organizations.



"We are proud of the advancements we made this past fiscal year to help power economic, social and environmental improvement," said Faith Taylor, Senior Vice President, Global Citizenship and Sustainability. "By demonstrating our commitment through our actions and aligning our strategy with our business priorities, we are laying the groundwork for a more sustainable and inclusive future."

For more on Kyndryl's corporate citizenship strategy, read our fiscal year 2024 Corporate Citizenship Report .

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD ) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit

